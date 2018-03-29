The World’s Most Comfortable Shoes Are Finally Available in Canada

In March 2016, Allbirds, a San Francisco-based sustainable footwear company, launched a pair of sneakers that TIME Magazine declared “the world’s most comfortable shoes.” Fast-forward two years and these eco-friendly, minimalist sneaks are finally coming to Canada.

It’s no secret that the fashion industry is one of the biggest producers of waste, and Allbirds founders Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger wanted to do something about that. They launched with a sneaker made from superfine wool, a renewable material that’s often used in apparel but not common in footwear. And contrary to what you might imagine (wool is hot and scratchy, right?), the fabric is crazy-soft, breathable and, yes, EXTREMELY comfy. No lie, they feel like slippers with a more supportive sole.

Since then, Allbirds has expanded their product portfolio to include two more silhouettes (loungers and boat shoe-inspired skippers) and one new material, eucalyptus. And now anyone who’s tried them—including celebs like Emma Watson and Mindy Kaling—can’t get enough.

Scroll through the gallery below to see our fave pairs, with Canadian prices. You can shop them now on allbirds.ca or in person at their pop-ups in Nordstrom Toronto and Vancouver starting March 30.

1 of 13 Previous Next Tumblr

Tuke Shade Women’s Wool Runners, $135, allbirds.ca

Related:

See the New H&M Conscious Collection Before It Hits Stores

The Best New Fitness Classes Across Canada to Upgrade Your Workout Game

FYI: Turns Out You Should Be Doing *This* With Your Dry Shampoo