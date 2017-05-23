14 Ways to Embrace the Epic Return of the ’90s Swimsuit

Your next throwback-inspired purchase is about to make a splash

It’s been 28 years since the original Baywatch series hit the small screens. And with the movie reboot officially in theatres, it’s easy to see why the show’s iconic high-cut red swimsuits are having a moment back in pop culture. In stores, the ultra-flattering bather is getting an update with lace-up details, prints and slogans. Scroll through for our favourite picks and get ready to hit the beach!

Calvin Klein Beachwear

Printed Swimsuit, $183, net-a-porter.com

