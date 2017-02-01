19 Items to Buy If You’re Still Truly-Madly-Deeply Into the ’90s Trend

The ’90s are not going out of style anytime soon…

  0

Brown lipstick, slip dresses and black chokers—they’re everywhere on Instagram and we’re definitely not talking about throwback snaps. The likes of Sofia Ricci, Gigi Hadid and Olivia Palermo have all been taking style cues from ’90s fashion, and the obsession isn’t waning yet. Nineties references are all over new season collections in stores and shopping experts say chokers won’t go out of style just yet. Even Kendall Jenner dedicated a recent blog post to her new obsession with chain chokers over fabric ones. But who needs convincing? Here are 19 staples to grab now.

<b>Tobi</b>
19
view slideshow
Photos

Related: 
30+ Cool AF Chokers to Add to Your Wardrobe Now
50+ Totally ’90s Looks from Fresh Prince That Are Still Fresh AF
Clarins Feeds Our ’90s Nostalgia With a Multi-Colour Pen-Inspired Prod

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources