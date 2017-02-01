Brown lipstick, slip dresses and black chokers—they’re everywhere on Instagram and we’re definitely not talking about throwback snaps. The likes of Sofia Ricci, Gigi Hadid and Olivia Palermo have all been taking style cues from ’90s fashion, and the obsession isn’t waning yet. Nineties references are all over new season collections in stores and shopping experts say chokers won’t go out of style just yet. Even Kendall Jenner dedicated a recent blog post to her new obsession with chain chokers over fabric ones. But who needs convincing? Here are 19 staples to grab now.

