Shop the Biggest Fall 2018 Runway Trends RN

You guys! Spring is almost here, and the most confusing signifier of that? The end of fall fashion week. The shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris just happened, with so many amazing new (and some repeat) trends taking over the runways.

Every colour of the rainbow at Burberry had us smiling, bright tights on models at Adam Selman and Anna Sui looked ready to carry us through the rest of winter, and literally dozens of models were clad in scrunched-up metallic coats, bags and dresses we cannot wait to wear.

And guess what? Just because these runway looks are technically for fall doesn’t mean you can’t take inspo from them immeds. Scroll through our gallery below to see all the fall 2018 fashion trends you can start shopping right now.

(Photo: ImaxTree) A to Zebra As seen at: Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Givenchy

