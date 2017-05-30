Take the guess-work out of choosing an outfit in the morning and opt for a cool, put-it-on-and-go jumpsuit. These summer wardrobe staples are sure to make a statement, whether you choose something minimalist or bold. Best yet? They instantly make you look put together (even if you really just rolled out of bed).

Click through the gallery below for 12 work approps one-pieces that you’ll be wearing on repeat to your 9-to-5 this summer.

Zara Open Back Poplin Jumpsuit, $50, zara.ca

