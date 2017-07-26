10 Designers to Watch at Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week

The first annual Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week (VIFW) is here, and it’s def cause for excitement. Featuring more than 30 designers, artists and creatives, the four-day event runs from July 26 to 29 at the city’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Creator Joleen Mitton hopes the inaugural Fashion Week will increase Indigenous representation in media and act as inspiration for younger generations of Indigenous people. Mitton herself modelled for more than 10 years—working for the likes of Kenzo and Vivienne Westwood—but eventually left the biz to reconnect with her Plains Cree, French and Scottish identity. In 2008, she began working with Vancouver’s Pacific Association of First Nations Women (PAFNW), counselling foster children and trying to inspire younger generations to embrace their heritage.

While working with PAFNW, Mitton came to realize that the Indigenous youth she worked with only had white role models: “They were dying their hair blonde and the people they looked up to included Miley Cyrus. They were not into their own culture,” she recently told our sister publication Maclean’s. Cue the birth of VIFW. Mitton says that 98 percent of the models will be First Nations, Métis and Inuit—including some former and current members of the foster care system.

While the focus of VIFW is championing Indigenous designers and the “truths of land, territory and rightful place,” the event will also acknowledge cultural appropriation in the mainstream fashion industry. For a sampling of what’s in store—including work by Sho Sho Esquiro (we *love* her very boss, fur and gold-trimmed ballgowns) and Evan Ducharme (whose Motif Skirt is comprised of 1,500 strips of tulle meant to represent a traditional Métis weaving pattern)—click through for 10 VIFW designers you need to have on your radar.

(Photo: Tomas Karmelo Amaya) Sho Sho Esquiro Social: @shoshoesquiro Using materials like salmon skin, beaver tail, deer hide, shells and feathers, Sho Sho Esquiro, who is Kaska Dene and Cree from the Yukon Territory, effortlessly weaves bold colours with earthy tones into her pieces, many of which she says are inspired by stories she grew up hearing. What We’ll See at VIFW: “My latest collection is dedicated to my late grandmother,” she says. “I will also be debuting a couple of collaboration pieces that I did with the late Master Weaver Clarissa Rizal.” Esquiro says we can expect lots of “rich colours, fabrics and furs with intricate details of platinum, 24K gold, mother of pearl, embroidery and beads.”

2. Evan Ducharme Social: @evanducharmestudio Ducharme was born in Winnipeg and raised in the Métis community of St. Ambroise, MB. Currently based in East Vancouver, his custom and sustainable eveningwear has been worn by the likes of Once Upon a Time’s Lana Parrilla. What We’ll See at VIFW: Ducharme will debut his Atavism collection—featuring both workwear staples and evening attire—at VIFW. “Atavism explores the idea of clothing as a form of protection, whether it be from the elements of the natural world or the social landscape,” Ducharme says. On the event invite, Ducharme has also asked attendees to wear red in solidarity with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

3. Section 35 Designer: Justin Jacob Louis Social: What We’ll See at VIFW: Passionate, politically charged one-liners, like “F-ck colonialism” and “Priest Don’t Kill My Tribe,” displayed on tees and sweatshirts, along with pieces from Section 35’s 2016 Justin Jacob Louis @sectionthirtyfive It’s not just the provocative clothes that make a statement: Section 35 refers to Section 35 of the Constitution Act 1982, which recognizes and affirms Indigenous rights. With powerful graphic tees, vibrant varsity jackets and cool flat-rimmed caps, Section 35 aims to reclaim Indigenous identity by bringing to light the historical roots of colonialism and the effect it continues to have today.Passionate, politically charged one-liners, like “F-ck colonialism” and “Priest Don’t Kill My Tribe,” displayed on tees and sweatshirts, along with pieces from Section 35’s 2016 “Kill Mascots, Save the People” collection. The latter was created in collaboration with Chicago-based artist, producer and musician Santiago , and takes aim at professional sport teams with particularly insensitive and inflammatory mascots, such as the Chicago Blackhawks.

4. Jeneen Frei Njootli Social: @jfreinjootli Jeneen Frei Njootli, a contemporary artist and performer originally from the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in Old Crow, Yukon, currently lives on unceded Coast Salish Territory in Vancouver. In this Claiming Space YouTube interview, she says her delicate and intricate textiles are inspired by contemporary spirit regalia and honouring her culture. What We’ll See at VIFW: Wearable art made from wolverine, coyote and bear fur and tanned hides. “My collection is called ‘Beads, Ballcaps and Babes,’” she says, “and it brings these materials together in new and sometimes strange ways.”

5. JULES.Apparel Designer: Autum Jules Social: @FalltimeJules The influence of the natural world is omnipresent in Autum Jules’s designs, especially when it comes to colour: vivid greens and putty browns demonstrate a deep connection to the earth; while delicate beading on her floor-length dresses makes them glisten like running water. What We’ll See at VIFW: “Part of the Land, part of the Water:” These are words from Elder Virginia Smarch of the Teslin Tlingit Council, which, says Jules, are “woven into my collection deeply, and words that I live by.” She wants her work to portray “the strong connection we still have to Mother Nature, through using Indigenous beadwork, clan emblems and hides.” Jules credits her mother Khagane (Connie Jules) and auntie Elder Pearl Keenan for teaching her Tlingit culture and language at a very young age. “Without those teachings,” she says, “I wouldn’t know where I would be today.”

6. Appeal Apparel Social: @appeal.apparel This streetwear line consists of striking black and white patterns on American Apparel hoodies, leggings, headbands, boy shorts and more. What We’ll See at VIFW: Lots of bold prints that feature blunt corners and dizzying spirals. “ Showing our first collection publicly, in our first runway event, in the very first Indigenous Fashion Week—I am so proud to be part of this, especially as a millennial,” says the brand’s CEO John Velten.

7. Emmerich NY Designer: Korina Emmerich Social: @korinaemmerich Korina Emmerich grew up in the Pacific Northwest, and found fame on season 13 of Project Runway. Her work is full of vibrant stripes, colour blocking and textured fabrics. What We’ll See at VIFW: “Love Sees Color,” Emmerich’s latest collection. “The underlying social impact of that title is that love should see every colour of the rainbow, and we need to recognize and educate ourselves on our differences in order to love one another,” Emmerich says. Her favourite piece? “A jacket inspired by the the way feathers lay on a bird, but it’s made out of 1-inch squares and creates a pattern. It’s all handmade, so it will def be one of a kind, but it’s the piece I’m most proud of.”

8. TAJ House of Talents Designer: Tyler Jacobs Social: @tajhouseoftalents Tyler Jacobs’s designs contemporize traditional Indigenous imagery; for example, you’ll see red eagle wings set against a classic black blazer. What We’ll See at VIFW: A collection that Jacobs says really reflects what it means to be an artist who is two-spirited. “I can reach into both masculinity and femininity, enabling me to showcase two miniature, cohesive collections within one.”

9. Manitobah Mukluks Social: @manitobah Winnipeg-based Manitobah Mukluks uses materials like cowhide suede, grain leather and rabbit fur to create traditional beaded moccasins, mukluks, crossbody bags and mittens. The international footwear brand has been shopped by celebs like Megan Fox, Justin Timberlake and even Prince Harry. What We’ll See at VIFW: Handcrafted suede and leather boots made in partnership with the Manitobah Mukluks Storyboot Project, which aims to keep the art of mukluk-making alive in Indigenous communities and provide artists a fair wage for their work.

10. Alano Edzerza Social: @alanoedzerza Alano Edzerza, a Tahltan multimedia artist and entrepreneur based in West Vancouver, has a vast collection of brightly coloured silk-screened sweatshirts, leggings, crop tops, dresses, sweaters, backpacks and other accessories for men, women and children that are inspired by his background in sketching and sculpture. He calls his designs “native artwear for every body” for two reasons: the first is that he wants to encourage all people, not just those with Indigenous lineage, to wear his clothing. The second is that his clothing is made for all body types, with many pieces available up to size 5XL. What We’ll See at VIFW: More of his stunning silk-screened designs that feature traditional Indigenous imagery on sleeveless dresses and pull-over hoodies. “You will see and hear First Nations stories with out any moderator or past- or present-day filters,” he says, “because it is us, as entrepreneurs, who created this week thanks to Joleen Mitton.” (Model: @shalompetite; bodysuit: @nativeamericanapparel.ca; lashes: @goldlashbar; choker: @soulfarijewelry; photography: Jon Chan, @thirdtime) Next

—With files from Hiba Traboulsi

