It’s been a sober week in Hollywood! Pot-positive Miley Cyrus shocked fans when she revealed she no longer drinks, smokes weed or does other drugs. The news came on the heels of Brad Pitt’s GQ interview, in which the 53-year-old actor said he stopped drinking and smoking up, too. Cyrus and Pitt aren’t the only celebs to turn over new leaves—pun intended—and embark on healthier lifestyles. Here, 10 stars who prefer the sober life.

(Photo: Rex Shutterstock) Miley Cyrus The 24-year-old pop star used to smoke blunts on stage and posted about her love for weed all over Instagram. But as the singer recently told Billboard, she’s done with drugs and booze. “I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do,” she said.

