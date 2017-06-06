Wonder Woman just shattered box office records, earning more than $223 million worldwide its opening weekend—the highest gross for a film directed by a woman. That is more than double the previous record ($85.1 million), earned by Fifty Shades of Grey’s Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Well-deserved kudos go to director Patty Jenkins, but this is by no means her first hit. Jenkins also directed the Oscar-winning film Monster in 2003.

If her resume isn’t impressive enough, then the big box office numbers are a clear indication that yes, shockingly, women can craft successful films—but data still shows a startling lack of female representation behind the camera. The fact that this record is even making headlines is a testament to the inequality in Hollywood, and that did not escape The Last Fall director Matthew A. Cherry.

On Sunday, while thousands packed theatres to see Gal Gadot gracefully smash the patriarchy, Cherry expressed some thoughts on Twitter and what he typed has since gone viral.

This is going to be a thread on why I believe way more women should be given a chance to direct bigger movies. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 4, 2017

I mean, the simplest answer is this:

This better just be one tweet: “It’s 2017” — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 4, 2017

But Cherry decided to dig a bit deeper.

Being a director myself I know a lot of times our default knowledge of the world is based in our own experiences & is translated to our work — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 4, 2017

Male directors a lot of times depict women in their films simply as love interests that only serve the purpose of helping the male hero. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 4, 2017

Cherry points to the idea of the “manic pixie dream girl,” a quirky-yet-charismatic female character we so often see on the big screen, similar to Natalie Portman’s character in Garden State, who has little depth and whose story is dependant on the male lead. Film critic Nathan Rabin coined the term after seeing Kirsten Dunst in Elizabethtown and defined it as someone who “exists solely in the fevered imaginations of sensitive writer-directors to teach broodingly soulful young men to embrace life and its infinite mysteries.”

But, wait! Wonder Woman isn’t a MPDG, you may find yourself thinking, and you’re right, but consider this: Wonder Woman as a strong female protagonist has been in comics for around for 76 years (!)—meanwhile, it’s Spider-man and Batman who have gotten all the reboots, counting at least three each.

Cherry’s “Sexism in Hollywood 101” class continued with a brief recap of the Bechdel Test, which evaluates films on their representation of women based on three criteria: (1) having at least two female characters, who (2) who talk to each other, about (3) something besides a man. (In case you were wondering, yes, Wonder Woman passes this test)

And as Twitter users pointed out, there are ways to score sexism:

I love Mako Mori test: Does work have 1)at least 1 female 2)w/own story arc 3)which does not exist to support narrative arc of male — Mary Agnes Shearon (@RealMaryAgnes) June 4, 2017

Cherry went on to say that it is not necessarily a direct intent to portray women in this shallow way, but likely a result of the lack of diversity behind the camera.

A lot of times I don’t even think most male directors even aware of what they’re doing when they make their films. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 4, 2017

They see women exclusively as it pertains to their own goals & fantasies and their work reflects that. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 4, 2017

But when women get the chance to direct a lot of times you see more balanced depreciations of male/female relationships. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 4, 2017

Note: He meant to say “depictions” not “depreciations”

That’s what I felt like Wonder Woman did a great job off. Chris Pine and Gal Gadot’s relationship was highlighted & they both were heros. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 4, 2017

Cherry also pointed to Ava DuVernay’s Selma and Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation as other examples of films that involved complex and nuanced female characters.

Speaking of DuVernay, entertainment writer and blogger Rebecca Theodore pointed out that many of these arguments parallel the discussion surrounding racial and cultural diversity in Hollywood.

I always think of something @ava said in non-Black directors depictions of Black people – an interpretation vs. a reflection… — Rebecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) June 5, 2017

…same quote can apply to many male directors/writers depictions of women. A reflection is more authentic than an interpretation. — Rebecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) June 5, 2017

Cherry noted that the entire debate surrounding the representation of women reminded him of this tweet from Her Story creator Jen Richards:

I rarely meet men in real life as extraordinary as ones on film, and rarely see women on film as extraordinary as ones I know in real life. — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) September 2, 2016

Cherry concluded his Twitter essay saying that we need more female directors, not just because it’s about damn time, but also because it will make for better films.

Inclusion & diversity in media makes for a better overall experience for everyone both in front of and behind the camera. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 4, 2017

Male directors have to do a better job in creating more complex female characters & studios need to do a better job hiring women directors. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 4, 2017

Can’t claim people don’t have enough experience when you don’t offer the chance to get experience in the first place. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 4, 2017

I’ll end this thread with an important word from @jes_chastain pic.twitter.com/KCQtSpy0jU — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 4, 2017

Thanks for listening and please forgive the typos. *Steps off soapbox* pic.twitter.com/0gWAabkx86 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 4, 2017

If there was a standing ovation option on Twitter, we would be all over that right now.

