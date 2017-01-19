“Why I’m Marching:” 32 Women on The Women’s March

The Women’s March on Washington couldn’t have picked a better starting point: the corner of Independence Avenue and Third Street West. This Saturday at least 200,000 people will come together in front of the Capitol in D.C. to march with a message championing human rights, dignity and justice.

And 616 sister marches (including 26 in Canada!) will step out in solidarity—with as many as 1.3 million people in cities all over the world taking part in the day’s demonstrations.

To find out the many reasons why women are marching, FLARE reached out to women participating in marches across Canada, as well as in Washington, DC. Here are their stories.

