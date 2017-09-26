What to Watch on Netflix Tonight, According to Your Zodiac Sign

When you just want to chill in front of the TV, a little astrology can help you pick the right movie or show—whether you’re in the mood for something recent or something retro

  0

What to watch on Netflix, according to your zodiac sign: Here, six circles with images from hit shows on Netflix next to Zodiac signsMost people use their horoscopes to help them navigate high-stakes decisions around career and relationships. But it turns out the zodiac can also be helpful in answering life’s most common (if slightly less consequential) conundrum: What should I watch tonight? Here, an astrologically informed guide to choosing your ideal Netflix options. Because Mercury may be in retrograde, but, man, there are a lot of shows out there.

(Photo: Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

Aries

The Crown: Because strong, assertive women are Aries’ cup of tea (cough, cough), this series dramatizing the life of Britain’s still-reigning QE2 should fit like, well, a crown.

Glow: An all-female wrestling league delivers big hair and big egos.     

Flashback for Aries: Working Girl

