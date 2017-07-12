8 Musicians You Just Can’t Miss at WayHome This Summer

WayHome Festival is just around the corner—July 28 to 30 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., to be exact—and we couldn’t be more excited about this year’s lineup. Apart from the music—which, let’s be real, is enough of an attraction on its own—WayHome offers music lovers a nature oasis escape from the big-city bustle. The annual summer fest boasts up-and-coming Canadians, famous international stars and nostalgic acts alike. But if you don’t know who to see, FLARE has got you covered.

Here are the top eight musicians you simply shouldn’t miss at WayHome.

Frank Ocean (July 30)

The sultry R&B singer is our number one must-see this summer. Five years ago, he won our hearts with his first studio album, Channel Orange. After releasing his highly anticipated and beautifully soul-bearing album Blonde last year, we’ve been dying to see him perform live.

Our fave Artist News update of the week: #FrankOcean performs for the first time in 3 years. More artist news here https://t.co/xeIqqqeHRu pic.twitter.com/6cIysIsYSR — WayHome Music & Arts (@wayhomefestival) June 16, 2017

Banks (July 30)

Loved for her eclectic mix of electropop and R&B, Banks (born Jillian Rose Banks) is another mandatory show, if not for her musical skill then for her mesmerizing stage presence.

You smell exactly how I think a star should smell A post shared by BANKS (@hernameisbanks) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Tegan and Sara (July 30)

Our fave Canadian sister duo Tegan and Sara will also be hitting up WayHome. These fiercely talented women, who’ve been around since the ’90s, have amazing performance energy. And better yet, they write music with a clear LGBTQ rights message and own that message IRL through their foundation for LGBTQ-identifying girls and women.

We spoke with @glamourmag about the importance of Lilith Fair ♀ …. #genderdiversityandrepresentation. Read here: www.glamour.com/story/tegan-and-sara-on-lilith-fair A post shared by Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) on Jul 9, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

Charlotte Cardin (July 29)

Another Canadian you’ll want to see is up-and-comer Charlotte Cardin—whose voice and writing talent are comparable to Amy Winehouse. Hailing from Montréal, she got her start on the reality TV show La Voix—the French version of The Voice—and has been making a name for herself in the music and fashion scenes ever since.

By @juliadrummond A post shared by Charlotte Cardin (@charlottecardin) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

They. (July 29)

If you’re looking for dark, alternative R&B, They.—whose sound is an entertaining mix of both grunge rock and R&B—will fill that void. The rap duo, featuring Dante Jones and Drew Love from Los Angeles, are killing the game with their newest album, Nü Religion: Hyena.

Happy Sunday . A post shared by THEY. (@they) on Jul 2, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Solange (July 29)

I mean, do we even have to tell you this? Do. Not. Miss. Solange Knowles. Her incredible artistry, as seen in her costume choices and music video sets, is even more impressive when it comes to live performances. More than just Beyoncé’s sister, Knowles has proven herself as an game-changing artist in her own right.

i’ve gotten to know myself better these last 3 shows. thank you for your supreme enlightenment. A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Tanya Tagaq (July 28)

Hailing from Nunavut, Tanya Tagaq practices Inuit throat singing—but instead of the traditional two-woman act, Tagaq developed the art of solo throat singing. She’s bringing traditional Aboriginal music into the mainstream, and using her spotlight to bring awareness to issues affecting Indigenous people.

A post shared by @tanyatagaq on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Dashboard Confessional (July 28)

We fangirled hard when we found out emo band Dashboard Confessional, a.k.a. Chris Carrabba, would be playing at WayHome. Are you as excited as we are to get nostalgic for the 2000s?

tour starts in 8 days! We can’t wait to play for you all again. Photo credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images A post shared by Dashboard Confessional (@dashboardconfessional) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

