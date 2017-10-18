UnREAL Is Adding a New Badass B for Season 3 and We. Can’t. Wait.

Who run the world? When it comes to the world of UnREAL, the answer is most definitely: girls.

The hit Lifetime series about the making of reality dating show The Bachelor Everlasting just gave fans their first look at Season 3 and it looks like this may actually be the most dramatic season yet.

Leading ladies Rachel (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn (Constance Zimmer) have handled a lot on Everlasting—everything from divas to *spoiler alert* suicide and a police shooting—but this season, it looks like they’ll have an entirely new challenge. After casting Everlasting‘s first-ever Black suitor in Season 2, the producing duo is now flipping their show’s script again and making the suitor a woman in Season 3.

TBH, last season was a bit all over the place, between the racially charged storylines, inconsistent character development and Rachel and Quinn’s descent into straight up villainy. After Season 1, we were all for this duo’s unapologetic pursuit of “money, dick, power,” but Season 2 added “murder” to that list, as Vulture noted, these ladies stopped feeling like real people.

BUT, after seeing the new trailer for Season 3 we are all revved up and ready to return to Everlasting all over again.

The new season brings us back to the mansion, but instead of seeing ladies in bikinis or strutting around in evening gowns, the set is filled with a veritable bevvy of hunks. From the brief clips, we spotted contestants ranging from a ride-worthy cowboy to a sexy silver fox, who are all vying for the latest suitor, tech mogul Serena Wolcott (Caitlin FitzGerald, who you may recognize from Masters of Sex). Get ready to see so, so many abs—and a Top Gun-esque volleyball scene.

Reminder that #Unreal has a female suitor in Season 3 pic.twitter.com/lVwAU13tHN — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 17, 2017

Wolcott is described as “sexy, smart, but single” (ugh, aren’t we all) and from the looks of it, she isn’t planning on playing by Rachel and Quinn’s rules. “From this moment forward, the only rules are the rules that I make,” she announces to her crowd of hotties, but also pointedly, to the show’s crew.

The show is the brainchild of badass feminist Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, a former producer on The Bachelor, and this season, she isn’t just putting strong women front and centre in her storylines. BuzzFeed’s Jarett Wieselman reported on Twitter that behind the scenes at least five of the show’s seven directors, will be women this season and will include Shapiro, Zimmer and Appleby.

So mark your calendars, because the third season of UnREAL premieres on Feb. 26, 2018 on Lifetime. In the meantime, we’ll just be over here binging Seasons 1 and 2.

