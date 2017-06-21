Lily Collins Confronts Her Own Battle with Anorexia in To the Bone

In To the Bone (Netflix, July 14), a young woman battles anorexia—a topic not unfamiliar to its lead actor, Lily Collins. When the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the 28-year-old publicly opened up about her struggle for the first time. She went on to write about her experience with eating disorders in her memoir Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, which hit shelves in March.

To the Bone, written and directed by Marti Noxon (who also has a history with anorexia), follows Ellen (Collins) as she navigates her eating disorder. After collapsing from malnutrition, she ends up at her fifth inpatient clinic and finds an ally in an unconventional doctor, played by Keanu Reeves, and also in the new friends she meets during her recovery. The film goes beyond Ellen’s personal struggle and explores the devastating effects her disease has also had on her family.

Watch the just-released trailer here:

