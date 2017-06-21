Lily Collins Confronts Her Own Battle with Anorexia in To the Bone

The new film—out on Netflix July 14—takes a chilling look at the reality of eating disorders

  0
Lily Collins in a white tank top stars in the upcoming To the Bone movie about a woman battling anorexia, a topic not unfamiliar to the actress who battled the disease herself; inline image

(Photo: Gilles Mingasson/Netflix)

In To the Bone (Netflix, July 14), a young woman battles anorexia—a topic not unfamiliar to its lead actor, Lily Collins. When the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the 28-year-old publicly opened up about her struggle for the first time. She went on to write about her experience with eating disorders in her memoir Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, which hit shelves in March.

Lily Collins in a white patterned hospital gown stars in the upcoming To the Bone movie about a woman battling anorexia, a topic not unfamiliar to the actress who battled the disease herself; inline image

(Photo: Gilles Mingasson/Netflix)

To the Bone, written and directed by Marti Noxon (who also has a history with anorexia), follows Ellen (Collins) as she navigates her eating disorder. After collapsing from malnutrition, she ends up at her fifth inpatient clinic and finds an ally in an unconventional doctor, played by Keanu Reeves, and also in the new friends she meets during her recovery. The film goes beyond Ellen’s personal struggle and  explores the devastating effects her disease has also had on her family.

Watch the just-released trailer here:

Related:
“I Really Put It All Out There”: Lily Collins on Her Film and Book
“Even When I Was Only Eating Three Apples a Day, I Knew I Was Too Big”
Lily Collins on Baring All in Her Revealing New Book, Unfiltered

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources