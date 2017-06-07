They dominated Discmans in the mid-’90s with CrazySexyCool (still live for “Creep,” TBH) and made the term “scrubs” part of our everyday language in 1999, but we haven’t gotten any new music from them for 15 years… until now. You can finally stop chasing waterfalls because TLC is back with a brand-new video AND imminent album!

The two remaining members of the badass rap trio—Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes sadly passed away in 2002—just released the video for their new single “Way Back” and it is all kinds of #TBT gold, complete with Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins’ iconic graduated bob, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas’s still-insane abs and an appearance by Snoop Dogg.

The forthcoming album, which lands June 30, is fan-funded—the duo launched a Kickstarter campaign in January 2015, asking for support to help them make one final record.

In *other* TLC news (seriously, two TLC headlines in a single day, what a gift!), the girls confirmed that after nearly 20 years, they have not, in fact, changed their stance on scrubs.

Does anyone know if TLC has relaxed its policy on scrubs? — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) June 6, 2017

hell no! — TLC (@OfficialTLC) June 6, 2017

Thank you for the clarification. Are we still keeping terminology/status of them being busters, always talking about what they want, etc — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) June 6, 2017

absolutely….thinks he’s fly, sits on his broke ass, etc. — TLC (@OfficialTLC) June 6, 2017

Can we at least chase waterfalls? — Mike Amaral (@The_Enabler) June 6, 2017

we prefer rivers and lakes honestly… — TLC (@OfficialTLC) June 6, 2017

HAHAHAHA I LOVE YOU @OfficialTLC — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) June 6, 2017



SAME, bro, same.

Related:

’90s Boy Band Hanson Is Back—and They Are Cuter than Ever

The Single Best Outfit Worn by Each Character on Sex and the City

25 Best Ever Fresh Prince of Bel Air Moments, in GIFs