Sisqo’s New “Thong Song” + 6 Other Things That Are Making Us Nostalgic RN

Your fave ’90s booty-bumpin tune is back, and oh baby, we hate ourselves for loving it.

Just in time for beach season, famed one-hit-wonder Sisqo has returned for round two with a revamped version of his infamous “Thong Song,” and it will take you straight back to 1999 in all the best ways. The new version of the cult classic goes by the same title but was put out by Norwegian DJ-act JCY and features Sisqo.

“I’ve been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of ‘Thong Song’ and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that JCY did,” Sisqo told BuzzFeed. “I thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti.” (Fun fact: for those who were wondering, Sisqo is now 38, and no, he has not aged a dang day.)

The new video—which has been viewed more than 315,000 times since it’s release on July 18—recreates the iconic (though somewhat cringe-worthy) O.G. music video, taking viewers back to a beach filled with bikini-clad women. Although, TBH, a lot of these bathing suits look about as comfortable as Borat’s mankini, this remix may be the tune that we didn’t know we needed this summer.

In addition to this incredible throwback jam, here are five other things that are making us super nostalgic right now.

1 of 6 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Getty) That’s So Raven returns as Raven’s Home If you grew up watching the Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven, get ready to feel super old. Actor Raven-Symoné is back as Raven Baxter this July with the spin-off series, Raven’s Home. The show just released its theme song, and TBH, it’s hella’ catchy. Just listen for yourself. Symoné—who sang the tune for the original, which ran from 2003 to 2007, performs the Raven’s Home theme song along with her new cast mates. In the kids’ comedy reboot, psychic Raven IS NOW A MOM and has two children of her own. Her on-screen BFF Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) is also on the show, and the two of them navigate motherhood together. We did not see this coming.

Related:

’90s Boy Band Hanson Is Back—and They Are Cuter than Ever

13 Pairs of Retro Sunglasses for the Ultimate Throwback

5 Throwback Couples Who Caused a Stir on the MMVAs Red Carpet