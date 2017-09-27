We’re Still Weeping Over the This Is Us Season Two Premiere, HBU?

The This Is Us season 2 premiere aired on September 26 and TBH, we’re still pulling ourselves together. In case you missed the premiere, or you want to relive all the emotions again and again, we’re recapping the moments that made us cry the most (and least)—by tear count, of course.

Tears of: Relief

Rebecca and Jack aren’t getting a divorce (yet)!!! But things are not looking great for our fave TV couple. Jack admits that he’s an alcoholic, but we’ve yet to see how much worse his addiction gets before his passing.

Tear-o-meter: A solid dozen.

Tears of: Jealousy

Randall’s kitchen is gorgeous: open-plan, crimson red, and with a two-tiered fruit tray!!! Plus the pancakes look so plentiful. Randall’s really thriving as a stay-at-home dad.

Tear-o-meter: Three extremely envious drops.

Tears of: Lust

Kevin landed the Ron Howard movie, and he looks mighty foine in a tux.

Tear-o-meter: Just a slight welling up from over-heating.

Tears of: Understanding

When Rebecca tells Randall about her feelings when she first saw him as a baby, and how she had to let Jack, the “pusher,” talk her into the adoption, we understood her character—and their special mother-son relationship—that much more.

Tear-o-meter: One or two dainty drops and the sudden desire for a big hug.

Tears of: Rage

Jack tries to talk a gruff bar owner into letting Rebecca perform, and the bartender tells him off, saying that Jack he should be embarrassed of himself for asking. Is that kind of rudeness necessary in the open-mic industry, bud?!

Tear-o-meter: Just a few stinging tears of pain from punching a wall in Jack’s defense.

Tears of: Pride

Kate overcomes her self-esteem issues, not to mention her issues with Kevin and Toby, to return to her audition and slay those bitches—and not only with her vocal chops, but her “don’t dismiss me” speech. The director immediately humbles her by telling her she’s not good enough and that she’s gonna need to work her way up the… singing career ladder? But still, we’re proud of her!

Tear-o-meter: A handful of happy-sad droplets.

Tears of: Dismay

No Milo Ventimiglia in his birthday suit this season premiere like in season 1!? It feels like we’re being punished! Release the buns!!

Tear-o-meter: More than we’d like to admit.

Tears of: Utter devastation

At the end of the episode, we see that Jack’s house is up in flames and everyone is crying… is that how Jack died?! Burned alive is way harsh, writers!! Not cool.

Tear-o-meter: Literally still crying.

Tears of: Joy!!

Finally our favourite show is back, and it’s back with a bang! (Or should we say a wail?)

Tear-o-meter: Infinity.

