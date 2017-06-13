“Why the Olsen Twins Were My Ultimate Tween Idols”

Confession… I had a slight obsession with the Olsen twins in the ’90s. It’s not that I don’t like them now, I do. It’s just that my love of Mary-Kate and Ashley bordered on creepy. They were fashionable, famous, a few years older than me and there were two of them. All I ever wanted growing up was a sister. But an identical sister that looked, talked and acted just like me—that was beyond my wildest dreams. So, I spent most of the best-decade-ever worshiping the ground that the Olsen twins walked on. And here’s why:

They Were the Best Part of an Already Great Show

OK, Uncle Jesse was probably my first crush, but even he was overshadowed by the comedic genius of a young Michelle Tanner. Cast when they were just babies, Mary-Kate and Ashley grew up before my eyes on Full House—the heart-warming, sometimes unbearably corny moral compass of my childhood. As for the Full House revival—if the twins aren’t here for it, neither am I. “No way, Jose.”

Their Movies Were Nothing Short of Inspirational

There was world travel, crime adventures and identity mix-ups—it truly was the golden age of VHS. The Adventures of Mary-Kate and Ashley films made me feel like I could do anything and be anyone. If the twins could “solve any crime by dinnertime” surely *I* could juggle math class and soccer tryouts. The list of great Olsen Twin movie moments is vast, but if you walk away learning anything from this: It Takes Two was definitively better than the OG Parent Trap.

Their Impeccable Fashion

It was the most fashionable decade—as evident by the recent resurgence of ’90s fashion trends. And who were the original pioneers of chokers, scrunchies, butterfly hair clips, plaid and overalls? Well, honestly, probably not Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, but I didn’t know any better. I got all my fashion inspo from Mary-Kate and Ashley magazine (yes, that was a real thing) and their branded clothing line that was conveniently stocked at the local Walmart. The first makeup brand that I ever saved for and purchased? Mary-Kate and Ashley Cosmetics, of course.

I’m sure there were better role models I could have had as a young girl, but there were definitely worse ones, too. The Olsen twins were independent, strong young women who inspired a generation of girls to reach their potential and dream about having an identical twin that they too could one day switch lives with (and dress like).

