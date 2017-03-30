30. Evan (Ben Rodgers)

Arguably Mindy’s most forgettable date. This is the guy who takes Mindy on a horse-drawn carriage ride, but in true Mindy Project fashion, the horse has a heart attack and is shot to death.

Compatibility assessment: It was difficult to even remember who Evan was, so it’s fair to say he probably didn’t have what it takes to keep a woman like Mindy interested.