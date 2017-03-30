Ranked: Every Single One of Mindy’s Dates on The Mindy Project

From her tragic split with Danny to some failed online dating hook-ups, it’s fair to say Mindy has had her fair share of ups and downs, man-wise, but with The Mindy Project cast so stacked with babes, even a dating fail isn’t so bad. In honour of the season five finale of The Mindy Project, airing tonight on City, we’ve ranked every. single. dude. she ever went out with. Who’s your favourite?

1

1 of 30

Previous
Next

30. Evan (Ben Rodgers)

Arguably Mindy’s most forgettable date. This is the guy who takes Mindy on a horse-drawn carriage ride, but in true Mindy Project fashion, the horse has a heart attack and is shot to death.

Compatibility assessment: It was difficult to even remember who Evan was, so it’s fair to say he probably didn’t have what it takes to keep a woman like Mindy interested.

Previous
Next

Related:
The Mindy Project’s Take on Male Privilege Is Required Viewing
Read Our Cover Story on Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Talks Fashion and Dressing For Her Body
27 of Mindy Kaling’s Best Fashion Moments on Instagram

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

One comment on “Ranked: Every Single One of Mindy’s Dates on The Mindy Project

  1. Mindy has no talent at all, she says a few words, and makes no sense. Why do they have her as a star on a show, really, no talent at all. Sometimes you cannot even understand what she is saying, mumbles her words, get rid of this uneducated individual, please.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.