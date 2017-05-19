The brains behind the seven-part series has some serious documentary cred The show is directed by Ryan White, the documentary filmmaker behind HBO’s The Case Against 8, the critically acclaimed look at the Supreme Court case that overturned Proposition 8 and its ban on same-sex marriage, and Good Ol’ Freda, the biographical film about The Beatles’ longtime secretary Freda Kelly.

It revolves around the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a Baltimore, Maryland nun and beloved Catholic high school teacher Sister Cathy went missing on Nov. 7, 1969 at just 26 years old. Her body was found almost two months later and (spoiler alert) the murder remains unsolved to this day.

Sister Cathy’s murder could be connected to a church sexual-abuse scandal The cold case was cracked wide open when a former student of Sister Cathy’s, known simply as “Jane Doe,” revealed not only that she was sexually abused by the school’s chaplain and guidance counselor, Father A. Joseph Maskell, but that she was taken to Sister Cathy’s body and told, “See what happens when you say bad things about people.”

Despite subsequent testimony from other victims and witnesses, no one was held accountable for Sister Cathy’s murder or the alleged abuse Maskell denied the abuse allegations and knowledge of Cesnik’s killing but was placed on a leave of absence in 1994 and was forbidden to perform priestly duties. He died in 2001 and it was reported in 2016 that approximately a dozen people who say they were abused by the powerful priest had received settlements from the Archdiocese of Baltimore.