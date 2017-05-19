The Netflix show people are calling the next Making a Murderer just landed on Netflix so we know what we’ll be binge-watching this long weekend, hbu? Here’s everything we know so far about The Keepers, the murder mystery docuseries you won’t be able to stop talking about.
-
The brains behind the seven-part series has some serious documentary cred
The show is directed by Ryan White, the documentary filmmaker behind HBO’s The Case Against 8, the critically acclaimed look at the Supreme Court case that overturned Proposition 8 and its ban on same-sex marriage, and Good Ol’ Freda, the biographical film about The Beatles’ longtime secretary Freda Kelly.
-
It revolves around the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a Baltimore, Maryland nun and beloved Catholic high school teacher
Sister Cathy went missing on Nov. 7, 1969 at just 26 years old. Her body was found almost two months later and (spoiler alert) the murder remains unsolved to this day.
-
Sister Cathy’s murder could be connected to a church sexual-abuse scandal
The cold case was cracked wide open when a former student of Sister Cathy’s, known simply as “Jane Doe,” revealed not only that she was sexually abused by the school’s chaplain and guidance counselor, Father A. Joseph Maskell, but that she was taken to Sister Cathy’s body and told, “See what happens when you say bad things about people.”
-
Despite subsequent testimony from other victims and witnesses, no one was held accountable for Sister Cathy’s murder or the alleged abuse
Maskell denied the abuse allegations and knowledge of Cesnik’s killing but was placed on a leave of absence in 1994 and was forbidden to perform priestly duties. He died in 2001 and it was reported in 2016 that approximately a dozen people who say they were abused by the powerful priest had received settlements from the Archdiocese of Baltimore.
-
Did Sister Cathy know too much?
White spoke to dozens of friends, relatives, journalists, government officials and Baltimore citizens determined to uncover the truth about Sister Cathy’s death to tell this complex story of murder, clergy abuse, repressed memories, and government and religious institutions that the filmmaker says “at best, dropped the ball over the last 45 years—and, at worst, covered it up.”
Related:
Author Claudia Rowe on What It’s Like to a Befriend a Serial Killer
Meet the Reporter Behind a New, Must-Listen Canadian Crime Podcast
What It’s Really Like to Be an Attorney on Making a Murderer
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.