Hold on to Your Teacups, the First Full-Length Trailer for The Crown Season 2 Is Here

Fans of the hit Netflix royal series The Crown, get ready to rejoice—the first full-length trailer for the new season has been released. The sophomore series will debut on December 8 and will continue to explore the first decade of the Queen’s reign.

Golden Globe winner Claire Foy will reprise her regal role alongside Matt Smith as Prince Philip, while new faces Michael C. Hall (Dexter) and Quarry’s Jodi Balfour are set to play John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy, respectively. Season two will see the monarchy on the move, from Tonga to Papua New Guinea to the Antarctic, and excavate the very private life of the family and the turmoil Elizabeth faces.

The return of the series welcomes the birth of Princes Andrew and Edward, and Elizabeth as a stronger leader, despite fractures in her home life. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Foy said, “I think [Queen Elizabeth] starts to realize she needs to pay more attention to her personal life now that the other part of her life is going all right.” Of the crises that occur in Elizabeth’s life, she shares, “The world’s changing faster than anyone can catch up with. There is no letup. She just keeps having to go from one crisis to another to another, and at some point, it’s about five crises at the same time and you have no idea how she manages to get up in the morning.”

The Crown has apparently even been given the royal seal of approval from Her Majesty herself! According to the Sunday Express, the show was recommended to the Queen by her son and daughter-in-law, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, who allegedly organized special screenings of the show at Windsor Castle. A senior royal source told the publication: “Edward and Sophie love The Crown.”

The insider added: “It has been a longstanding arrangement that they drive to Windsor at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper while watching TV or a film. They have a Netflix account and urged her to watch it with them. Happily, she really liked it, although obviously there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatized.”

The show’s leading lady isn’t ready to add a royal fan to her list of admirers just yet. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Foy said, “I can’t believe, I hadn’t heard anything about it, and I will believe it when I see it is all I’ll say!”

