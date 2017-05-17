The Breadwinner, a young adult novel that has been a longtime staple in Canadian classrooms, is becoming a new animated film thanks to a Toronto production company and Angelina Jolie—but Jolie isn’t the only reason to get stoked about this movie.

The original novel, written by Canadian author Deborah Ellis, follows the story of an 11-year-old Afghani girl named Parvana. Living in Kabul, under strict Taliban in rule, Parvana is not allowed to attend school or leave the house without a male chaperone, leaving her confined to her family’s one-room home in the remains of a bombed-out apartment building. However, when Parvana’s father is taken away by the Taliban, the young girl disguises herself as a boy in order to earn money for her family.

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai told the New York Times that the story is one that all girls should read: “The Breadwinner reminds us how courageous and strong women are around the world.”

That spirit comes through in the recently released trailer for the upcoming film, which is set to be released this fall.

If the beautiful hand-drawn animation wasn’t enough to get you excited for the film, it’s also directed by Ireland’s completely badass Nora Twomey, recently named as one of the top 10 animators to watch by Variety.

In addition, the production company made a concerted effort to keep the voices in the film true to its characters by hiring actors with Afghani backgrounds.

When the novel originally came out in 2000, the Canadian author pledged to donate all of the royalties from book sales to Women for Women, an organization that supports marginalized women in conflict zones, including Afghanistan. In the same spirit, Jolie, who is the executive producer for the film, has said that all of the profit she earns from the movie will go towards education initiatives for girls in Afghanistan.

“I am proud to be a part of this beautiful film with this timely and very important subject matter,” Jolie said in a press release. “Millions of girls around the world have to grow up before their time, working to provide for their families at a very young age and in difficult circumstances. They have the strength to do what no one should ask little girls to do.”

The film has not yet announced a release date for Canada, but it is expected to hit theatres in the fall.

In the trailer, we see men yelling, “Girl, stop when I tell you” and Parvana running away in defiance, determined to find a way to make a better life for her and her family.

That message of perseverance is what we all need right now.

