Rihanna was telling us to brace for a downpour over a hypnotic beat. Something called the iPhone came into our lives and we were forever changed. Britney’s call-for-help breakdown reached its peak with her public head-shaving. And if you walked past a movie theatre, you could hear the sound of laughter spilling from the building.

Or at least that’s how we’d like to remember the sounds of the streets in 2007, thanks to a bounty of now-classic comedies that came to into our lives in a rush, starting with Judd Apatow’s blockbuster comedy Knocked Up and continuing to the Christmas Day release of Juno, the little teen pregnancy comedy that could.

In the ultimate #TBT, we’re looking back at 10 iconic comedies from a decade ago that gave us the giggles and made big(ger) stars out of its casts.

(Courtesy Everett Collection) Hot Fuzz, released April 20 Why it was a big deal: The second installment of what’s been dubbed the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy (Shaun of the Dead and The World’s End being the other two) is filled with the trademark dry humour, jump cuts and gooey heart that we’ve come to expect from the Brit dream team of Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Their homage to buddy cop movies like Point Break, Bad Boys and Lethal Weapon yielded one of the best comedies of the year and made us want to try jumping over a fence juuuust once.

