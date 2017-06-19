Meet Tasha the Amazon: the First Female Artist to Win Best Hip Hop Video at the MMVAs

Toronto rapper Tasha the Amazon just made history at the 2017 iHeartRadio MMVAs. In a category dominated by male artists, she was the first woman ever to win for Best Hip Hop Video. She snagged the award for her trippy “Picasso Leaning” alongside musical partner and DJ boyfriend Danthrax and director of photography Colin Cooper. And this year, her competition was fierce: Tasha was up against fellow Toronto-based rappers Jazz Cartier, Derek Wise and Sean Leon, as well as B.C.-born TassNata.

Born Natasha Schumann, the 31-year-old has been a fixture in the Toronto hip hop scene since 2013—and she’s humble about her recent, hard-won success. “It’s dope. [Awards are] usually a thing I don’t pay mind to; you just hustle and do your thing and hope people like it,” she told FLARE at the MMVAs. “I’d like to think we had a big part in building the scene here [in Toronto]…It’s a small enough community that you know everybody. Everyone gets excited for each other.”

When it comes to her award show style, she’s equally low-key and Toronto proud. When FLARE asked what she was wearing, Tasha gave a shout-out to local label Untitled & Co, the designers of her baseball jersey, and said the rest of her outfit was “from wherever.” We’re also fans of no-fuss fashion, TBH.

We can’t wait to see what Tasha does next. In the meantime, peep her award-winning vid.

