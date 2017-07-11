Stop Everything: the Stranger Things Season 2 Release Date Is Here

EXCUSE THE INTERRUPTION, but the official Stranger Things season 2 release date was just announced and we’re vibrating with excitement. The second instalment of Stranger Things, a.k.a. the best show of 2016 (don’t fight me on this), will hit Netflix on Friday, October 27—five glorious days earlier than Halloween day, as was previously reported—and if this new teaser is any indication, we’re in for another gripping season of the Stand By Me-meets-E.T. sci-fi drama (and, hopefully, even more amazing music).

Some doors can’t be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. A post shared by @strangerthingstv on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

Anyone else booking a vacay day for October 27?

