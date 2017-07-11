Stop Everything: the Stranger Things Season 2 Release Date Is Here

And it’s coming out even earlier than we thought! *Passes out from excitement*

The Stranger Things season 2 release date was just confirmed along with a new poster; star Noah Schnapp who plays Will Byers is pictured here in a scene from the upcoming season.

Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, in a scene from season 2. (Photo: Netflix Canada)

EXCUSE THE INTERRUPTION, but the official Stranger Things season 2 release date was just announced and we’re vibrating with excitement. The second instalment of Stranger Things, a.k.a. the best show of 2016 (don’t fight me on this), will hit Netflix on Friday, October 27—five glorious days earlier than Halloween day, as was previously reported—and if this new teaser is any indication, we’re in for another gripping season of the Stand By Me-meets-E.T. sci-fi drama (and, hopefully, even more amazing music).

Anyone else booking a vacay day for October 27?

