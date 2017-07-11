Stop Everything: the Stranger Things Season 2 Release Date Is Here

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, in a scene from season 2. (Photo: Netflix Canada)
EXCUSE THE INTERRUPTION, but the official Stranger Things season 2 release date was just announced and we’re vibrating with excitement. The second instalment of Stranger Things, a.k.a. the best show of 2016 (don’t fight me on this), will hit Netflix on Friday, October 27—five glorious days earlier than Halloween day, as was previously reported—and if this new teaser is any indication, we’re in for another gripping season of the Stand By Me-meets-E.T. sci-fi drama (and, hopefully, even more amazing music).