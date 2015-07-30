How to Become a Social Media Star: The Jocks

Diversity is queen in the #fitspo circle. Curvy ladies, skinny girls and bodybuilders all find followers with a potent combo of empowerment, discipline and like-baiting sex appeal.

A screen cap from a moment of pause during my crazy AM workout today! What a sweat😅 Check out some of my sprint training & workout in real time on my SnapChat (user name: LyzabethLopez) It will disappear in 24 hrs😘😘 Happy Training ya’ll xoxo A photo posted by Lyzabeth Lopez (@lyzabethlopez) on Jun 13, 2015 at 5:29pm PDT

Booty trainer Lyzabeth Lopez has turned her Instagram account into the best ad ever for her hardcore chain of Hourglass Workout gyms, posting voluptuous backside selfies and videos of the devotion it takes to achieve them.

💦🏀 #TBT @complex A photo posted by Adrianne Ho (@adrianneho) on Jul 23, 2015 at 4:37pm PDT

Model Adrianne Ho, meanwhile, leaves the grunt work out of the frame, preferring editorial-quality pics to promote her athleisure e-shop sweatthestyle.com. And DJ-socialite Hannah Bronfman complements her fit pics with rules to sweat by (“Set your intention for the week and stick to it”), updates on the latest niche regimens and, of course, whatever super food she’s consuming that day.

Related: 10 IG Accounts to Follow for Positive Fitspo

Push it a little bit further #hbfit #lakelife A photo posted by Hannah Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on Jul 12, 2015 at 8:05am PDT

Each feed ignites comments both gushing (“You’re such an inspiration!”) and stinging (“That ass has to be fake.”), all of them no doubt spurred by envy.

TIP: “Invest in colourful workout gear to add some zing.” —Lyzabeth Lopez

Meet More Social Media Stars:

The Twitter Feminists

The Food Porn Stars

The Front-Row Posse

The Thirst Trappers

The Wellness Gurus

The Pets

The Overachievers

The Comedy Nerds

The Beauty Queens

Return to How to Be a Social Media Star

Click through the gallery for a selection of The Jocks’ best posts



1 of 12 Previous Next Tumblr

Hannah Bronfman