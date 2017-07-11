Rupi Kaur Just Announced a New Book & We Couldn’t Be More Stoked

Rupi Kaur fans, rejoice! Following her wildly successful debut book, Milk and Honey, the beloved Canadian poet and artist just announced a new release is on its way: The Sun and Her Flowers arrives October 3.

According to publisher Simon & Schuster Canada, the upcoming book is a collection of poetry and illustrations—much like her first.

“I feel beyond excited and blessed to take readers on this new journey with me,” Kaur said in a press release. “This new book has had so much heart poured into it. I have been working on this vision for three years and now it’s come to life.”

Similar to Milk and Honey, The Sun and Her Flowers explores themes of love, loss, trauma, healing and femininity. The book is divided into five chapters that will take readers “on a journey of wilting, falling, rooting, rising, and blooming in a celebration of love in all its forms,” according to Simon & Schuster. “It is a vibrant and transcendent journey about growth and healing, ancestry and honouring one’s roots, expatriation and rising up to find a home within yourself.”

The 24-year-old Brampton, Ont.-raised poet self-published her wildly successful Milk and Honey in 2014 before it was picked up by American publisher Andrews McMeel in 2015. The book—which features poems dealing with heartache and trauma—has remained on the New York Times bestseller list for over a year and has been translated into more than 24 languages. (Talk about an impressive debut!)

And while we all know the pitfalls of judging a book by its cover, we can’t help but note how much brighter The Sun and Her Flowers art is compared to that of Milk & Honey. Here’s to sunnier days ahead, we hope.

