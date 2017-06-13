Roxane Gay Slams Podcast for Being “Cruel and Humiliating”

“Will she fit into the office lift? How many steps will she have to take to get to the interview? Is there a comfortable chair that will accommodate her six-foot-three, ‘super-morbidly-obese’ frame?”

This was just part of a podcast description and article linked to an interview with famed feminist Roxane Gay for Mamamia, an Australian women’s website. The best-selling author was quick to respond to the hurtful post and refute numerous parts of description of the logistics associated with her interview with Mia Freedman.

I am appalled by Mamamia. It was a shit show. I can walk a fucking mile. https://t.co/14RNv2Ig0B — roxane gay (@rgay) June 13, 2017

I have never once in my life worried about fitting into an elevator nor have I made such a request. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 13, 2017

I ask for one thing. A sturdy chair. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 13, 2017

It is cruel and humiliating. https://t.co/XY2AU0XPFG — roxane gay (@rgay) June 13, 2017

Courtney Robinson, a journalist based in British Columbia, was one of the first to screenshot the offensive description and share it—a tweet that was soon retweeted by numerous users, including Gay herself. “I saw the description and was shocked at the level of ignorance,” Robinson told FLARE. “My reaction hasn’t changed.”

why does mia freedman continue to think that whatever she has to say is more important than literally anything or anyone else pic.twitter.com/o2Z1QSO0KR — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) June 13, 2017

The framing, the unnecessary disclosures, the obvious fabrication of what was requested – unreal. Unacceptable. — Bailey (@the_author_) June 13, 2017

How to actually plan for @rgay: Which red carpet should I roll out? Is there enough champagne? Will the crown I picked out match her eyes? — Neera Jain (@R2Dtui) June 13, 2017

Mamamia published a statement following the Twitter backlash in which they said that leading up to her visit, Gay’s book publishers contacted them to coordinate the logistics of her visit. And while they recognized that those requests—such as asking that a sturdy chair be made available—were shared in confidence, they opted to make that information public because they felt it reflected aspects that Gay spoke about in her new book Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body (out today).

“We felt that this was an important issue that was integral to understanding Roxane’s point of view in the world and helping people learn about and empathize with a perspective they may never have considered—just as she writes in her book,” Mamamia said in a statement. “In no way did Mamamia ever intend to make Roxane Gay feel disrespected and we apologize unequivocally that that was the unintended consequence, including to her publishing team who organized the visit and made the requests in good faith. We are mortified to think she would ever believe this to be the case or that we have upset someone we so deeply admire and respect.”

However, numerous respondents on Twitter were not impressed by Mamamia’s response.

“None of this is disclosed with a mean spirit” is the new “No offence but…” — Elusive Night Parrot (@_hollicane) June 13, 2017

Roxane’s comments on her body don’t call open season on you making your opinions the selling point of your podcast episode. — Kirri (@matineeidyll) June 13, 2017

Whenever somebody says they acted “in good faith” you just know they are trying to bullshit their way out of something. — David Mansford (@davemanso) June 13, 2017

Your statement should be nothing more than a genuine apology. Instead, you try to justify your actions by quoting her book. Shame. — Tamara Smith (@Tamaamas) June 13, 2017

All references to the requests made by Gay’s publisher have since been removed from the podcast description, the written post and the episode itself—although, as one Twitter user pointed out, nothing ever really disappears on the internet.

Mamamia’s selective quote from Roxane Gay’s statement leaves out this part: pic.twitter.com/WKzsNuVzfL — Jake Watt (@JakeChatty) June 13, 2017

One of the (many) things Gay has taught us over the years is the power of words, and Mamamia’s words were powerful in all the wrong ways.

Related:

From Chatelaine: ‘This is My Truth’: Roxane Gay’s Hard Look at Her Body

How to Become a Social Media Star: The Feminists

TLC’s Whitney Way Thore on Sex, Fat Shaming & Nicole Arbour

