10 Times Veronica Lodge & Archie Andrews Were All Kinds of #BaeGoals

In the Season 2 premiere of Riverdale—spoilers ahead!—Veronica Lodge and Archie Andrews are hot and heavy like we’ve never seen them before, because what’s the first thing you do in a crisis? Have a shower with your boo, of course. It made us realize that while Bughead will always be our ship of choice (especially IRL), Varchie is pretty damn good, too—even if KJ Apa and Camila Mendes aren’t feelin’ it for realsies (yet). Just look at all this evidence! But first, this comic to TV show comparison. I mean…

1. When Cheryl forced them to play “seven minutes in heaven” and their chemistry was basically immediate

2. When Veronica helped Archie with his wound (complete with football uniform, oomf)

3. When V gave Archie the daintiest, loving smooch

4. When Veronica convinced Archie to sing on stage, and then hung in the wings to make him feel more comfortable (!!!)

5. When Veronica has made Archie laugh that adorable laugh (and the number of instances is really too many to count)

6. When they looked out for each other…

7. …with those cute nicknames, to boot

8. When Veronica used this iconic analogy for #Varchie (even though the comparison might be a stretch)

9. When Veronica and Archie snuggled at Pop’s

10. And finally, the moment you have been waiting for: WHEN ARCHIE CONFESSES HIS LOVE FOR VERONICA, in four parts

BRB while we scroll through countless more GIFs of these two lovebirds…