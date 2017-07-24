Stop What You’re Doing Immeds, the Riverdale Season 2 Trailer Is Here

The Riverdale season 2 trailer dropped this weekend at Comic-Con in San Diego and we literally could not be more excited. The second season of everyone’s favourite Gossip Girl meets Twin Peaks teen drama starts airing on the CW on October 11 (!) with new episodes arriving weekly on Netflix on October 12 so basically you can cancel all your Thursday evening plans this fall.

Several of the Riverdale cast members, including Camila Mendes (Veronica), KJ Apa (Archie), Cole Sprouse (Jughead), Lili Reinhart (Betty) and Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), appeared on a panel at the comic book convention on July 22 to answer all your questions about season 2. Like, what the eff is going to happen to Fred Andrews after the cliffhanger season 1 finale? When do we get to meet Hiram Lodge?! And, how can Cheryl Blossom possibly get even darker than in season 1?! (Oh, and the second season will reportedly have a total of 22 episodes compared to 13 in the first season, so praise be.)

Peep the full teaser here at the end of a blissful three-minute blooper reel—seriously, just when you thought the cast couldn’t get any cuter, they bust out the charming outtakes—and enjoy.

