Riverdale Fans: Real Life Pop’s Diners Are Coming to Your City This Week

When we last left the Riverdale universe, things had taken a turn for the worse at Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe—and it wasn’t just because the town’s disrupted supply of maple syrup. A mysterious masked man had shot Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) right in front of his son Archie (K.J. Apa) and diner-owner Pop Tate (Alvin Sanders) and left us all wondering WTF just happened, and more importantly, what was going to happen next.

Well, fear not folks. To celebrate the return of Riverdale, which will air on Oct. 11 on The CW and will be available on Netflix the following day, Netflix is inviting you to step into Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe IRL. Diners across Canada will turn into Riverdale’s fave hangout spot and serving up some of Pop’s signatures shakes.

While the OG Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe may have been a local institution, these pop-up versions will only be open Thursday and Friday and while supplies last, so get in early. In case you needed something to sweeten the deal even more, unlike in the show, these milkshakes will be free for the first 200 patrons and drinks will be served in Pop’s cups. Here are the locations:

Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 – 11 p.m.

Mission, BC: Rocko’s Family Diner (+ screening of S2 premiere)

Calgary, AB: Boogie’s Burgers (Marda Loop)

Ottawa, ON: Zak’s Diner (Byward Market)

Toronto, ON: Fran’s Restaurant (College Street)

Friday, Oct. 13, 7 – 11 p.m.

Vancouver, BC: The Templeton

Edomonton, AB: Route 99 Diner

Toronto, ON: Fran’s Restaurant (College Street) and The Lakeview (1132 Dundas Street W Toronto, ON M6J 1X2)

TBH, this sounds like the perfect excuse to get the gang together before heading home to find out if Fred Andrews makes it, if the Blossoms can bounce back from their drug bust and if we’ve really heard the last from that creepy not-so-old Miss Grundy. Who knows, maybe you’ll even meet the Jughead to your Betty…

