The Barden Bellas Are Back: Peep the Pitch Perfect 3 Trailer Here

Last call, pitches

  0

This trailer has everything: Ruby Rose (!), “Fat Amy Winehouse,” Brittany Snow staring down the backside of a temperamental cow and commentary on sexism and white privilege. The Pitch Perfect 3 trailer just dropped and it’s safe to say we can’t wait for the movie hits to theatres December 22.

The third and final instalment of the Pitch Perfect franchise picks up a few months after the a cappella group’s college graduation and like, oh, all of us right after grad, they’re a little lost.

Watch the full trailer here to see what your fave Bellas have been up to:

