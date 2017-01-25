Dear Piers Morgan,
We thought long and hard before writing you this letter. Because, let’s face it—over the last several months, you have revealed yourself to be an unapologetic Internet troll, stirring shit up for sport and frequently baiting your audience with comments on what women should or should not be doing.
Last year alone there was your one-man crusade against Susan Sarandon’s visible bra at the SAG Awards, your proclamation that Jennifer Aniston could not have an opinion on female objectification because she has appeared on the cover of fashion magazines, the time you told Beyoncé that you would prefer she forget racial politics and return to the business of booty shaking (when we all know Beysus can do both).
And now, as millions of women (and men) all over the world celebrate the victory of the Women’s March, you come up with this brilliant bit of clickbait, describing the record-breaking demonstration as “anti-democratic,” and “sexist” while also taking issue with the “vile, crude, man-hating, violent, nasty side [of feminism],” which was apparently on display.
You say that equality is great—you even call yourself a feminist (cough, cough). It’s just the “rabid” “extreme” brand of feminism that you, Piers Morgan, simply “cannot abide.” If it were up to you, we women (and our allies) would assert ourselves in a way that is, well, befitting of the fairer sex: fight for our rights and all, but no need to get our petticoats ruffled.
As if that weren’t bad enough, you go on to exMANsplain the “real” definition of feminism, which—according to you, oh wise one—is “striving to be so good at what you do that your gender is irrelevant, then making sure you are rewarded in the same way as a man.” You cite U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May as an example of a woman who has done just that—worked hard, achieved success and rose in the ranks—as if every woman has the same access to opportunity as the Oxford-grad prime minister. You get that, don’t you Piers? That Rosa Parks could have striven for excellence every day, and still it’s unlikely the front of the bus would have ushered her forward. That millions of women in America—and Canada and the U.K.—face systemic barriers to opportunity and equality that cannot be surmounted with a little elbow grease. And that even women with considerable privilege have plenty of reason for rabid indignation.
Because while you, Piers, are worried about how we marchers fit into the Piers Morgan Approved Mold For “Real” Feminism™, we are worried about the scaling back of civil rights and reproductive rights, which—ICYMI— are currently under siege. Just a few days into office and The Pussy Grabber in Chief has already reinstated an executive order that cancels U.S. funding to NGOs that either provide abortion services, or even discuss abortion with its patients. This will result in millions of unsafe abortions and inevitable deaths around the world. Next week he will almost certainly appoint a pro-life judge to the Supreme Court.
Of course, you, Piers, will never directly require access to a safe abortion in any country, and maybe that lack of personal consequence goes a long way in explaining your indifference. Still, if you didn’t have your head so far up your own feather duster, you might recognize that many people marched for reasons that have nothing to do with their own circumstances. While you attempt to divide us with petty comments about foul-mouthed celebrities and “femenazis,” we will do our best to lift each other up.
We don’t have all day, so let’s quickly run through a few more of your most ludicrous assertions…
That the Women’s March was anti-democratic because the election is over and people need to accept the results.
For heaven’s sake Piers, this isn’t Omarosa whining because she didn’t deserve to be called back to the boardroom!! The right to protest a sitting leader is an essential component of democracy.
That the people who marched have no right or at least no business doing so because they didn’t vote.
What on earth leads you to the completely unfounded conclusion?
That there is something inherently nonegalitarian and sexist about a Women’s March
Of your many WTF-worthy assertions, this is the one that really kills us. It’s the same kind of ignorance we hear with the #AllLivesMatter movement, or when Trump tweeted about how the TV show Blackish is “racism at the highest level.”
How is ABC Television allowed to have a show entitled “Blackish”? Can you imagine the furor of a show, “Whiteish”! Racism at highest level?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2014
What will it take for you and your ilk to understand that the promotion of women’s rights is only a threat to the rights of men if those “male rights” include things like the right to be dominant over women or the right to enjoy the privileges of a patriarchal society. These, of course, are not rights, rather status quo. So when we stomp our feet and pound our fists and exclaim “The Future is Female!” what we’re talking about is rising up, taking control, fighting back against a history of oppression and subverting the cultural standard (i.e., The Present Is Male). What we’re not talking about is a future where men worry about their right to control their own bodies, their access to safe health care, wage equality, and whether having a few drinks at a party may later be framed as an invitation to rape (though should this inverted gender reality ever arise, we’re pretty sure you’d change your tune.)
You would almost certainly rethink the wisdom of Tweets like this one:
I’m planning a ‘Men’s March’ to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who’s with me?
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2017
Because here’s the thing—while you were busy tweeting, you missed the fact that there was a march for men last weekend. Many men marched for their daughters, their sisters, their wives, their moms and—here’s the aha moment—themselves. Because, as a wise (and resilient!) woman once said—human rights are women’s rights.
Anyway Piers, in the time we’ve written this letter, you have already moved on to your next target—female administrative workers who dare to go to work without high heels and lipstick. We weren’t looking for yet another answer to the question #WhyIMarch, but what the heck—we’ll add this one to the list.
xo,
FLARE
I am sorry but you didnt actually answer any of the questions that Piers asked. All you are saying is i can protest just because i can with no other explanation than becomes i am a woman.
I agree that people who had not at the time bothered to vote shouldnt have attended these marches. you no longer get a say afterwards if you are not happy with the outcome when you chose not to take part in the decision making process when they had weeks of opportunity to give their voice a purpose and instead chose to just rest the ultimate decision in the hands of others.
I think its pretty hypocritical for these women who attend a march wanting to fight for womens rights yet at the voting period did not at all consider or think about all the work of the womens suffragette movement who fought for the rights for these lazy hypocritical women to be able to vote in the first place. These women fought for years for the right, many went to jail and made sacrifices so women have the right to make their voices heard at a democratic election and these women in november chose to stay home and now think donning a pink hat and yell follow other women because ” i dont like trump and everyone else is doing it so might as well follow the masses and because its all over twitter and celebs are going to be there” is pretty much a slap in the face to those women who actually were real activists and had real convictions.
btw why march for a leader that is not in fact yours and whos treatment of women doesnt actually directly impact you in any way as far as your womens rights are concerned, the only one in canada that can affect you womens rights is trudeau so there was no point for those women to go down there. There are plenty of women who have their rights undermine here in canada that have nothing to do with trump who over the course of the last year could have used some support instead of just picking and choosing the ones that serve your selfish purpose of dumping on your personal dislike of trump than the causes themselves.
If you want to be taken seriously as being an advocate of womens rights, how about encompassing ALL womens causes. I havent seen much effort from these same canadian women to set up a march for the aboriginal women at the parliament or for the girls victim of cyberblluying or for the muslim womens rights.
This march was just a personal vendetta of women who were just not happy with the outcome that a particular leader they dislike won and who tried to just use a cause to add weight to their personal dislike of the man. thats all. I voted against trudeau at the last election yet you dont see me finding faults with him and setting up marches with pitchforks because im a woman and didnt get what i wanted.
One more point. What is this kind of behavior teaching our kids?? That we are so entitled that we must always get our way or else we will protest and yell and pick fights and throw tantrums and that its ok to humiliate and shame the ones who won??? We have to teach our kids in life that we dont always end up getting what we want and we dont always end up on the favoring side. That is life. Sure you can be disappointment but there is also a thing such as losing gracefully and respecting the outcome of a fair competition.
This wasnt just a stroke of luck on his part to win. this was a 16 month election, a long drawn out process with a year and a half of campaigning, multiple nominees, election primaries, debates and weeks where people were able to vote in anticipation. He didnt just win overnight. Say what you will, he did put the work in it and in his case it ultimately lead to his win so for that we should respect the outcome.
suz on
Theresa May as an ‘Oxford Grad’ – because she has been SO much luckier than other women and wouldn’t be where she is without such academic credentials? Just so that you’re aware, she didn’t come from a privileged family – she is the daughter of a vicar. To assume that she came from elevated ‘stock’ and was so much luckier than other women says an awful lot about your commentary. She made it to a redbrick University through good, old fashioned, very hard work. And without either a silver spoon/money at an incredibly difficult point in society for a ‘working class’ woman to gain access to University, or as a man and regardless of your assumption of her ‘luck’ at being educated at a well known establishment. And how much easier it has been for her to reach the level that she has? Hogwash. Given her economic circumstances, pretty amazing. Ill researched piece of information for your article on so-called feminism. I’d rather Piers, he says it like it is and doesn’t have to fall back on moaning the disadvantages that we, as women, supposedly get in the 2000’s. I, for one, celebrate women getting to where we are without the need to constantly reference our disadvantages, real or imagined.
Tamsin Austin on
I agree with suz 100%!!!!! Tired of all these so-called Feminists who are basically full o crap and only when it suits their needs. I am all for womens rights but maybe these women should see themselves as people first, women second. They want to project themselves as whores (Madonna/Beyonce/etc.) and then expect men to treat them as equals? Doesn’t work that way. Trump respects many women who deserve respect and not the ones who don’t. I like Mr. Morgan. He says what he thinks (like Simon Cowel and Howard Stern) and tells it like it is. Women Marches need to stop as well as all the other freaks who hold them as well.
Liet on
Screw you flare. You absolutely do not represent all women so dont claim to speak for all women. You do realize that 50℅ of women are prolife right? And you do realize prolife women were not allowed in the so called women’s March? By the way what the hell where you marching for? You can have as many abortions as you want…Unfettered access to birth control, you can vote and become anything you want to be. You are going down a dangerous and entitled route when you proclaim the wonderfulness of this March when in fact it is sexist, lame, hypocritical, and scary. Scary when you proclaim how wonderful a friggen hijab is. It is literally the most sexist thing a woman can wear. Congratulations.
Sasha on