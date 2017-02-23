Photographer Chris Buck is the force behind some of the most iconic and witty celebrity portraits—Jimmy Fallon holding a baby? Yep, that’s one of his. Now the Toronto-raised artist has collected three decades of his work shooting some of the world’s most famous celebrities—including both Barack Obama and Donald Trump, not to mention Canadian icons like Leonard Cohen—in a chic new coffee table book Uneasy, (Itasca Books, $62). Here are ten of the most memorable shots from the book with behind-the-scenes commentary straight from the source.
Lena Dunham, 2014
Lena Dunham arrived promptly for our Guardian Weekend shoot at a Brooklyn studio, and she announced that she’d be needing some underwear. As we moved forward with the shots that we could do sans undergarment, there remained an unanswered questions: Would the underwear arrive? When would it arrive? And how might it alter the shoot? Though she has a media reputation for being self-involved, it would be hard to imagine her being more gracious. For instance, complimenting people, asking them questions (celebrities aren’t usually this nice). She was also generous where it really counted—with the photography. Her genuine embrace of all that is odd and creative made working with her a photographer’s dream; playful, dirty, and weird—everything I look for in a collaborator.
