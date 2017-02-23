Lena Dunham, 2014

Lena Dunham arrived promptly for our Guardian Weekend shoot at a Brooklyn studio , and she announced that she’d be needing some underwear. As we moved forward with the shots that we could do sans undergarment, there remained an unanswered questions: Would the underwear arrive? When would it arrive? And how might it alter the shoot? Though she has a media reputation for being self-involved, it would be hard to imagine her being more gracious. For instance, complimenting people, asking them questions (celebrities aren’t usually this nice). She was also generous where it really counted—with the photography. Her genuine embrace of all that is odd and creative made working with her a photographer’s dream; playful, dirty, and weird—everything I look for in a collaborator.