The Canadian Opera Company toasted the 13th edition of its iconic fundraiser, Operanation, on Thursday. Themed “A Night of Curiosities,” the evening was filled with musical, fashion and culinary spectacles, as well as a feature performance by Juno award-winning musician Kiesza. One hundred percent of the ticket proceeds are being donated to the COC Ensemble Studio, the nation’s premier training program for young Canadian opera artists.

“[Opera] shouldn’t just be listened to—it should be experienced,” said Alexander Neef, General Director of the Canadian Opera Company. “The goal of Operanation is to showcase the versatility of opera.”

Check out the stylish looks sported by Toronto’s crew of opera-lovers, artists and influencers at Operanation 2017:

(Photo: Ryan Emberley) Kiesza

