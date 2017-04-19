TRL, Carmen Sandiego & O-Town Are Back. Wait—What Year Is It?!

Guys, we’ve done it. We’ve successfully created some sort of time portal to transport us back to the magical time when Christina Aguilera was a genie in a bottle and neckties were worn as necklaces (thanks for that, Avril). Welcome back to the era of Y2K.

For this trip down memory lane, the soundtrack is provided by none other than O-Town. Oh yes, that “Making the Band” group, who sang so very sweetly about their “Liquid Dreams,” is back. Ten years after disbanding, all of the original hotties (minus Ashley Parker Angel, who carving out his solo career and a seriously steamy Instagram) are returning to our earbuds with a new song “Lines & Circles”—and TBH, we’re into it.

With the guaranteed buzz around their return, it’s only a matter of time before we see these boys men promoting their new sound on… wait for it… MTV’s Total Request Live. You read that right. The pop culture interview show that ran from 1998 to 2008 is heading back to screens, repackaged as MTV Live (premiering June 12). The show may have a new title, but MTV President Chris McCarthy confirmed to Adweek that it will still have the classic TRL elements like the Time Square studio and an overload of big-name music celebs. Now the real question is: will Carson Daly will return as host?

Speaking of pressing questions, have you been wondering Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? If you thought the answer was back in the mid- to late ’90s where we left her, you’re wrong. Netflix is reviving the search for the elusive red-trench-coat-wearing thief with a new 20-episode animated series starring Gina Rodriguez. “Don’t ask where… ask who,” Rodriguez wrote in an Instagram post featuring the show’s new artwork. But don’t get too excited about reliving this childhood “edutainment” staple. The series won’t be available until 2019.

A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Apr 18, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Between O-Town’s comeback, TRL’s revamp and the renewed search for Carmen Sandiego, it seems like Hollywood’s big wigs are abiding by Drake’s “no new friends” mantra and sticking with what they know.

At this rate, it’s only a matter of time before we’re rocking out to new tracks from Len and tuning in for the newest instalment of Lizzie McGuire.

