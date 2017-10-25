What’s Coming (and Going) on Netflix Canada in November

Why is it soooooo hard to find something to watch some days??? ‘K, we’re being dramatic but in all seriousness, there’s just too much choice sometimes. We’re here to help, y’all. Here’s your complete list of all the Netflix movies and TV shows coming (like the stunning Netflix original film, Mudbound, that premiered at TIFF 2017, and Season 1 of She’s Gotta Have It) and going (like Magic Mike XXL—yes, we’re as devastated as you are that this underrated work of art is on its way out) from Netflix Canada this November, so you can rest—and binge—easy.

November 1:

21 Thunder, Season 1

Cast: Riley Adams, Kenneth Hirsch, Adrian Wills

Synopsis: In the cutthroat world of pro soccer, a club lives and dies by the stars on its under-21 team. They are the future and lifeblood of any franchise, but most will never make it. 21 Thunder is the story of the Montreal Thunder U21 team, following the team’s star players on and off the field.

A Cure for Wellness

Cast: Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth

Synopsis: An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps, but soon suspects that the spa’s treatments are not what they seem.

A United Kingdom

Cast: David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, Jack Davenport

Synopsis: The story of King Seretse Khama of Botswana and how his loving but controversial marriage to a British white woman, Ruth Williams, put his kingdom into political and diplomatic turmoil.

A Walk in the Woods

Cast: Robert Redford, Nick Nolte, Kristen Schaal, Nick Offerman

Synopsis: A travel writer decides to hike the Appalachian Trail and enlists his long-estranged best friend, a wisecracking recovering alcoholic, to tag along.

Ali

Cast: Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, Jon Voight

Synopsis: Boxing legend Muhammad Ali stirred controversy when he ruled the ring, as shown in this biopic that also frames the social climate of his heyday.

Bad Boys

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Téa Leoni

Synopsis: In this fast-paced actioner, two Miami narcotics cops are hot on the trail of a master cook who has snatched $100 million worth of heroin.

Bad Boys II

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Jordi Mollà

Synopsis: In this hyperkinetic sequel, a pair of Miami narcotics cops investigate a Cuban drug kingpin’s connection to Florida’s influx of Ecstasy.

Beginners

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Christopher Plummer, Mélanie Laurent

Synopsis: This absorbing drama follows a graphic artist as he comes to grips with the imminent death of his father, who, at 75, has one last secret: he’s gay.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Cast: Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis, Edward Norton

Synopsis: The play they’re creating is wild. But it’s got nothing on the drama, egos and superhuman power going on offstage.

Brojects, Season 3

Cast: Andrew Buckles, Kevin Buckles

Synopsis: The Buckles Brothers tackle creative, inspired and sometimes wacky DIY projects for their summer dream cottage in this home-improvement show.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cast: Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly

Synopsis: The eccentric Willy Wonka opens the doors of his candy factory to five lucky kids who learn the secrets behind his amazing confections.

Frank & Lola

Cast: Michael Shannon, Imogen Poots, Michael Nyqvist

Synopsis: A psychosexual noir love story, set in Las Vegas and Paris, about love, obsession, sex, betrayal, revenge and, ultimately, the search for redemption.

Greenleaf, Season 2

Cast: Merle Dandridge, Kim Hawthorne, Lynn Whitefield

Synopsis: An old sin catches up to James. Grace’s anger at Mac consumes her. At Triumph, Jacob sees Basie’s dark side. New dad Kevin tries to win back Charity.

Hancock

Cast: Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Jason Bateman

Synopsis: Will Smith stars as Hancock, a down-and-out superhero who’s forced to employ a public relations expert to help repair his image.

High Anxiety

Cast: Mel Brooks, Madeline Kahn, Cloris Leachman

Synopsis: When psychiatric administrator Dr. Thorndyke is framed for murder, he must confront his own neurotic demons to clear his name.

Hitch

Cast: Will Smith, Eva Mendes, Kevin James

Synopsis: Smooth and sexy Hitch helps clients make a great first impression on a date, but he’s thrown when a lovely reporter starts nosing around his business.

I Am Bolt

Cast: Usain Bolt

Synopsis: Mixing archival footage with present-day interviews, Olympic champion and global icon Usain Bolt opens up about his athletic legacy.

In a Valley of Violence

Cast: Ethan Hawke, John Travolta, Taissa Farmiga

Synopsis: A mysterious stranger and a random act of violence drag a town of misfits and nitwits into the bloody crosshairs of revenge.

In the Heart of the Sea

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker, Cillian Murphy

Synopsis: In this true tale, which inspired Moby Dick, a New England whaling crew wages a desperate battle to survive when a giant whale capsizes their ship.

Julia

Cast: Jane Fonda, Vanessa Redgrave, Jason Robards

Synopsis: A case of writer’s block and a chance to reconnect with lifelong friend Julia prompt American dramatist Lillian Hellman to journey to 1930s Europe.

Logan

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Stephen Merchant

Synopsis: In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X, somewhere on the Mexican border. However, Logan’s attempts to hide from the world, and his legacy, are upended when a young mutant arrives, pursued by dark forces.

Men in Black

Cast: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino

Synopsis: A streetwise cop is enlisted to work with a veteran government agent on a team that monitors space aliens living on Earth, unbeknownst to the public.

Men in Black II

Cast: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Rip Torn

Synopsis: Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones reprise their roles as two highly secretive and unofficial government agents dealing with all things evil and alien.

Miss Hokusai

Cast: Anne Watanabe, Yutaka Matsushige, Gaku Hamada

Synopsis: Herself a talented artist, O-Ei works with her father, Tetsuzo, later known as Hokusai, on the woodblock prints that would make Edo famous worldwide.

Office Christmas Party

Cast: Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, T.J. Miller

Synopsis: To stop the CEO, who’s also his sister, from shuttering his division, a branch manager hosts a wild holiday party in hopes of landing a big client.

Phantom Boy

Cast: Marcus D’Angelo, Vincent D’Onofrio, Fred Armisen

Synopsis: A boy whose illness allows him to float outside his body uses his newfound skill to help a cop take on a madman who’s terrorizing New York City.

Rebel Without a Kitchen, Season 2

Cast: Matt Basile

Synopsis: Sandwich chef Matt “Fidel Gastro” Basile jumps into the growing street food movement, offering his mouth-watering recipes at pop-ups far and wide

Romeo is Bleeding

Synopsis: This documentary follows poet Donté Clark as he tries to address the violence in his hometown of Richmond, California, by staging Romeo and Juliet.

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Cast: Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard

Synopsis: Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby must stop a menacing scoundrel who plans to turn their town of Coolsville into the complete opposite.

Silver Streak

Cast: Gene Wilder, Jill Clayburgh, Richard Pryor

Synopsis: A neurotic book editor, a sexy secretary and a fast-talking petty thief find themselves pitted against a shady art dealer in his nutty action-comedy.

Stranger, Season 1

Cast: Seung-woo Cho, Doona Bae, Joon-hyuk Lee

Synopsis: A prosecutor without empathetic abilities, along with a bold female police detective, takes on a murder case involving rampant political corruption.

The Doors: When You’re Strange

Cast: John Densmore, Johnny Depp, Robby Krieger

Synopsis: Composed entirely of footage from 1966 to 1971, this documentary pays tribute to the Doors and their music, revealing many new insights into the band.

The DUFF

Cast: Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne

Synopsis: When a smart high schooler learns she’s the “Designated Ugly Fat Friend” in her popular clique, she enlists a jock’s help for a massive makeover.

The Matrix

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss

Synopsis: A computer hacker learns that what most people perceive as reality is actually a simulation created by machines, and joins a rebellion to break free.

The Pursuit of Happyness

Cast: Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Thandie Newton

Synopsis: When Chris and his son are evicted, they face trying times as a desperate Chris accepts an unpaid internship at a stock brokerage firm.

The Shawshank Redemption

Cast: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton

Synopsis: Framed for murder, upstanding banker Andy Dufresne begins a new life at the Shawshank prison and gradually forms a close bond with older inmate Red.

Under Arrest, Season 7

Synopsis: Cameras follow police officers as they solve crimes, assist the public and arrest lawbreakers in this reality series.

Waking Life

Cast: Wiley Wiggins, Peter Atherton, Steve Brudniak

Synopsis: Richard Linklater’s animated film follows a young man’s philosophical discussions with a succession of eccentrics and passionate thinkers.

Wall Street

Cast: Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen, Daryl Hannah

Synopsis: An enterprising young stockbroker falls under the enticing spell of an unabashedly greedy Wall Street arbitrageur with unscrupulous tactics.

Where the Day Takes You

Cast: Laura San Giacomo, Dermot Mulroney, Robert Knepper

Synopsis: A band of young addicts and runaways living on the streets of Hollywood form a surrogate family guided by a man who tries to keep them out of trouble.

Young Frankenstein

Cast: Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle, Marty Feldman

Synopsis: All you need to make a man is a dead body and trip to the Brain Depository. What could possible go wrong?

November 2:

Isabelle Dances Into the Spotlight

Cast: Erin Pitt, Melora Hardin, Grace Davidson

Synopsis: Aspiring ballerina Isabelle lands an audition for a big production starring her idol. But can she find the self-confidence to shine in the spotlight?

Dynasty, Season 1 (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)

Cast: Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, Grant Show

Synopsis: With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune—and their children’s lives.

November 3:

Chelsea, Season 2 (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)

Synopsis: Exciting guests, timely topics, global destinations. Chelsea returns with a fresh new format, bringing her bold perspective to a changed world

The Big Family Cooking Showdown, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Zoe Ball, Nadiya Hussain, Giorgio Locatelli, Rosemary Shrager

Synopsis: In this unscripted series, families passionate about food serve up their most delicious dishes for the chance to be crowned Britain’s best home cooks.

November 4:

Cast: Zoe Lister-Jones, Adam Pally, Fred Armisen

Synopsis: A couple who can’t stop fighting embark on a last-ditch effort to save their marriage: turning their fights into songs and starting a band.

November 5:

It’s Not Yet Dark

Cast: Colin Farrell

Synopsis: It’s Not Yet Dark tells the ground breaking story of Simon Fitzmaurice, a talented young Irish film maker with ALS (MND), as he embarks on directing his first feature film through the use of his eyes and eye gaze technology.

The Dinner

Cast: Richard Gere, Steve Coogan, Laura Linney

Synopsis: Two sets of wealthy parents meet for dinner to decide what to do about a crime their sons have committed.

The Veil

Cast: William Levy, William Moseley, Serinda Swan

Synopsis: When a warrior is betrayed by his own people, a mysterious princess saves him from death and takes him to a hidden tribe that thinks he’ll save them.

November 7:

Fate/Apocrypa: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: The Yggdmillennia clan wage a rebellion against the Mage’s Association, who counter with an all-powerful force to protect the Greater Grail.

Project Mc²: Part 6 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: A new case brings the girls closer to one of Maywood Glen’s most prominent citizens, an entrepreneur with ties to McKeyla’s father.

November 9:

Cowboys & Aliens

Cast: Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford, Olivia Wilde

Synopsis: Amnesiac gunslinger Jake Lonergan stumbles into the Wild West town of Absolution, where he’s confronted by terrifying aliens.

Jetsons: The Movie

Cast: George O’Hanlon, Mel Blanc, Penny Singleton

Synopsis: George Jetson moves his family to the far reaches of outer space as the newly minted head of Mr. Spacely’s Orbiting Ore Asteroid factory.

Riverdale, Season 2 (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)

Cast: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols

Synopsis: If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter season two, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.

November 10:

Blazing Transfer Students, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Featuring the boys of Johnny’s West, a gang of zany transfer students are recruited for a mysterious mission ordained by their shadowy principal.

Dinotrux Supercharged, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: The Dinotrux are back and supercharged, ready to face new challenges with powers that make them faster, stronger and more agile than ever before.

Glitter Force Doki Doki, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: The Glitter Force warriors continue their battle against the evil King Mercenare with the help of a fierce new ally: Glitter Ace.

Gold

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Edgar Ramírez, Bryce Dallas Howard

Synopsis: A hapless but driven prospector pursues wealth and fame by teaming up with a mysterious geologist to search for gold in Indonesia.

Greenberg

Cast: Ben Stiller, Greta Gerwig, Rhys Ifans

Synopsis: At a crossroads in his life, Roger house-sits for his brother and forges an unlikely bond with his sibling’s assistant, Florence.

Lady Dynamite, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Maria Bamford, Fred Melamed, Ana Gasteyer, Mo Collins, Mary Kay Place and Ed Begley, Jr Domestic bliss turns to mayhem asSynopsis: Maria grapples with trust issues, bad advice from her childhood and the stresses of cohabitation.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Season 1

Cast: Cristina Vee, Bryce Papenbrook, Keith Silverstein

Synopsis: When Paris is in peril, Marinette becomes Ladybug. Little does she know, her school crush Adrien is actually Cat Noir, another city-saving superhero.

Mea Culpa (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Alexis takes on a raw monologue that crushes traditional social constructs and will leave the audience shocked with laughter

Scandal, Season 7 (new episodes weekly)

Cast: Kerry Washington, Columbus Short, Darby Stanchfield

Synopsis: A powerful team of Washington, D.C. lawyers makes scandals disappear while handling government crises and coping with problems of their own.

The Killer (O Matador) (Netflix Film)

Cast: Deto Montenegro, Maria de Marcondes, Etienne Chicot

Synopsis: Raised by a killer in lawless badlands, Cabeleira becomes a feared assassin in a war between bandits, a greedy landowner and a soldier bent on revenge.

November 13:

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Cast: Denzel Washington, Common, Bill Clinton

Synopsis: The film explores the global power and impact of the music of John Coltrane and reveals the passions, experiences and forces that shaped his life and revolutionary sounds.

November 14:

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Dynamic comic DeRay Davis hits the stage like a ball of fire, nailing the finer points of living, dating and handling show business as a black man.

November 15:

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Cast: Mariah Carey, Lacey Chabert, Kelsey Grammer

Synopsis: Pop music superstar Mariah Carey hosts this all-star holiday celebration with special guests and a celebrity reading of “The Night Before Christmas.”

Hickok

Cast: Luke Hemsworth, Trace Adkins, Kris Kristofferson

Synopsis: Legendary lawman and gunslinger, Wild Bill Hickok, is tasked with taming the wildest cow-town in the west. While delivering his own brand of frontier justice, the infamous gunfighter’s reputation as the fastest draw in the west is put to the test.

Point Break

Cast: Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey, Ray Winstone

Synopsis: A young FBI agent infiltrates an extraordinary team of extreme sports athletes he suspects of masterminding a string of unprecedented, sophisticated corporate heists.

Star, Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Synopsis: Two half sisters raised in foster care and a young songwriter hiding her celebrity parentage join forces in Atlanta to chase dreams of music stardom.

November 16:

Green Zone

Cast: Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear, Brendan Gleeson

Synopsis: An intelligence agent doesn’t want to hear what a warrant officer has to say about not finding weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Why the cover-up?

Midnight Run

Cast: Robert De Niro, Charles Grodin, Yaphet Kotto

Synopsis: An ex-cop turned bounty hunter is offered $100,000 to transport an accountant who embezzled millions from the mob from New York to Los Angeles.

November 17:

A Christmas Prince (Netflix Film)

Cast: Rose McIver, Ben Lamb, Alice Krige, Honor Kneafsey

Synopsis: Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she’s sent abroad to get the scoop on a handsome prince who’s poised to be king.

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Through footage from the set of “Man on the Moon” and a present-day interview, Jim Carrey ruminates on life, identity and becoming Andy Kaufman.

Longmire, Final Season (Netflix Original)

Cast: Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips, Katee Sackhoff, Bailey Chase, Cassidy Freeman

Synopsis: In the show’s final season, Walt faces legal troubles that jeopardize his career and property as he, Vic and Henry fight to keep the peace.

Luna Petunia, Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Puzzling mazes, mega meteors, lost treasures, the Jelly Jungle and other Amazia wonders await Luna and the gang in this season of fun and learning.

The Case for Christ

Cast: Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen, Faye Dunaway

Synopsis: An investigative journalist and self-proclaimed atheist sets out to disprove the existence of God after his wife becomes a Christian.

Marvel’s The Punisher (Netflix Original)

Cast: Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah

Synopsis: A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family’s murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy.

Mudbound (Netflix Film)

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Mary J. Blige

Synopsis: In racially divided post-World War II Mississippi, two men—one black and one white—forge a friendship based on their shared war experiences.

Shot in the Dark, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Howard Raishbrook, Scott Lane, Zak Holman, Austin Raishbrook

Synopsis: Three rival freelance stringers scour the streets at night to film crime scenes, fires, accidents—and anything else they can sell to news outlets.

Spirit: Riding Free, Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Exciting new adventures await Lucky and her friends on the frontier in a free-spirited third season filled with fun and discovery.

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Jake Armstrong and his best friends are unexpectedly transformed into superheroes who learn to reach far beyond the limits of any ordinary teenager.

November 21:

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Affable comic Brian Regan takes dad humor to new heights as he talks board games, underwear elastic and looking for hot dogs in all the wrong places.

Saving Capitalism (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich shares his thoughts on capitalism and income inequality while speaking with Americans from all walks of life.

November 22:

Cherry Pop

Synopsis: Cherry Pop follows one wild, crazy night at a drag club where the matriarch of the show Zaza refuses to come out of her dressing room, while a young newcomer, The Cherry, is tormented by the regular troupe of back-stabbing queens.

Godless (Netflix Original)

Cast: Jeff Daniels, Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy, Merritt Wever

Synopsis: Frank Griffin’s gang terrorizes the West as they hunt Roy Goode. The chase leads to the quiet town of La Belle, made up entirely of women.

November 23:

Bushwick

Cast: Dave Bautista, Brittany Snow, Arturo Castro

Synopsis: When a Texas military force invades their Brooklyn neighborhood, 20-year-old Lucy and war veteran Stupe must depend on each other to survive.

Deep

Cast: Justin Felbinger, Stephen Hughes, Lindsey Alena

Synopsis: In 2100, when humanity has abandoned the earth, a colony of extravagant creatures still thrives in the deepest abyss of the ocean.

Field of Dreams

Cast: Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta

Synopsis: An Iowa corn farmer, hearing voices, interprets them as a command to build a baseball diamond in his fields; he does, and the 1919 Chicago White Sox come.

Religion of Sports, Season 1

Synopsis: Explore how sports can deeply influence cultures and societies around the world and give fans an experience bordering on the religious.

She’s Gotta Have It, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: DeWanda Wise, Cleo Anthony, Lyriq Bent

Synopsis: Nola Darling struggles to define herself and divide her time among her friends, job and three lovers. A new take on Spike Lee’s film, in 10 episodes.

The Dilemma

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Kevin James, Winona Ryder

Synopsis: A man discovers that his best friend’s wife is having an affair.

November 24:

Cuba and the Cameraman (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: This revealing portrait of Cuba follows the lives of Fidel Castro and three Cuban families affected by his policies over the last four decades.

The Girl from the Song

Cast: Lewis Rainer, Joséphine Berry, Charlotte Atkinson

Synopsis: A young musician travels to Burning Man, a psychedelic festival in the middle of the Nevada desert, in an attempt to get the impetuous girl he has fallen in love with.

The Many Faces of Ito, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Fumino Kimura, Nozomi Sasaki, Mirai Shida

Synopsis: A jaded rom-com screenwriter in her 30s mines four love-sick women for their stories under the guise of providing them with romantic advice.

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Mike Smith

Synopsis: The boys are back on the loose as Bubbles, Julian and Ricky head south of the Canadian border for some outrageous American adventures.

November 27:

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Season 7

Cast: Ashleigh Ball, Tabitha St. Germain, Tara Strong

Synopsis: Journey to the enchanted land of Equestria, where unicorn Twilight Sparkle and her pals have adventures and learn valuable lessons about friendship.

November 28:

Glitch, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Patrick Brammall, Emma Booth, Genevieve O’Riley, Rodger Corser, Emily Barclay

Synopsis: In Season 2, the truth about Elishia and her work come to light, a new threat emerges, and the Risen learn more about their original fates.

Good Morning Call, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Haruka Fukuhara, Shunya Shiraishi, Dori Sakurada, Moe Arai, Kentaro

Synopsis: Now in university, Hisashi is Mr. Popular on campus, making Nao very insecure. But it isn’t long before she meets another handsome man herself.

Prison Playbook, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Kyoung-Ho Jung, Hae-Soo Park, Krystal Jung

Synopsis: A high school girl finally gets her own apartment, but she has to share it with the most popular boy in school. No one can know they’re living together.

November 30:

State of Play

Cast: Russell Crowe, Rachel McAdams, Ben Affleck

Synopsis: When a congressional aide is killed, a Washington D.C. journalist starts investigating the case involving the congressman, his old college friend.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in November:

November 1:

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

The Killing, Season 3

The Returned, Season 1

The Sixth Sense

Troy

November 13:

Mission: Impossible 5

November 14:

The Seven Five

November 17:

Bridge of Spies

November 20:

Magic Mike XXL

