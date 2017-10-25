What’s Coming (and Going) on Netflix Canada in November

Why is it soooooo hard to find something to watch some days??? ‘K, we’re being dramatic but in all seriousness, there’s just too much choice sometimes. We’re here to help, y’all. Here’s your complete list of all the Netflix movies and TV shows coming (like the stunning Netflix original film, Mudbound, that premiered at TIFF 2017, and Season 1 of She’s Gotta Have It) and going (like Magic Mike XXL—yes, we’re as devastated as you are that this underrated work of art is on its way out) from Netflix Canada this November, so you can rest—and binge—easy.
November 1:
21 Thunder, Season 1
Cast: Riley Adams, Kenneth Hirsch, Adrian Wills
Synopsis: In the cutthroat world of pro soccer, a club lives and dies by the stars on its under-21 team. They are the future and lifeblood of any franchise, but most will never make it. 21 Thunder is the story of the Montreal Thunder U21 team, following the team’s star players on and off the field.
A Cure for Wellness
Cast: Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth
Synopsis: An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps, but soon suspects that the spa’s treatments are not what they seem.
A United Kingdom
Cast: David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, Jack Davenport
Synopsis: The story of King Seretse Khama of Botswana and how his loving but controversial marriage to a British white woman, Ruth Williams, put his kingdom into political and diplomatic turmoil.
A Walk in the Woods
Cast: Robert Redford, Nick Nolte, Kristen Schaal, Nick Offerman
Synopsis: A travel writer decides to hike the Appalachian Trail and enlists his long-estranged best friend, a wisecracking recovering alcoholic, to tag along.
Ali
Cast: Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, Jon Voight
Synopsis: Boxing legend Muhammad Ali stirred controversy when he ruled the ring, as shown in this biopic that also frames the social climate of his heyday.
Bad Boys
Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Téa Leoni
Synopsis: In this fast-paced actioner, two Miami narcotics cops are hot on the trail of a master cook who has snatched $100 million worth of heroin.
Bad Boys II
Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Jordi Mollà
Synopsis: In this hyperkinetic sequel, a pair of Miami narcotics cops investigate a Cuban drug kingpin’s connection to Florida’s influx of Ecstasy.
Beginners
Cast: Ewan McGregor, Christopher Plummer, Mélanie Laurent
Synopsis: This absorbing drama follows a graphic artist as he comes to grips with the imminent death of his father, who, at 75, has one last secret: he’s gay.
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Cast: Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis, Edward Norton
Synopsis: The play they’re creating is wild. But it’s got nothing on the drama, egos and superhuman power going on offstage.
Brojects, Season 3
Cast: Andrew Buckles, Kevin Buckles
Synopsis: The Buckles Brothers tackle creative, inspired and sometimes wacky DIY projects for their summer dream cottage in this home-improvement show.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cast: Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly
Synopsis: The eccentric Willy Wonka opens the doors of his candy factory to five lucky kids who learn the secrets behind his amazing confections.
Frank & Lola
Cast: Michael Shannon, Imogen Poots, Michael Nyqvist
Synopsis: A psychosexual noir love story, set in Las Vegas and Paris, about love, obsession, sex, betrayal, revenge and, ultimately, the search for redemption.
Greenleaf, Season 2
Cast: Merle Dandridge, Kim Hawthorne, Lynn Whitefield
Synopsis: An old sin catches up to James. Grace’s anger at Mac consumes her. At Triumph, Jacob sees Basie’s dark side. New dad Kevin tries to win back Charity.
Hancock
Cast: Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Jason Bateman
Synopsis: Will Smith stars as Hancock, a down-and-out superhero who’s forced to employ a public relations expert to help repair his image.
High Anxiety
Cast: Mel Brooks, Madeline Kahn, Cloris Leachman
Synopsis: When psychiatric administrator Dr. Thorndyke is framed for murder, he must confront his own neurotic demons to clear his name.
Hitch
Cast: Will Smith, Eva Mendes, Kevin James
Synopsis: Smooth and sexy Hitch helps clients make a great first impression on a date, but he’s thrown when a lovely reporter starts nosing around his business.
I Am Bolt
Cast: Usain Bolt
Synopsis: Mixing archival footage with present-day interviews, Olympic champion and global icon Usain Bolt opens up about his athletic legacy.
In a Valley of Violence
Cast: Ethan Hawke, John Travolta, Taissa Farmiga
Synopsis: A mysterious stranger and a random act of violence drag a town of misfits and nitwits into the bloody crosshairs of revenge.
In the Heart of the Sea
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker, Cillian Murphy
Synopsis: In this true tale, which inspired Moby Dick, a New England whaling crew wages a desperate battle to survive when a giant whale capsizes their ship.
Julia
Cast: Jane Fonda, Vanessa Redgrave, Jason Robards
Synopsis: A case of writer’s block and a chance to reconnect with lifelong friend Julia prompt American dramatist Lillian Hellman to journey to 1930s Europe.
Logan
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Stephen Merchant
Synopsis: In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X, somewhere on the Mexican border. However, Logan’s attempts to hide from the world, and his legacy, are upended when a young mutant arrives, pursued by dark forces.
Men in Black
Cast: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino
Synopsis: A streetwise cop is enlisted to work with a veteran government agent on a team that monitors space aliens living on Earth, unbeknownst to the public.
Men in Black II
Cast: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Rip Torn
Synopsis: Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones reprise their roles as two highly secretive and unofficial government agents dealing with all things evil and alien.
Miss Hokusai
Cast: Anne Watanabe, Yutaka Matsushige, Gaku Hamada
Synopsis: Herself a talented artist, O-Ei works with her father, Tetsuzo, later known as Hokusai, on the woodblock prints that would make Edo famous worldwide.
Office Christmas Party
Cast: Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, T.J. Miller
Synopsis: To stop the CEO, who’s also his sister, from shuttering his division, a branch manager hosts a wild holiday party in hopes of landing a big client.
Phantom Boy
Cast: Marcus D’Angelo, Vincent D’Onofrio, Fred Armisen
Synopsis: A boy whose illness allows him to float outside his body uses his newfound skill to help a cop take on a madman who’s terrorizing New York City.
Rebel Without a Kitchen, Season 2
Cast: Matt Basile
Synopsis: Sandwich chef Matt “Fidel Gastro” Basile jumps into the growing street food movement, offering his mouth-watering recipes at pop-ups far and wide
Romeo is Bleeding
Synopsis: This documentary follows poet Donté Clark as he tries to address the violence in his hometown of Richmond, California, by staging Romeo and Juliet.
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Cast: Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard
Synopsis: Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby must stop a menacing scoundrel who plans to turn their town of Coolsville into the complete opposite.
Silver Streak
Cast: Gene Wilder, Jill Clayburgh, Richard Pryor
Synopsis: A neurotic book editor, a sexy secretary and a fast-talking petty thief find themselves pitted against a shady art dealer in his nutty action-comedy.
Stranger, Season 1
Cast: Seung-woo Cho, Doona Bae, Joon-hyuk Lee
Synopsis: A prosecutor without empathetic abilities, along with a bold female police detective, takes on a murder case involving rampant political corruption.
The Doors: When You’re Strange
Cast: John Densmore, Johnny Depp, Robby Krieger
Synopsis: Composed entirely of footage from 1966 to 1971, this documentary pays tribute to the Doors and their music, revealing many new insights into the band.
The DUFF
Cast: Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne
Synopsis: When a smart high schooler learns she’s the “Designated Ugly Fat Friend” in her popular clique, she enlists a jock’s help for a massive makeover.
The Matrix
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss
Synopsis: A computer hacker learns that what most people perceive as reality is actually a simulation created by machines, and joins a rebellion to break free.
The Pursuit of Happyness
Cast: Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Thandie Newton
Synopsis: When Chris and his son are evicted, they face trying times as a desperate Chris accepts an unpaid internship at a stock brokerage firm.
The Shawshank Redemption
Cast: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton
Synopsis: Framed for murder, upstanding banker Andy Dufresne begins a new life at the Shawshank prison and gradually forms a close bond with older inmate Red.
Under Arrest, Season 7
Synopsis: Cameras follow police officers as they solve crimes, assist the public and arrest lawbreakers in this reality series.
Waking Life
Cast: Wiley Wiggins, Peter Atherton, Steve Brudniak
Synopsis: Richard Linklater’s animated film follows a young man’s philosophical discussions with a succession of eccentrics and passionate thinkers.
Wall Street
Cast: Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen, Daryl Hannah
Synopsis: An enterprising young stockbroker falls under the enticing spell of an unabashedly greedy Wall Street arbitrageur with unscrupulous tactics.
Where the Day Takes You
Cast: Laura San Giacomo, Dermot Mulroney, Robert Knepper
Synopsis: A band of young addicts and runaways living on the streets of Hollywood form a surrogate family guided by a man who tries to keep them out of trouble.
Young Frankenstein
Cast: Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle, Marty Feldman
Synopsis: All you need to make a man is a dead body and trip to the Brain Depository. What could possible go wrong?
November 2:
Isabelle Dances Into the Spotlight
Cast: Erin Pitt, Melora Hardin, Grace Davidson
Synopsis: Aspiring ballerina Isabelle lands an audition for a big production starring her idol. But can she find the self-confidence to shine in the spotlight?
Dynasty, Season 1 (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)
Cast: Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, Grant Show
Synopsis: With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune—and their children’s lives.
November 3:
Chelsea, Season 2 (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)
Synopsis: Exciting guests, timely topics, global destinations. Chelsea returns with a fresh new format, bringing her bold perspective to a changed world
The Big Family Cooking Showdown, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Zoe Ball, Nadiya Hussain, Giorgio Locatelli, Rosemary Shrager
Synopsis: In this unscripted series, families passionate about food serve up their most delicious dishes for the chance to be crowned Britain’s best home cooks.
November 4:
Band Aid
Cast: Zoe Lister-Jones, Adam Pally, Fred Armisen
Synopsis: A couple who can’t stop fighting embark on a last-ditch effort to save their marriage: turning their fights into songs and starting a band.
November 5:
It’s Not Yet Dark
Cast: Colin Farrell
Synopsis: It’s Not Yet Dark tells the ground breaking story of Simon Fitzmaurice, a talented young Irish film maker with ALS (MND), as he embarks on directing his first feature film through the use of his eyes and eye gaze technology.
The Dinner
Cast: Richard Gere, Steve Coogan, Laura Linney
Synopsis: Two sets of wealthy parents meet for dinner to decide what to do about a crime their sons have committed.
The Veil
Cast: William Levy, William Moseley, Serinda Swan
Synopsis: When a warrior is betrayed by his own people, a mysterious princess saves him from death and takes him to a hidden tribe that thinks he’ll save them.
November 7:
Fate/Apocrypa: Part 1 (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: The Yggdmillennia clan wage a rebellion against the Mage’s Association, who counter with an all-powerful force to protect the Greater Grail.
Project Mc²: Part 6 (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: A new case brings the girls closer to one of Maywood Glen’s most prominent citizens, an entrepreneur with ties to McKeyla’s father.
November 9:
Cowboys & Aliens
Cast: Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford, Olivia Wilde
Synopsis: Amnesiac gunslinger Jake Lonergan stumbles into the Wild West town of Absolution, where he’s confronted by terrifying aliens.
Jetsons: The Movie
Cast: George O’Hanlon, Mel Blanc, Penny Singleton
Synopsis: George Jetson moves his family to the far reaches of outer space as the newly minted head of Mr. Spacely’s Orbiting Ore Asteroid factory.
Riverdale, Season 2 (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)
Cast: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols
Synopsis: If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter season two, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.
November 10:
Blazing Transfer Students, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Featuring the boys of Johnny’s West, a gang of zany transfer students are recruited for a mysterious mission ordained by their shadowy principal.
Dinotrux Supercharged, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: The Dinotrux are back and supercharged, ready to face new challenges with powers that make them faster, stronger and more agile than ever before.
Glitter Force Doki Doki, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: The Glitter Force warriors continue their battle against the evil King Mercenare with the help of a fierce new ally: Glitter Ace.
Gold
Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Edgar Ramírez, Bryce Dallas Howard
Synopsis: A hapless but driven prospector pursues wealth and fame by teaming up with a mysterious geologist to search for gold in Indonesia.
Greenberg
Cast: Ben Stiller, Greta Gerwig, Rhys Ifans
Synopsis: At a crossroads in his life, Roger house-sits for his brother and forges an unlikely bond with his sibling’s assistant, Florence.
Lady Dynamite, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Maria Bamford, Fred Melamed, Ana Gasteyer, Mo Collins, Mary Kay Place and Ed Begley, Jr Domestic bliss turns to mayhem asSynopsis: Maria grapples with trust issues, bad advice from her childhood and the stresses of cohabitation.
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Season 1
Cast: Cristina Vee, Bryce Papenbrook, Keith Silverstein
Synopsis: When Paris is in peril, Marinette becomes Ladybug. Little does she know, her school crush Adrien is actually Cat Noir, another city-saving superhero.
Mea Culpa (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Alexis takes on a raw monologue that crushes traditional social constructs and will leave the audience shocked with laughter
Scandal, Season 7 (new episodes weekly)
Cast: Kerry Washington, Columbus Short, Darby Stanchfield
Synopsis: A powerful team of Washington, D.C. lawyers makes scandals disappear while handling government crises and coping with problems of their own.
The Killer (O Matador) (Netflix Film)
Cast: Deto Montenegro, Maria de Marcondes, Etienne Chicot
Synopsis: Raised by a killer in lawless badlands, Cabeleira becomes a feared assassin in a war between bandits, a greedy landowner and a soldier bent on revenge.
November 13:
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Cast: Denzel Washington, Common, Bill Clinton
Synopsis: The film explores the global power and impact of the music of John Coltrane and reveals the passions, experiences and forces that shaped his life and revolutionary sounds.
November 14:
DeRay Davis: How To Act Black (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Dynamic comic DeRay Davis hits the stage like a ball of fire, nailing the finer points of living, dating and handling show business as a black man.
November 15:
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Cast: Mariah Carey, Lacey Chabert, Kelsey Grammer
Synopsis: Pop music superstar Mariah Carey hosts this all-star holiday celebration with special guests and a celebrity reading of “The Night Before Christmas.”
Hickok
Cast: Luke Hemsworth, Trace Adkins, Kris Kristofferson
Synopsis: Legendary lawman and gunslinger, Wild Bill Hickok, is tasked with taming the wildest cow-town in the west. While delivering his own brand of frontier justice, the infamous gunfighter’s reputation as the fastest draw in the west is put to the test.
Point Break
Cast: Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey, Ray Winstone
Synopsis: A young FBI agent infiltrates an extraordinary team of extreme sports athletes he suspects of masterminding a string of unprecedented, sophisticated corporate heists.
Star, Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
Synopsis: Two half sisters raised in foster care and a young songwriter hiding her celebrity parentage join forces in Atlanta to chase dreams of music stardom.
November 16:
Green Zone
Cast: Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear, Brendan Gleeson
Synopsis: An intelligence agent doesn’t want to hear what a warrant officer has to say about not finding weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Why the cover-up?
Midnight Run
Cast: Robert De Niro, Charles Grodin, Yaphet Kotto
Synopsis: An ex-cop turned bounty hunter is offered $100,000 to transport an accountant who embezzled millions from the mob from New York to Los Angeles.
November 17:
A Christmas Prince (Netflix Film)
Cast: Rose McIver, Ben Lamb, Alice Krige, Honor Kneafsey
Synopsis: Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she’s sent abroad to get the scoop on a handsome prince who’s poised to be king.
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Through footage from the set of “Man on the Moon” and a present-day interview, Jim Carrey ruminates on life, identity and becoming Andy Kaufman.
Longmire, Final Season (Netflix Original)
Cast: Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips, Katee Sackhoff, Bailey Chase, Cassidy Freeman
Synopsis: In the show’s final season, Walt faces legal troubles that jeopardize his career and property as he, Vic and Henry fight to keep the peace.
Luna Petunia, Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Puzzling mazes, mega meteors, lost treasures, the Jelly Jungle and other Amazia wonders await Luna and the gang in this season of fun and learning.
The Case for Christ
Cast: Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen, Faye Dunaway
Synopsis: An investigative journalist and self-proclaimed atheist sets out to disprove the existence of God after his wife becomes a Christian.
Marvel’s The Punisher (Netflix Original)
Cast: Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah
Synopsis: A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family’s murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy.
Mudbound (Netflix Film)
Cast: Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Mary J. Blige
Synopsis: In racially divided post-World War II Mississippi, two men—one black and one white—forge a friendship based on their shared war experiences.
Shot in the Dark, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Howard Raishbrook, Scott Lane, Zak Holman, Austin Raishbrook
Synopsis: Three rival freelance stringers scour the streets at night to film crime scenes, fires, accidents—and anything else they can sell to news outlets.
Spirit: Riding Free, Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Exciting new adventures await Lucky and her friends on the frontier in a free-spirited third season filled with fun and discovery.
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Jake Armstrong and his best friends are unexpectedly transformed into superheroes who learn to reach far beyond the limits of any ordinary teenager.
November 21:
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Affable comic Brian Regan takes dad humor to new heights as he talks board games, underwear elastic and looking for hot dogs in all the wrong places.
Saving Capitalism (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich shares his thoughts on capitalism and income inequality while speaking with Americans from all walks of life.
November 22:
Cherry Pop
Synopsis: Cherry Pop follows one wild, crazy night at a drag club where the matriarch of the show Zaza refuses to come out of her dressing room, while a young newcomer, The Cherry, is tormented by the regular troupe of back-stabbing queens.
Godless (Netflix Original)
Cast: Jeff Daniels, Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy, Merritt Wever
Synopsis: Frank Griffin’s gang terrorizes the West as they hunt Roy Goode. The chase leads to the quiet town of La Belle, made up entirely of women.
November 23:
Bushwick
Cast: Dave Bautista, Brittany Snow, Arturo Castro
Synopsis: When a Texas military force invades their Brooklyn neighborhood, 20-year-old Lucy and war veteran Stupe must depend on each other to survive.
Deep
Cast: Justin Felbinger, Stephen Hughes, Lindsey Alena
Synopsis: In 2100, when humanity has abandoned the earth, a colony of extravagant creatures still thrives in the deepest abyss of the ocean.
Field of Dreams
Cast: Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta
Synopsis: An Iowa corn farmer, hearing voices, interprets them as a command to build a baseball diamond in his fields; he does, and the 1919 Chicago White Sox come.
Religion of Sports, Season 1
Synopsis: Explore how sports can deeply influence cultures and societies around the world and give fans an experience bordering on the religious.
She’s Gotta Have It, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Cast: DeWanda Wise, Cleo Anthony, Lyriq Bent
Synopsis: Nola Darling struggles to define herself and divide her time among her friends, job and three lovers. A new take on Spike Lee’s film, in 10 episodes.
The Dilemma
Cast: Vince Vaughn, Kevin James, Winona Ryder
Synopsis: A man discovers that his best friend’s wife is having an affair.
November 24:
Cuba and the Cameraman (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: This revealing portrait of Cuba follows the lives of Fidel Castro and three Cuban families affected by his policies over the last four decades.
The Girl from the Song
Cast: Lewis Rainer, Joséphine Berry, Charlotte Atkinson
Synopsis: A young musician travels to Burning Man, a psychedelic festival in the middle of the Nevada desert, in an attempt to get the impetuous girl he has fallen in love with.
The Many Faces of Ito, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Fumino Kimura, Nozomi Sasaki, Mirai Shida
Synopsis: A jaded rom-com screenwriter in her 30s mines four love-sick women for their stories under the guise of providing them with romantic advice.
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Cast: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Mike Smith
Synopsis: The boys are back on the loose as Bubbles, Julian and Ricky head south of the Canadian border for some outrageous American adventures.
November 27:
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Season 7
Cast: Ashleigh Ball, Tabitha St. Germain, Tara Strong
Synopsis: Journey to the enchanted land of Equestria, where unicorn Twilight Sparkle and her pals have adventures and learn valuable lessons about friendship.
November 28:
Glitch, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Patrick Brammall, Emma Booth, Genevieve O’Riley, Rodger Corser, Emily Barclay
Synopsis: In Season 2, the truth about Elishia and her work come to light, a new threat emerges, and the Risen learn more about their original fates.
Good Morning Call, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Haruka Fukuhara, Shunya Shiraishi, Dori Sakurada, Moe Arai, Kentaro
Synopsis: Now in university, Hisashi is Mr. Popular on campus, making Nao very insecure. But it isn’t long before she meets another handsome man herself.
Prison Playbook, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Kyoung-Ho Jung, Hae-Soo Park, Krystal Jung
Synopsis: A high school girl finally gets her own apartment, but she has to share it with the most popular boy in school. No one can know they’re living together.
November 30:
State of Play
Cast: Russell Crowe, Rachel McAdams, Ben Affleck
Synopsis: When a congressional aide is killed, a Washington D.C. journalist starts investigating the case involving the congressman, his old college friend.
Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in November:
November 1:
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
The Killing, Season 3
The Returned, Season 1
The Sixth Sense
Troy
November 13:
Mission: Impossible 5
November 14:
The Seven Five
November 17:
Bridge of Spies
November 20:
Magic Mike XXL
