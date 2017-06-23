What’s Coming (and Going) on Netflix Canada in July

Scrolling through Netflix for something to watch can sometimes feel like looking at your packed closet and feeling like you’ve got nothing to wear, no? Well, to solve the problem of too much choice—and help you catch your faves before they leave Netflix for good—here’s your complete Netflix Canada movie and TV show list of what’s coming (like Lily Collins’s newest movie To the Bone, the cult classic Ghost and the dark and delicious new series Ozark) and going (like Step Up—heartbroken!) from the streaming service in July.

July 1:

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Cast: Debra Messing, Stephen Dorff, Daniel Sharman

Synopsis: After a magical horse transports her to a fantasy world ruled by an evil general, a brave girl sets out to save the land once and for all.

Batman: Bad Blood

Cast: Jason O’Mara, Yvonne Strahovski, Stuart Allen

Synopsis: Robin, Nightwing, Alfred and the enigmatic Batwoman join forces to track down the missing Batman, who may have turned to the dark side of Gotham City.

Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men, season 1 and 2

Cast: Danny Dyer

Synopsis: Actor Danny Dyer embarks on a mission to interview some of the most dangerous and feared men in the United Kingdom.

Dark Matter, season 2

Cast: Marc Bendavid, Melissa O’Neil, Anthony Lemke

Synopsis: After waking up aboard a derelict spaceship with no memories, the crew of the Raza investigates the mystery of their identities and destination.

Draft Day

Cast: Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner, Denis Leary

Synopsis: On the day of the NFL player draft, Cleveland general manager Sonny Weaver trades up to get the first pick, with unexpected consequences.

Given

Cast: Daize Goodwin, Aamion Goodwin, Given Goodwin

Synopsis: A surfing adventure across 15 countries gives a young boy from Kauai an opportunity to widen his horizons and gain a deeper understanding of life.

Hacksaw Ridge

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey

Synopsis: During World War II, Army medic and conscientious objector Desmond Doss becomes an unlikely hero on an Okinawa battlefield without bearing arms.

Keep Quiet

Cast: Sam Blair, Joseph Martin

Synopsis: Once a prominent anti-Semitic politician in Hungary, Csanad Szegedi undergoes a dramatic change in worldview after learning of his Jewish heritage.

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Cast: Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm

Synopsis: In the heart of the suburbs, a conventional couple find themselves swept up in global espionage when mysterious new neighbours move in.

Last Vegas

Cast: Michael Douglas, Robert Di Nero, Morgan Freeman

Synopsis: Three sixty-something pals throw a bachelor party in Las Vegas for their playboy best friend and try to revive their youthful partying ways.

Legends of the Fall

Cast: Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn

Synopsis: The Ludlow clan – father William and brothers Alfred, Tristan and Sam – splinters when Sam leaves to fight World War I against his dad’s wishes.

Let’s Be Cops

Cast: Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Rob Riggle

Synopsis: When two pals are mistaken for real policemen, they milk the gag for all it’s worth – but they soon face peril from gangsters and true cops alike.

Oasis: Supersonic

Cast: Oasis

Synopsis: This film details the rise of British rock group Oasis and the creativity and chaos that brother Noel and Liam Gallagher brought to the iconic band.

Offspring, season 6

Cast: Asher Keddie, Kat Stewart, Richard Davies

Synopsis: A Melbourne obstetrician in her thirties struggles with the increasingly chaotic family, romantic and professional aspects of her life in this drama.

Out of Thin Air

Cast: Dylan Howitt

Synopsis: Picking up 40 years after six were convicted for two strange murders in Iceland, this chilling documentary proves confessions can’t always be trusted.

Raising Arizona

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter, Trey Wilson

Synopsis: When an ex-cop and her ex-con husband learn they can’t have children, they kidnap one of a furniture magnate’s quintuplet sons.

Snatch

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina, Vinnie Jones

Synopsis: A gangster transporting a stolen gem inadvertently triggers a slew of events that wends through the worlds of bookies, bare-knuckle boxing and swine.

Snowden

Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Zachary Quinto

Synopsis: This quiet thriller traces Edward Snowden’s journey from Army recruit to disillusioned cyber analyst bent on exposing vast U.S. surveillance programs.

Southside with You

Cast: Parker Sawyers, Tika Sumpter, Vanessa Bell Calloway

Synopsis: Tag along as future President Barack Obama and a young lawyer named Michelle go on their first date across Chicago’s South Side in the summer of 1989.

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble

Cast: Yo-Yo Ma, Kinan Azmeh, Kayhan Kahlor

Synopsis: This documentary follows the journey of cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s ensemble, a group of more than 50 artists who broaden musical horizons around the world.

The Riot Club

Cast: Sam Clafin, Max Irons, Douglas Booth

Synopsis: After being drafted into an elite secret society, a pair of students at Oxford University see the group’s extreme debauchery spiral out of control.

The Wedding Pact

Cast: Haylie Duff, Chris Soldevilla, Angie Everhart

Synopsis: College pals Mitch and Elizabeth vow that if they’re both single in 10 years, they’ll marry each other. A decade later Mitch tries to follow through.

Welcome to Me

Cast: Kristen Wig, Wes Bentley, Linda Cardellini

Synopsis: When a woman with psychiatric problems wins the lottery, she uses her money to create and star in her own nutty talk show – and becomes a sensation.

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Cast: Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender

Synopsis: This superhero sequel tracks Wolverine’s journey back in time in an effort to alter history and prevent the annihilation of both humans and mutants.

July 2:

Miss Julie

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton

Synopsis: On a summer night in 1890 Ireland, the unsettled daughter of aristocrats coaxes her father’s valet to seduce her, though he’s engaged to their cook.

July 3:

Mike Tyson Mysteries, season 3: “Ring of Fire”

Cast: Mike Tyson, Norm Macdonald, Jim Rash

Synopsis: Mike Tyson, his adopted Korean daughter and a pigeon who was once a man team up to solve mysteries in this adult animated comedy series.

Olympus, season 1

Cast: Tom York, Sonya Cassidy, Sonita Henry

Synopsis: An idealistic young hero quests to find his destiny in ancient Greece, meeting oracles, monsters, wizards and seductresses who may be friends or foes.

July 4:

Eloise

Cast: Chace Crawford, Eliza Dushku, P.J. Byrne

Synopsis: Four friends break into an abandoned insane asylum in search of a death certificate which will grant one of them a large inheritance. However, finding it soon becomes the least of their worries in a place haunted by dark memories.

The Standups (Netflix Original)

Cast: Nate Bargatze, Deon Cole, Fortune Feimster

Synopsis: Comedians Nate Bargatze, Deon Cole, Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser, Dan Soder and Beth Stelling deliver sets in this new original stand-up series.

July 6:

American Pie

Cast: Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Thomas Ian Nicholas

Synopsis: This smash-hit comedy follows four high school seniors as they strive for the most eagerly anticipated rite of adulthood: losing one’s virginity.

Ghost

Cast: Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg

Synopsis: Sam is killed by a mugger, but his love for his girlfriend, Molly, endures beyond the grave as Sam’s spirit tries to warn Molly that she is in danger.

It’s Complicated

Cast: Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin

Synopsis: Ten years after their divorce, Jane and Jake unite for their son’s college graduation and unexpectedly end up sleeping together.

Julieta

Cast: Adriana Ugarte, Inma Cuesta, Michelle Jenner

Synopsis: A chance meeting sends a teacher in her fifties on a troubling journey into her past and a search for her long-lost daughter.

July 7:

Castlevania, season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Fred Tatasciore, Alejandra Reynoso, James Callis

Synopsis: The last surviving member of a disgraced clan fights to save Eastern Europe from Dracula. Inspired by the classic video game series.

Chelsea, season 2 (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)

Cast: Chelsea Handler

Synopsis: Exciting guests, timely topics, global destinations. Chelsea returns with a fresh new format, bringing her bold perspective to a changed world.

Dawn of the Croods, season 4 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Stephanie Lemelin, A.J. LoCascio, Dan Milano

Synopsis: When an ailment threatens Grug’s position as valley leader, Eep fills in. A star-crossed romance forces the Croods and the Broods to call a truce.

Luna Petunia, season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Ciara Alexys, Katie Griffin, Cory Doran

Synopsis: Luna’s adventures in Amazia continue as she explores wonders like the Jelly Jungle, makes new friends and finds fun ways to learn and grow.

July 11:

Pixels

Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan

Synopsis: When aliens attack Earth in the style of old video games, the President and his childhood pals (a pack of former arcade kings) swing into action.

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, season 2 Part B (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)

Cast: Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende

Synopsis: The life of typical teen Clary Fray is upended when she learns that she’s part of a race of demon-hunting humans who have the blood of angels.

July 12:

Friends with Benefits

Cast: Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis, Patricia Clarkson

Synopsis: This raucous rom-com chronicles the relationship of two busy singles who try to include sex in their friendship – minus the emotions and commitment.

July 13:

The Blues Brothers

Cast: John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, James Brown

Synopsis: A pair of two-bit crooks go on a quest to save the Catholic orphanage where they were raised by reuniting their former band for a charity gig.

July 14:

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix Original)

Cast: Brian Allen, Debi Derryberry, Philip Maurice Hayes

Synopsis: Buddy and Darnell have a big ol’ pile of crazy new ideas they’re ready to try out, and you get to choose which half-baked schemes make the cut!

Chasing Coral (Netflix Original)

Cast: Andrew Ackerman, Pim Bongaerts, Neal Cantin

Synopsis: An ad executive teams up with marine biologists and camera designers to capture evidence of how climate change is destroying breathtaking coral reefs.

Friends from College, season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse

Synopsis: As they face down their forties, a group of friends who met at Harvard experiences a range of success — or lack thereof — in this comedy series.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Cast: Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders, Danika Yarosh

Synopsis: Jack Reacher must uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy in order to clear his name. On the run as a fugitive from the law, Reacher uncovers a potential secret from his past that could change his life forever.

To The Bone (Netflix Original Film)

Cast: Lily Collins, Keanu Reeves

Synopsis: An anorexic goes on a sometimes funny, sometimes harrowing journey of self-discovery after entering a group home run by an unconventional doctor.

July 15:

West Coast Customs, season 4

Cast: Ryan Friedlinghaus, Hunter Clancey

Synopsis: West Coast Customs, a mecca for well-heeled car lovers, stars as their team creates some of the most luxurious, outrageous vehicles on the planet.

July 17:

Cowgirl’s Story

Cast: Bailee Madison, Chloe Lukasiak, Pat Boone

Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Dusty Rhodes goes to live with her grandfather because both of her Army parents are fighting in the Afghanistan war.

July 18:

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me (Netflix Original)

Cast: Aditi Mittal

Synopsis: One of the first women to perform stand-up comedy in India, Aditi Mittal opens up about life as a woman in her country in this new special.

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix Original)

Cast: Ari Shaffir

Synopsis: Comedian and podcaster Ari Shaffir brings his edgy humor to two new original stand-up specials shot live in Austin, Texas.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Cast: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Riz Ahmed

Synopsis: The Rebel Alliance makes a risky move to steal the plans for the Death Star, setting up the epic saga to follow.

July 19:

Killer Women with Piers Morgan, series 1

Cast: Piers Morgan

Synopsis: The series produced by Plum Pictures, follows five cases in a quest to discover what drives a woman to kill.

July 20:

Bruce Almighty

Cast: Jim Carrey, Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman

Synopsis: When TV reporter Bruce Nolan angrily ridicules God, the Almighty responds by giving Bruce all his divine powers. But can Bruce improve on perfection?

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Cast: Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law

Synopsis: A charming sociopath maneuvers into the lush life of a young heir. But as he embraces the posh lifestyle, he’ll stop at nothing to hold onto it.

July 21:

Last Chance U, season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: John Franklin III, DJ Law, Buddy Stephens

Synopsis: Buddy, Brittany and a group of new and returning EMCC players begin a new season while coping with the publicity Season 1 brought to the team.

Ozark, season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney

Synopsis: In this dark, dangerous series, a family struggles after moving to an Ozarks resort community when they’re thrust into a world of dirty money.

The Worst Witch, season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Philip Martin Brown, Bella Ramsey, Meibh Campbell

Synopsis: Mildred Hubble’s first year at Cackle’s Academy is filled with potions, spells and broomsticks — and one disaster after the next.

July 24:

Detour

Cast: Tye Sheridan, Emory Cohen, Bel Powley

Synopsis: A young law student blindly enters into a pact with a man who offers to kill his stepfather, whom he feels is responsible for the accident that sent his mother into a coma.

July 25:

Vincent N Roxxy

Cast: Emile Hirsch, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch

Synopsis: A small town loner and a rebellious punk rocker unexpectedly fall in love as they are forced on the run and soon discover violence follows them everywhere.

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix Original)

Cast: Joe Mande

Synopsis: Stand-up comic Joe Mande aims for critical adulation with this special that covers dating shows, “Shark Tank,” Jewish summer camp and much more.

July 26:

The Social Network

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake

Synopsis: Director David Fincher’s biographical drama chronicles the meteoric rise of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from Harvard sophomore to internet superstar.

Toni Erdmann

Cast: Sandra Hüller, Peter Simonischek, Michael Wittenborn

Synopsis: A practical joking father tries to reconnect with his hard working daughter by creating an outrageous alter ego and posing as her CEO’s life coach.

July 27:

Braveheart

Cast: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan

Synopsis: When his secret bride is executed for assaulting an English soldier who tried to rape her, Sir William Wallace begins a revolt against King Edward I of England.



July 28:

Arrival

Cast: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker

Synopsis: When twelve mysterious spacecrafts appear around the world, linguistics professor Louise Banks is tasked with interpreting the language of the apparent alien visitors.

Daughters of Destiny, season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth follows a group of young people from India’s most impoverished families as they strive for a brighter future.

The Adventures of Puss in Boots, season 5 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Eric Bauza, Jayma Mays, Grey DeLisle

Synopsis: With the portal to the Netherworld wide open, Puss and friends spring into action and battle a stream of monsters wreaking havoc in San Lorenzo.

The Incredible Jessica James (Netflix Original Film)

Cast: Lakeith Stanfield, Chris O’Dowd, Noël Wells

Synopsis: Burned by a bad breakup, a struggling New York City playwright makes an unlikely connection with a divorced app designer she meets on a blind date.

July 31:

After The Reality

Cast: Matthew Morrison, Sarah Chalke, Jon Dore

Synopsis: The life of a contestant on a ‘Bachelorette’ style reality show is thrown into turmoil when the sudden death of his father forces him to quit the series prematurely and reconnect with his estranged sister at the family cabin.

Last call! This is what’s leaving Netflix Canada in July:



July 1:

Marvel’s Iron Man

Paper Towns

She’s Funny That Way

Step Up 1, 2 and 3

July 6:



Disney’s Tomorrowland

July 7:



Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded

July 10:



Focus

July 22:



Sleeping with Other People

July 26:



Inside Out



