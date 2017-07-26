What’s Coming (and Going) on Netflix Canada in August

Searching Netflix for something to binge watch can feel like a thankless task, yes? To solve the issue of too much choice—and help you catch your all-time favourites before they say “see ya” to Netflix for good—we’ve got your complete Netflix Canada movie and TV show list of what’s coming (like last year’s awards show darling, Fences, and the sure-to-be-addictive Netflix original series Marvel’s The Defenders) and going (like Notting Hill. Devastating!) from the streaming service in August.

August 1:

Awake: A Dream from Standing Rock

Synopsis: Capturing global attention, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe leads a peaceful protest against an oil pipeline threatening the drinking water of millions.

Boychoir

Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Kathy Bates, Eddie Izzard

Synopsis: A angel-voiced boy in agony faces a new kind of challenge. Opportunity is fleeting, and talent is just the beginning.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Cast: Gary Oldman, Keri Russell, Andy Serkis

Synopsis: A decade after their escape, Caesar and his fellow super-intelligent apes strike a tenuous peace with human survivors of the simian virus.

Ex Machina

Cast: Alicia Vikander, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac

Synopsis: A young programmer is selected to participate in a ground-breaking experiment in synthetic intelligence by evaluating the human qualities of a breath-taking humanoid A.I.

It Follows

Cast: Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi

Synopsis: A young woman is followed by an unknown supernatural force after a sexual encounter.

Jackie

Cast: Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig

Synopsis: Following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy fights through grief and trauma to regain her faith, console her children, and define her husband’s historic legacy.

Land Girls, series 1 to 3

Cast: Becky Gemmell, Susan Cookson, Mark Benton, Mykola Allen, Sophie Ward

Synopsis: Follow the lives, loves, highs and lows of four members of the Women’s Land Army who are working at the Hoxley Estate during WWII.

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant (Netflix Original)

Cast: Maz Jobrani

Synopsis: Iranian American comic Maz Jobrani takes the stage in Washington, D.C. to discuss immigration, protests, political donations, the Olympics and more.

Opening Night

Cast: Lauren Lapkus, Lesli Margherita, Topher Grace, Anne Heche

Synopsis: Once a rising star on Broadway, Nick is now the perennially pestered production manager for a new musical dedicated to rock music’s one-hit wonders.

Planet of the Apes

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Helena Bonham Carter, Tim Roth

Synopsis: An Air Force astronaut crash lands on a mysterious planet where evolved, talking apes dominate a race of primitive humans.

Ripper Street, season 5

Cast: Matthew Macfadyen, Jerome Flynn, Adam Rothenberg

Synopsis: It’s been six months since the last Jack the Ripper killing, and East London is hopeful that his reign of terror might have run its course.

Rules Don’t Apply

Cast: Lily Collins, Alden Ehrenreich, Warren Beatty, Matthew Broderick, Martin Sheen

Synopsis: The unconventional love story of an aspiring actress, her determined driver, and their boss, eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes.

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, season 2, Part B (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)

Cast: Matthew Daddario, Katherine McNamara, Alberto Rosende

Synopsis: Despite a stunning betrayal, Clary and the Shadowhunters go to war against Valentine’s new army to determine the ultimate fate of the Shadow World.

Still Alice

Cast: Julianne Moore, Alec Baldwin, Kristen Stewart

Synopsis: A linguistics professor and her family find their bonds tested when she is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Surviving Escobar: Alias JJ, season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: After the death of Pablo Escobar, a former Medellin Cartel leader who willingly turned himself in fights his way to the top of the prison underworld.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Cast: Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander

Synopsis: In the early 1960s, CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB operative Illya Kuryakin participate in a joint mission against a mysterious criminal organization, which is working to proliferate nuclear weapons.

The Royal House of Windsor, season 1

Synopsis: Drawing on newly available info, this show traces how the British royal family has survived the last 100 years of power struggles, politics and more.

Walking with the Enemy

Cast: Jonas Armstrong, Ben Kingsley, Hannah Tointon

Synopsis: A young man, separated from his family in WWII, disguises himself as a Nazi SS Officer and uncovers more than just his family whereabouts.

Woman in Gold

Cast: Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds, Daniel Brühl

Maria Altmann, an octogenarian Jewish refugee, takes on the Austrian government to recover artwork she believes rightfully belongs to her family.

Words and Pictures

Cast: Clive Owen, Juliette Binoche, Bruce Davison

Synopsis: A picture is worth a thousand words—or is it? That’s the question prep school students must answer as their art and English teachers egg them on.

August 2:

Hook

Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts

When Captain Hook kidnaps his children, an adult Peter Pan must return to Neverland and reclaim his youthful spirit in order to challenge his old enemy.

The Founder

Cast: Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch

After a fateful encounter with the McDonald brothers, struggling salesman Ray Kroc becomes driven to change the way hamburgers are made and sold.

August 3:

The Truman Show

Cast: Jim Carrey, Ed Harris, Laura Linney

Truman Burbank is the star of “The Truman Show,” a 24-hour-a-day TV phenomenon that broadcasts every aspect of his life without his knowledge.

August 4:

Alan Saldaña: Mi vida de pobre (Netflix Original)

Cast: Alan Saldaña

Mexican comedian Alan Saldaña finds humour in his struggles to achieve financial success in this original stand-up comedy special.

Chelsea, season 2 (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)

Cast: Chelsea Handler

Exciting guests, timely topics, global destinations. Chelsea returns with a fresh new format, bringing her bold perspective to a changed world.

Icarus (Netflix Original)

Cast: Bryan Fogel, Grigory Rodchenkov

An American filmmaker and cyclist unwittingly wades into a global scandal when a Russian scientist leaks shocking details of a vast doping conspiracy.

Insidious: Chapter 3

Cast: Dermot Mulroney, Stefanie Scott, Angus Sampson

A prequel set before the haunting of the Lambert family, reveals how gifted psychic Elise Rainier reluctantly agrees to use her ability to contact the dead in order to help a teenage girl who has been targeted by a dangerous supernatural entity.

Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 3 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Jeremy Shada, Tyler Labine, Bex Taylor-Klaus

In an all-new series, five unlikely heroes and their flying robot lions unite to form the megapowerful Voltron and defend the universe from evil.

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, Chris Pine

Ten years after the original film, fans can finally find out what happened to their favorite campers and counselors in this eight-episode series.

August 8:

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 7

Cast: Ashleigh Ball, Tabitha St. Germain, Tara Strong

Journey to the enchanted land of Equestria, where unicorn Twilight Sparkle and her pals have adventures and learn valuable lessons about friendship.

August 10:

Psycho

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Anne Heche, Julianne Moore

In this remake of the 1960s classic, Marion Crane stops at the Bates Motel, only to encounter Norman Bates, a man with a lot of secrets to hide.

Ricki and the Flash

Cast: Meryl Streep, Sebastien Stan, Mamie Gummer

When her daughter’s marriage unravels, errant Rocker Ricki wants to help. But her estranged kids might not welcome her back.

August 11:

Allied

Cast: Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard, Jared Harris

In 1942, a Canadian intelligence officer in North Africa encounters a female French Resistance fighter on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. When they reunite in London, their relationship is tested by the pressures of war.

Atypical, season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, Michael Rapaport

Sam, an 18-year old on the autism spectrum, takes a funny, yet painful journey of self-discovery for love and independence.

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, season 3 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Rachel Crow, Mark Whitten

A misfit alien named Oh moves in with Tip and her family, in a series that picks up the dynamic duo’s adventures where the hit film left off.

Naked (Netflix Original Film)

Cast: Marlon Wayans, Regina Hall

Rob’s madly in love and about to be married. Unfortunately, he’s also naked, stuck in an elevator and caught in a time loop.

White Gold, season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Ed Westwick, Linzey Cocker, James Buckley

In 1980s Essex, cocky salesman Vincent Swan and his unscrupulous team will do anything to get the sale—including throwing honesty out the window.

August 14:

Pan

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Garrett Hedlund, Rooney Mara

As a kind of prequel to the Peter Pan story, this fantasy relates how Peter first met and initially befriended Captain Hook and fought alongside him.

August 15:

All These Sleepless Nights

Cast: Krzysztof Baginski, Michal Huszcza, Eva Lebuef

A new era is coming, and Warsaw stands uncomfortably at its edge. Art school classmates Christopher and Michal, on the precipice of their own coming of age, restlessly roam their city’s streets in search of living forever inside the beautiful moment.

Barbecue

A blend of cultural nuance and mesmerizing techniques adds flavor to this globe-hopping celebration of cooking, tradition and community.

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo (Netflix Original)

Country music star Brad Paisley hosts a night of music and laughs with comics Nate Bargatze, John Heffron, Sarah Tiana, Mike E. Winfield and Jon Reep.

The Sweet Life

Cast: Chris Messina, Abigail Spencer, Brian Shortall

The Sweet Life, an edgy and unconventional dramedy, is the love story of Kenny Parker and Lolita Nowicki, each struggling with their own brand of demons, who first meet by chance in Chicago and form a pact to travel across country to the Golden Gate Bridge to commit suicide… together.

August 16:

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey, John Cusack

The life of a White House butler who served under eight presidents unfolds against a backdrop of unparalleled change in American history.

RVa

Cast: Robin Williams, Cheryl Hines, Kristin Chenoweth

Bob Munro and his dysfunctional family rent an RV for a road trip to the Colorado Rockies, where they ultimately have to contend with a bizarre community of campers.

August 17:

Minority Report

Cast: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton

In the late 21st century, when technology can predict crimes before they’re committed, a top “Precrime” cop is targeted for a murder charge.

August 18:

Dinotrux, season 5 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Andrew Francis, Richard Ian Cox, Ashleigh Bell

Half dinosaur, half construction truck, full-on fun! Wtach giant Ty Rux, his little buddy Revvit and the crew come fact-to-face with evil D-Structs.

Glitter Force Doki Doki, season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Stephanie Sheh, Melissa Fahn, Debi Derryberry

A new squad of Glitter Force warriors unite to defend Earth and the magical kingdom of Splendorious from the evil King Mercenare and his minions.

Marvel’s The Defenders, season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Charlie Cox, Mike Colter, Finn Jones

It will take an epic team of heroes to save New York City. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage come together in The Defenders.

The Bye Bye Man

Cast: Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount, Cressida Bonas

Three friends stumble upon the horrific origins of a mysterious figure they discover is the root cause of the evil behind unspeakable acts.

August 21:

Unacknowledged

“Unacknowledged” focuses on the historic files of the Disclosure Project and how UFO secrecy has been ruthlessly enforced-and why. The best evidence for extraterrestrial contact, dating back decades, is presented with direct top-secret witness testimony, documents and UFO footage, 80% of which has never been revealed anywhere else. The behind-the-scenes research and high-level meetings convened by Dr. Steven Greer will expose the degree of illegal, covert operations at the core of UFO secrecy.

August 22:

How to Get Away with Murder, season 3

Cast: Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Alfred Enoch

A tough criminal law professor challenges her students to solve thorny cases, but five scholars soon learn the high-price of impressing her.

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (Netflix Original)

Cast: Lynne Koplitz

Unbashed New Yorker Lynne Koplitz offers a woman’s take on being crazy, the benefits of childlessness and the three things all men really want.

The Blacklist, season 4

Cast: James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff

After turning himself in, a brilliant fugitive offers to help the FBI bag other criminals, but only if rookie profiler Elizabeth Keen is his partner.

The Intern

Cast: Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Rene Russo

70-year-old widower Ben Whittaker has discovered that retirement isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Seizing an opportunity to get back in the game, he becomes a senior intern at an online fashion site, founded and run by Jules Ostin.

August 23:

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Cast: Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox, Sean Young

Barely competent pet private eye Ace Ventura is put on the case when kidnappers with an axe to grind abduct Snowflake, the Miami Dolphins’ mascot.

August 24:

Fences

Cast: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Stephen Henderson

A working-class African-American father tries to raise his family in the 1950s, while coming to terms with the events of his life.

School of Rock

Cast: Jack Black, Joan Cusack, Mike White

Musician Dewey Finn gets a job as a fourth-grade substitute teacher, where he secretly begins teaching his students the finer points of rock ‘n’ roll.

Sixteen Candles

Cast: Molly Ringwald, Michael Schoeffling, Anthony Michael Hall

Samantha’s family has forgotten her sixteenth birthday, a day that could be perfect if only Jake Ryan would look her way.

August 25:

Death Note (Netflix Original Film)

Cast: Nat Wolff, Margaret Qualley, Lakeith Stanfield

Intoxicated by the power of a supernatural notebook, a young man begins killing those he deems unworthy of life. Based on the famous Japanese manga.

Disjointed, part 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Kathy Bates

She’s living her dream as the owner of a cannabis dispensary. She and the budtenders—her son and a guard—are pretty much constantly high.

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge, season 5 (Netflix Original)

From the creator of “How to Train Your Dragon” comes an all-new Netflix original series that takes Hiccup and Toothless to the edge of adventure!

Love & Mercy

Cast: John Cusack, Paul Dano, Elizabeth Banks

In the 1960s, Beach Boys leader Brian Wilson struggles with emerging psychosis as he attempts to craft his avant-garde pop masterpiece. In the 1980s, he is a broken, confused man under the 24-hour watch of shady therapist Dr. Eugene Landy.

The Mist, season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Morgan Spector, Frances Conroy, Alyssa Sutherland

A town is engulfed by a mysterious fog that conceals terrifying visions and deadly creatures in this new horror series based on Stephen King’s story.

August 26:

Personal Shopper

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Sigrid Bouaziz, Lars Eidinger

A personal shopper in Paris refuses to leave the city until she makes contact with her twin brother who previously died there. Her life becomes more complicated when a mysterious person contacts her via text message.

August 29:

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Cast: Vivica A. Fox, Cristine Prosperi, Jordan Rodrigues

When Destiny (Prosperi), captain of three-time national champions “The Rebels,” is challenged to a global cheer showdown by an edgy new team called “The Truth,” the Cheer Goddess organizes a virtual battle for squads from all around the world.

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (Netflix Original)

Small-town native Ryan Hamilton talks about adjusting to life as a clean-living comedian in New York City in this new stand-up special.

August 30:

The Perfect Guy

Cast: Sanaa Lathan, Michael Ealy, Morris Chestnut

After lobbyist Leah ends her longtime romance with marriage-phobic Dave, she falls for Carter, a charming security expert with a hidden, dark agenda.

War Room

Cast: Karen Abercrombie, Priscilla C. Shirer, T.C. Stallings

Fed up with her marriage to a selfish workaholic, Realtor Elizabeth seeks guidance from an older woman, who counsels her in the power of prayer.

Last call! This is what’s leaving Netflix Canada in August:



August 1:

Fantastic Four

August 2:

Run All Night

August 4:

Ultimate Spider-Man — Season 1

August 10:

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Notting Hill

August 11:

Sleeping Beauty

August 28:

Goodbye to All That

August 31:

The Hotwives of Orlando



