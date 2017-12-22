What’s Coming (and Going) on Netflix Canada in January 2018

We did real good in terms of binge-watching in 2017, no? From weekly new eps of Riverdale to every single episode of The Crown and Stranger Things Season 2… in one sitting (and all the other shows you might have overlooked because your viewing schedule was just too damn packed), the watching was good and we were spoiled with options. Well, happy freakin’ new year because 2018 is shaping up to be just as entertaining. Here’s your complete list of all the Netflix movies and TV shows coming (like the fourth season of Grace and Frankie and Anne with an E) and going (like Bridesmaids—why though???) on Netflix Canada in January 2018.

January 1:

13 Minutes

Cast: Christian Friedel, Katharina Schüttler, Burghart Klaußner

Synopsis: In November 1939, Georg Elser’s attempt to assassinate Adolf Hitler fails, and he is arrested. During his confinement, he recalls the events leading up to his murderous plan and his reasons for deciding to take such drastic action.

Age of Shadows

Synopsis: Formerly a Korean resistance fighter, a policeman working for Japan is tasked with tracking down resistance leaders before they acquire explosives.

AlphaGo

Synopsis: Seemingly simple but deceptively complex, the game of “Go” serves as the backdrop for this battle between artificial intelligence and man.

Anne with an E, Season 1

Cast: Amybeth McNulty, Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson

Synopsis: The adventures of a young orphaned girl living in the late 19th century. Follow Anne as she learns to navigate her new life on Prince Edward Island, in this new take on L.M. Montgomery’s classic novels.

Camp Cool Kids

Cast: Michael Gross, Markie Post, Tyree Brown

Synopsis: Encouraged by his quirky grandfather, a young boy faces his fears at summer camp.

Chonda Pierce: Enough

Synopsis: Stand-up comedian Chonda Pierce, known as the “Queen of Clean,” continues to share her emotional journey and story in this sequel to her 2015 award winning documentary “Chonda Pierce: Laughing In The Dark.”

Dries

Cast: Dries Van Noten

Synopsis: This documentary explores the intense passion and distinctive talent that makes Dries Van Noten one of the most unique fashion designers in the world.

Eastsiders, Season 3

Cast: Kit Williamson, Van Hansis, Constance Wu

Synopsis: Cal turns to his friends for help through a hilariously dark time when he discovers that his partner Thom’s been cheating on him.

Functional Fitness

Synopsis: This documentary explores the challenging, demanding and transformative world of CrossFit through the eyes of the people who’ve embraced it.

Glacé, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Charles Berling, Julia Piaton, Pascal Greggory

Synopsis: A grisly find atop a mountain in the French Pyrenees leads investigator Martin Servaz into a twisted dance with a serial killer in this icy thriller.

Lovesick, Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Best friends Dylan, Luke and Evie continue to navigate the ups and downs of relationships as they search for their soul mates.

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Synopsis: This documentary chronicles the rise of the footwear designer behind a billion-dollar empire and his subsequent comeback after a financial scandal.

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Cast: Padraic Delany, Hugh Bonneville, Kuba Rudzinski

Synopsis: 500 years ago, Martin Luther triggered a seismic upheaval that rocked the western world—with an impact that continues to reverberate to this day.

Murder on the Cape

Cast: Jade Harlow, Josh Walther, Heather Egeli

Synopsis: Based on the Christa Worthington case, an out of work fisherman has an affair with a fashion writer wintering on the Cape. She returns two years later with his child, and when she is murdered, the fisherman is the prime suspect.

Not Alone

Synopsis: An 18-year-old struggling to understand her best friend’s suicide talks to teenagers who have grappled with mental illness and suicidal thoughts.

Open Season: Scared Silly

Cast: William Townsend, Donny Lucas, Melissa Sturm

Synopsis: When a spooky werewolf tales scares Boog out of joining the annual camping trip, his friends hatch a plan to cure him of his fear.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Season 1

Cast: Penn Jillette, Teller, Jonathan Ross

Synopsis: The world-famous magic duo brings their singular brand of humour to a competition show in which skilled illusionists vie for a grand prize.

Planetarium

Cast: Natalie Portman, Emmanuel Salinger, Lily-Rose Depp

Synopsis: In pre-World War II France, two sisters purport to be able to communicate with the dead and soon catch the eye of an ambitious filmmaker.

Splash and Bubbles, Season 1

Cast: John Tartaglia, Leslie-Carrara-Rudolph, Raymond Carr

Synopsis: Curious pals Splash, Bubbles, Dunk and Ripple have fun exploring new places, making new friends and learning all about their amazing ocean home.

Super Dark Times

Cast: Owen Campbell, Charlie Tahan, Elizabeth Cappuccino

Synopsis: A tragic accident drives a wedge between two teenage boys, threatening a friendship that had seemed firm and unshakeable.

Superbad

Cast: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Synopsis: Two best friends on a quest to buy booze for a party in hopes of scoring with girls find themselves on a series of wacky misadventures.

The Babadook

Cast: Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Hayley McElhinney

Synopsis: Sam’s frequent tantrums turn sinister when a creepy children’s book mysteriously appears in his room, and he asks his mother, “Do you want to die?”

The Layover

Cast: Alexandra Daddario, Kate Upton, Kal Penn

Synopsis: Two friends on a road trip compete for the affections of a handsome man when their flight is redirected due to a hurricane.

The Rehearsal

Cast: Kerry Fox, James Rolleston, Alice Englert

Synopsis: A drama student is torn between creative possibility and ethical boundaries when his girlfriend’s family gets caught up in a sex scandal.

The Vault

Cast: Taryn Manning, Francesca Eastwood, James Franco

Synopsis: A bank heist takes an unnerving turn when the three sibling robbers attempt to gain entrance into an subterranean vault with sinister secrets.

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Synopsis: This cinematic journey into the waters off East Africa chronicles the story behind artist Damien Hirst’s massive exhibition of oceanic treasures.

Unleashed

Cast: Kate Micucci, Justin Chatwin, Steve Howey

Synopsis: When a cosmic event turns Emma’s dog and cat into two perfect guys, Emma reconsiders her outlook on dating, hilariously works out her trust issues and ultimately learns to love herself.

January 2:

Cheapest Weddings, Season 1

Synopsis: Couples on a tiny budget try to ensure that the day of their wedding turns out to be the magical experience they always dreamed it would be.

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Cast: Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush

Synopsis: Captain Jack Sparrow finds himself in hot water when Salazar escapes the Devil’s Triangle and makes it his mission to obliterate every pirate at sea.

Mustang Island

Cast: Lee Eddy, John Merriman, Byron Brown

Synopsis: After being dumped on New Year’s Eve, Bill pursues his ex-girlfriend to an off-season Gulf Coast beach town, but things get complicated along the way.

Rent

Cast: Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Rosario Dawson

Synopsis: Based on Puccini’s opera “La Boheme,” this musical follows a group of scrappy bohemians who face true love, drug addiction and AIDS in New York City.

Shameless (U.S.), Season 7

Cast: William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Justin Chatwin

Synopsis: This dramedy based on a British series centers on siblings in a dysfunctional Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father.

Zumbo’s Just Desserts, Season 1

Cast: Gigi Falanga, Rachel Khoo, Adriano Zumbo

Synopsis: Amateur Australian chefs compete to impress patisserie chef Adriano Zumbo with their sweet creations. Those who don’t fit the brief go head to head in the “Zumbo test” to replicate his unique desserts.

January 3:

6 Days

Cast: Jamie Bell, Mark Strong, Abbie Cornish

Synopsis: In April 1980, armed gunmen stormed the Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, London and took all inside hostage. Over the next six days a tense standoff took place, all the while a group of highly trained soldiers from the SAS prepared for a raid the world had never seen.

A Ghost Story

Cast: Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara, Will Oldham

Synopsis: In this singular exploration of legacy, love, loss and the enormity of existence, a recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost returns to his suburban home to try to reconnect with his bereft wife.

January 5:

All Eyez on Me

Cast: Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira, Kat Graham

Synopsis: This film tells the true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Collections (Netflix Original)

Cast: Jerry Seinfeld

Synopsis: In Jerry Seinfeld’s unique series, he picks up a guest comedian in a cool car, then they set off for laugh-filled conversations fuelled by caffeine.

DEVILMAN crybaby, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: A demon possesses a boy’s dead body to do evil. But after falling in love with a human girl, he has a change of heart. Based on Go Nagai’s hit manga.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Dirk and Todd reunite, along with Farah and new allies in Montana law enforcement, to investigate a case partly set in a magical fantasy realm.

Don Quixote: The Ingenious Gentleman of La Mancha

Cast: Carmen Argenziano, Horatio Sanz, Luis Guzman

Synopsis: In this modern adaptation of a Spanish classic, an eccentric, elderly gentleman sets out with his honest sidekick to right the wrongs of the world.

Rotten (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: This docuseries travels deep into the heart of the food supply chain to reveal unsavoury truths and expose hidden forces that shape what we eat.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattison, Taylor Lautner

Synopsis: In the epic series’ final chapter, Bella and Edward’s newborn daughter forces the couple into a life-altering confrontation.

January 6:

House of Z

Cast: Christina Binkley, Naomi Campbell, Sean Combs

Synopsis: A feature documentary on the life and career of designer Zac Posen.

Killing Ground

Cast: Aaron Pedersen, Ian Meadows, Harriet Dyer

Synopsis: An idyllic camping trip to an isolated beach turns into a harrowing ordeal after a young couple discovers an abandoned tent and a lost child.

The Journey

Cast: Timothy Spail, Colm Meaney, Freddie Highmore

Synopsis: Two bitter political rivals—Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness—share a ride to the airport in this reimagining of the 2006 St. Andrews Agreement.

January 10:

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: The irreverent veteran of Columbian comedy delivers some of his most well-known routines in a performance from Bogotá’s Teatro Nacional La Castellana.

January 12:

Boyka: Undisputed

Cast: Scott Adkins, Teodora Duhovnikova, Alon Aboutboul

Synopsis: The fourth film in the action franchise finds Boyka taking on brutal gangsters to protect the widow of a man he unintentionally killed in the ring.

Disjointed, Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Kathy Bates, Aaron Moten, Tone Bell

Synopsis: Pete struggles with a crisis of confidence, Carter opens up to a new friend, Ruth returns to her roots and Olivia’s business takes off.

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Everybody Loves Raymond executive producer Phil Rosenthal travels the world to take in the local cuisine and culture.

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

Cast: Jan Lewan, Greg Korin, Stan Tadrowski

Synopsis: This irreverent documentary reveals how charming entertainer Jan Lewan bilked investors out of millions in a complicated investment scam.

The Polka King (Netflix Film)

Cast: Jack Black, Jenny Slate, Jason Schwartzman

Synopsis: A Polish-born bandleader who dreams of building a musical empire in the U.S. lures his fans into a Ponzi scheme in this comedy based on a true story.

January 14:

Carol

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson

Synopsis: An aspiring photographer develops an intimate relationship with an older woman in 1950s New York.

Tom Segura: Disgraceful (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: In his third Netflix special, the LA-based comic and podcast host talks about online shopping, weight loss and life on the road.

January 15:

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

Cast: River Hawkins, Rick Kissack, Manolo Blahnik

Synopsis: An in-depth portrait of Manolo Blahnik, self-confessed “cobbler” and the man regarded by most influential fashion figures as “the best shoe-maker of the 20th and 21st centuries.”

Rip Tide

Cast: Debby Ryan, Genevieve Hegney, Andrew Creer

Synopsis: Following an embarrassing viral video, a New York model decides to escape from her suffocating existence by visiting her faraway aunt in Australia.

Unrest

Synopsis: In this heart-wrenching documentary, a 28-year-old PhD student turns the camera on herself to capture her struggles with chronic fatigue syndrome.

January 16:

Helix, Seasons 1-2

Cast: Billy Campbell, Kyra Zagorsky, Mark Ghanimé

Synopsis: A team of scientists are thrust into a potentially life-or-death situation when they arrive in the Arctic to secretly investigate what could be an outbreak of a strange disease in a secluded international research facility.

Katt Williams: Great America (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: The king of underground comedy takes the stage in Jacksonville with unflinching riffs on American politics and the raunchy perils of getting old.

January 17:

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Two legendary Columbian comedians—Julian Arango and Antonio Sanint—share the stage for the first time ever.

January 18:

Bad Day for the Cut

Cast: Nigel O’Neill, Susan Lynch, Józef Pawlowski

Synopsis: A middle-aged Irish farmer, who still lives at home with his mother, sets off on a mission of revenge when the old lady is murdered.

Dear White People

Cast: Tyler James Williams, Tessa Thompson, Kyle Gallner

Synopsis: A series that follows the lives of four Black students at an Ivy League college.

Dynasty, Season 1 (Netflix Original, New Episodes Weekly)

Cast: Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, Grant Show

Synopsis: With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune—and their children’s lives.

Kill the Messenger

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Robert Patrick, Jena Sims

Synopsis: Based on the true story of journalist Gary Webb. The film takes place in the mid-1990s, when Webb uncovered the CIA’s past role in importing huge amounts of cocaine into the U.S. that was aggressively sold in ghettos across the country to raise money for the Nicaraguan Contras’ rebel army.

Mr. Holmes

Cast: Ian McKellen, Laura Linney, Hiroyuki Sanada

Synopsis: An aged, retired Sherlock Holmes deals with early dementia, as he tries to remember his final case, and a mysterious woman, whose memory haunts him. He also befriends a fan, the young son of his housekeeper, who wants him to work again.

Mortdecai

Cast: Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ewan McGregor

Synopsis: Juggling angry Russians, the British Mi5, and an international terrorist, debonair art dealer and part time rogue Charlie Mortdecai races to recover a stolen painting rumoured to contain a code that leads to lost gold.

Riverdale, Season 1 (Netflix Original, New Episodes Weekly)

Cast: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols

Synopsis: If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter Season 2, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.

Spotlight

Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams

Synopsis: The true story of how the Boston Globe uncovered the massive scandal of child molestation and cover-up within the local Catholic Archdiocese, shaking the entire Catholic Church to its core.

The 5th Wave

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Matthew Zuk, Gabriela Lopez

Synopsis: Four waves of increasingly deadly alien attacks have left most of Earth decimated. Cassie is on the run, desperately trying to save her younger brother.

Tiempos de guerra, Temporada 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Set in 1920s Morocco, Duchess of la Victoria leads a group of trailblazing nurses as they navigate the political and social challenges of war.

January 19:

Drug Lords, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Witness the stories of history’s most notorious kingpins, their terrifying enforcers and the men and women who swore to bring them down.

Grace and Frankie, Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Lisa Kudrow

Synopsis: As Grace and Frankie muddle through ups and downs with their business, romantic relationships and families, they must face some realities of aging.

In The Deep

Cast: Mandy Moore, Claire Holt, Matthew Modine

Synopsis: With little oxygen left in their scuba tanks, two sisters are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean while great whites circle nearby.

The Open House (Netflix Film)

Synopsis: Following a tragedy, a mother and her teen son move to a relative’s vacant vacation home, where eerie and unexplained forces conspire against them.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Picking up where the film left off, Poppy and all the fun-loving Trolls adjust to living with their Bergen neighbors in this colorful animated series.

Van Helsing, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl

Synopsis: An astonishing revelation about herself leads Vanessa to question her entire life story, while the battle to defeat Dmitri’s vampires rages on.

January 23:

Black Lightning, Season 1 (Netflix Original, New Episodes Weekly)

Synopsis: A retired vigilante leaves behind his quiet life as a school principal and returns to fighting crime in his New Orleans community.

Todd Glass: Act Happy (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Backed by a live band, Glass takes on big box stores, passive aggressive pigeons and identity politics.

January 24:

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: This former street performer and gifted storyteller offers observations about our cultural addiction to technology.

The Good Catholic

Cast: Zachary Spicer, Wrenn Schmidt, Danny Glover

Synopsis: Daniel loved his job as a small town priest more than anything. Then he met Jane. God help him.

January 25:

Acts of Vengeance

Synopsis: A fast-talking lawyer transforms his body and takes a vow of silence—not to be broken until he can avenge the deaths of his wife and daughter.

Suits, Season 6 (New Episodes)

Cast: Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman

Synopsis: When he impresses a big lawyer with his razor-sharp mind, a college dropout scores a coveted associate job, even though he has no legal credentials.

January 26:

A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Will Forte and Domhnall Gleeson star in this exploration of the troubled life and groundbreaking career of National Lampoon co-founder Doug Kenney.

Dirty Money (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Focusing on different historical eras and geographical locations, this non-fiction series tells gripping stories of financial fraud and political corruption.

Llama Llama, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Llama, his family and his good friends have heart-warming adventures in a safe, friendly town. An animated show based on the award-winning books.

One Day at a Time, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: With the help of her old-school Cuban-born mother, a recently separated woman navigates single life while raising her two children.

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: The Argentine anti-hero reprises his long-running Buenos Aires routine.

The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Season 6 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: The world’s greatest swashbuckling kitty returns, taking on any daring adventure and every glass of milk in this family-friendly original series.

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Mexican comic Mau Nieto reflects on the challenges of staying sober—filmed live at a bar.

January 28:

El Ministerio del Tiempo, Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: While grieving the loss of one of its own, the Ministry is called upon to right historical wrongs from 16th-century Mexico to 20th-century France.

January 29:

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Cast: Idris Elba, Naomie Harris, Terry Pheto

Synopsis: A chronicle of Nelson Mandela’s life journey from his childhood in a rural village through to his inauguration as the first democratically elected president of South Africa.

Patient Seventeen

Synopsis: Meet a surgeon who claims to remove highly advance implants, nanotechnology microchips imbedded by aliens, non-humans monitoring our earth.

The Force

Synopsis: This documentary follows the police of Oakland, California, as they reform and face the challenges of corruption, commitment and cataclysmic change.

January 30:

Babylon Berlin, Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Volker Bruch, Liv Lisa Fries, Peter Kurth

Synopsis: Beneath the glittering excess of Berlin in the “roaring twenties” lies a world of organized crime and political extremism.

Retribution, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: After brutally murdering a young couple, the killer heads to the rural Scottish Highlands, where their feuding families live.

January 31:

Disney·Pixar Cars 3

Cast: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper

Synopsis: Sleek female race car Cruz Ramirez helps old-time champion Lightning McQueen make a comeback as he faces a new generation of high-tech racers.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in January:

January 1:

The Patriot

24, Seasons 1-8

Bridesmaids

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Seasons 14-17

January 5:

Cocaine Cowboys

January 14:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

January 15:

101 Dalmatians

January 31:

Les Misérables

Think Like a Man

