What’s Coming (and Going) on Netflix Canada in December

December is almost here and that can only mean one thing for many of us: days upon days of pyjama-clad, near-reclusive binge-watching over the holidays, of course. But what to watch?! If the Netflix homepage sends you into a mild panic, don’t stress too hard because we’ve got you. Here’s your complete list of all the Netflix movies and TV shows coming (like Emily Blunt’s 2015 TIFF hit, Sicario, and Season 2 of the royally good Netflix original series, The Crown) and going (like Pitch Perfect—yes, it’s OK to cry about this one) from Netflix Canada this December, so all you have to do is grab your jammies and your streaming snack of choice.
December 1:
A StoryBots Christmas (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Bo thinks her holiday gift-giving isn’t good enough, so she heads north to study under Santa Claus—only to find he’s missing.
All Hail King Julien, Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Ted’s alter ego Snake returns, social media comes to the jungle, Uncle King Julien tries to take over the kingdom again and wedding bells ring.
Before I Fall
Cast: Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage, Cynthy Wu
Synopsis: After a car crash claims her life, a popular high school senior wakes up and realizes she’s trapped in a cycle of living her last day over and over.
Chelsea, Season 2 (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)
Synopsis: Exciting guests, timely topics, global destinations. Chelsea returns with a fresh new format, bringing her bold perspective to a changed world
Dark, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Jordis Triebe
Synopsis: A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers. Their search for a culprit unearths a small town’s sins and secrets.
Diana: In Her Own Words
Synopsis: Featuring archival footage and personal recordings, this documentary offers candid insight into the life of the beloved princess.
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Oh takes it upon himself to introduce Christmas joy to his fellow Boovs. Unfortunately, his well-meaning mission nearly destroys the city.
Easy, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Kate Micucci, Jane Adams, Zazie Beetz
Synopsis: Returning characters and new faces navigate the ups and downs of relationships, friendships, family and more.
Enemy Mine
Cast: Dennis Quaid, Louis Gossett Jr., Brion James
Synopsis: Two outer-space foes marooned together—one an earthling and the other a reptilian alien—must set aside their hostility in order to stay alive.
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Cast: Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton, John Turturro
Synopsis: Raised by Pharaoh’s daughter in the lap of luxury, Hebrew-born Moses returns to his roots to lead his enslaved people out of Egypt.
Gods or Men (aka Born Strong)
Synopsis: The four strongest men on the planet compete for the crown. We meet each 400-pound giant in his home country, then on to The Arnold (Schwarzenegger) Strongman Classic
Hired Gun
Cast: Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Pink
Synopsis: Session musicians get their time in the spotlight with interviews, concert footage and behind-the-scenes stories about their brushes with greatness.
Monster Island
Cast: Joey Caman, Fiona Hardingham, Johnny Rose
Synopsis: When a teenager discovers he’s not really human, he ventures out to a remote island to explore his roots and confronts a series of wild challenges.
My Happy Family (Netflix Film)
Cast: La Shugliashvili, Merab Ninidze, Berta Khapava
Synopsis: A middle-aged wife and mother of two shocks her traditional, multigenerational Georgian household when she announces she’s going to live by herself.
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Cast: Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, Owen Wilson
Synopsis: Security guard Larry Daley plunges into an adventure at a London museum, where the remains of an Egyptian pharaoh are resurrected by a magic tablet.
Our Man Flint
Cast: James Coburn, Lee J. Cobb, Gila Golan
Synopsis: Meet the original man of mystery. On his first mission, secret agent Derek Flint (James Coburn, with suavity to spare) squares off against the most dangerous, unpredictable weapon known to humankind.
Sinister 2
Cast: James Ransone, Shannyn Sossamon, Robert Daniel Sloan
Synopsis: A single mother and her twin sons move into a rural house, unaware of its history of being inhabited by an evil spirit that preys upon young children.
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Synopsis: This documentary chronicles the tragic, true story of Justin Fashanu, the first—and only —openly gay man to have played professional soccer.
Slap Shot
Cast: Paul Newman, Strother Martin, Michael Ontkean
Synopsis: A former hockey star now coaching a losing minor-league team turns them into a good squad of thugs when he realizes that playing dirty excites fans.
Sleeping with the Enemy
Cast: Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin, Kevin Anderson
Synopsis: A battered wife orchestrates her escape by faking her death and starts over with a new identity, until her sadistic spouse discovers the subterfuge.
Table 19
Cast: Anna Kendrick, Craig Robinson, June Squibb
Synopsis: Eloise, having been relieved of maid of honor duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text, decides to attend the wedding anyway, only to find herself seated with five fellow unwanted guests at the dreaded Table 19.
TURN: Washington’s Spies, Season 4
Cast: Jamie Bell, Seth Numrich, Daniel Henshall
Synopsis: Set in 1778, this period drama recounts the story of Abe Woodhull, an American cabbage farmer obliged to begin spying on the British enemy.
Under the Same Moon
Cast: Adrian Alonso, Kate del Castillo, Eugenio Derbez
Synopsis: Rosario, a woman working illegally in the United States, struggles to provide a better life for her son Carlitos, who remains at home in Mexico.
Voyeur (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Legendary journalist Gay Talese investigates one of the most controversial stories of his career—a motel owner who spied on his guests for decades.
Wild
Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Gaby Hoffmann
Synopsis: Still reeling from her mother’s death, a recently divorced woman decides to hike alone along the Pacific Crest Trail with no previous experience.
Wilson
Cast: Woody Harleson, Cheryl Hines, Isabella Amara
Synopsis: A lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged man reunites with his estranged wife and meets his teenage daughter for the first time.
December 2:
Temple
Cast: Logan Huffman
Synopsis: Three unsuspecting American tourists visit a mysterious mountain shrine in Japan despite uncanny warnings from local inhabitants to stay away.
The Survivalist
Cast: Martin McCann, Mia Goth, Olwen Fouere
Synopsis: A man struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic world must decide how to deal with two women who appear at his farm in need of help.
December 3:
Lost & Found Music Studios, Season 2
Cast: Victoria Baldesarra, Sarah Carmosino, Jordan Clark
Synopsis: Teen singers-songwriters in an elite music program form bonds of friendship, creativity and romance while turning their passion into their profession.
December 4:
Paris Can Wait
Cast: Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard, Alec Baldwin
Synopsis: When Anne accepts a ride to Paris with her movie producer husband’s colleague, the trip becomes a leisurely and life-changing journey through France.
The Best of Me
Cast: Michelle Monaghan, James Marsden, Luke Bracey
Synopsis: Sparks fly between former high school flames when they return home for a funeral, but painful memories may keep them from having a future together.
December 5:
7 Sisters
Cast: Willen Dafoe, Robert Wagner, Noomi Rapace
Synopsis: In a world where families are limited to one child due to overpopulation, a set of identical septuplets must avoid both being put to a long sleep by the government and dangerous infighting while investigating the disappearance of one of their own.
Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Roguish comic Craig Ferguson reveals the world’s oldest joke—but first he has some unwholesome thoughts on beards, magic and suicidal hamsters.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista
Synopsis: The ragtag, wisecracking band of miscreants known as the Guardians of the Galaxy return to unravel the mystery of Peter “Star Lord” Quill’s origins.
December 6:
Born in China
Synopsis: Experience life through the eyes of a giant panda and her young cub, a golden monkey and a mother snow leopard as they traverse the wilds of China.
Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children
Cast: Takahiro Sakurai, Ayumi Ito, Showtaro Morikubo
Synopsis: Two years after leading the charge against the evil Sephiroth, Cloud is called back to action after an attack by three mysterious brothers.
Power Rangers
Cast: Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks, Bill Hader
A group of high-school students, who are infused with unique superpowers, harness their abilities in order to save the world.
Trolls Holiday Special
Synopsis: When Queen Poppy realizes that Bridget and the Bergens don’t have any holidays, she hatches a plan for Branch and the Snack Pack to help create one.
December 7:
Dynasty, Season 1 (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)
Cast: Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, Grant Show
Synopsis: With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune—and their children’s lives.
Riverdale, Season 1 (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)
Cast: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols
Synopsis: If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.
The Red Tent, Season 1
Cast: Minnie Driver, Morena Baccarin, Rebecca Ferguson
Synopsis: The biblical story of Jacob is told through the eyes of his daughter Dinah and his four wives, who nurture the girl in the women’s special red tent.
December 8:
El Camino Christmas (Netflix Film)
Cast: Vincent D’Onofrio, Jessica Alba, Dax Shepard, Tim Allen
Synopsis: Stuck in a liquor store during an alleged robbery, a group of strangers shares hidden truths and forms an unexpected bond on Christmas Eve.
The Crown, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby
Synopsis: As a new era begins, Queen Elizabeth struggles to uphold longstanding traditions while navigating a world that’s changing around her.
The Oath
Cast: Baltasar Kormákur, Hera Hilmar, Gísli Örn Gardarsson
Synopsis: Icelandic auteur Baltasar Kormákur (Contraband, 2 Guns, Everest) directs and stars in this psychological thriller about a father who tries to pull his daughter out of her world of drugs and petty crime, only to find that danger can be found in unexpected places
December 10:
The Little Hours
Cast: Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci
Synopsis: In the Middle Ages, a young servant fleeing from his master takes refuge at a convent full of emotionally unstable nuns. Introduced as a deaf mute man, he must fight to hold his cover as the nuns try to resist temptation.
December 12:
It Comes at Night
Cast: Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo
Synopsis: As danger stalks the world outside his isolated home, an overprotective father faces a tough decision when another family shows up seeking help.
Judd Apatow: The Return (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Renowned producer, director and writer Judd Apatow makes his long-awaited return to stand-up comedy with this new special shot in Montreal.
LEGO: Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
Cast: Troy Baker, Eric Bauza, Greg Cipes
Synopsis: Superman watches over Gotham for a vacationing Batman. But familiar foes, a hot tub of horror and visitors from inner Earth soon disrupt their plans.
Manhunt: Unabomber (Netflix Original)
Cast: Paul Bettany, Sam Worthington, Mark Duplass
Synopsis: Faced with few clues and an increasingly panicked public, the FBI calls on a new kind of profiler to help track down the infamous Unabomber.
December 14:
Concussion
Cast: Will Smith, Alec Baldwin, Albert Brooks
Synopsis: This drama is based on the true story of a forensic pathologist who made a controversial link between NFL players’ concussions and brain disorders.
Go Back to Where You Came From, Season 1-3
Cast: Imogen Bailey
Synopsis: Six ordinary Australians with strong opinions on the issue of refugees and asylum seekers embark upon a social experiment to live like refugees for 25 days.
Halt and Catch Fire, Season 4
Cast: Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy, MacKenzie Davis
Synopsis: Re-creating the dawn of the personal computer era, this digital drama tracks the fates of an industry visionary and his brilliant colleagues.
Murderous Affairs, Season 2
Synopsis: Mixing interviews with dramatic re-enactments, this series focuses on lethal love affairs and spouses driven to murder.
December 15:
Christmas Inheritance (Netflix Film)
Cast: Eliza Taylor, Jake Lacy, Andie MacDowell, Neil Crone,
Synopsis: To inherit her father’s company, socialite Ellen must first visit his small hometown, where she learns the value of hard work and helping others.
Discovering Bigfoot
Synopsis: Discovering Bigfoot is the first feature film documentary with real live interaction between a Bigfoot creature, wilderness experts, PhD’s and other world renowned experts and researchers of the Bigfoot enigma.
Erased, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: After his mother is killed, a man travels 18 years back in time and has a chance to stop a kidnapping that took the lives of three of his classmates.
Freeway: Crack In The System
Synopsis: Take in the true account of drug kingpin “Freeway” Rick Ross’s empire and how the CIA helped him fuel America’s devastating crack cocaine epidemic.
PAW Patrol, Season 4
Cast: Devan Cohen, Owen Mason, Kallan Holley
Synopsis: Six heroic puppies led by a tech-savvy 10-year-old pull of high-stakes missions using humour, problem-solving skills and cool vehicles.
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Cast: Reggie Yates
Synopsis: Award-winning filmmaker Reggie Yates travels around the world tackling big issues such as gun violence, racism, gay rights and addiction.
The Ranch, Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger and Elisha Cuthbert
Synopsis: New business ventures, relationships and challenges keep the Bennett men on their toes—and at odds with the women in their lives.
Trollhunters, Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Backed by loyal friends, once-ordinary teen Jim Lake Jr. advances his battle to protect Arcadia and the Troll world he’s pledged to keep safe.
Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Hosted by Tiki Barber and Chris Distefano, the ultimate obstacle course competition returns with Americans taking on athletes from five new countries.
Wormwood (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Errol Morris reconstructs the mysterious death of a Cold War military scientist involved in a secret biological warfare program.
December 16:
Remember
Cast: Christopher Plummer, Kim Roberts, Amanda Smith
Synopsis: With the aid of a fellow Auschwitz survivor and a hand-written letter, an elderly man with dementia goes in search of the person responsible for the death of his family.
December 17:
Shot Caller
Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Omari Hardwick, Lake Bell
Synopsis: Trying to go straight, a once-successful businessman fresh out of prison is forced to orchestrate a brazen crime or risk his family.
December 18:
Hello, My Twenties!, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Ye-ri Han, Seung-yeon Han, Eun-bin Park, Min-seok Kim
Synopsis: One year after the Season 1 finale, the Belle Epoque residents say goodbye to one of their own and hello to a new housemate and love prospects.
December 20:
La Casa de Papel, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Álvaro Morte
Synopsis: Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.
December 21:
Peaky Blinders, Season 4
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Adrien Brody, Charlie Murphy
Synopsis: One year after a rift divides the Shelbys, they become targets of a Mafia vendetta, forcing the family to reunite and seek help from a shady new ally.
December 22:
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Powerful cats, indestructible arachnids and flesh-melting pit vipers are just the beginning in this series about Latin America’s deadly fauna.
Bright (Netflix Film)
Cast: Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace
Synopsis: In an alternate present-day where magical creatures live among us, two L.A. cops become embroiled in a prophesied turf battle.
Dope, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Filmed from the perspectives of dealers, users and the police, this vivid series offers a bracing look at the war on drugs.
Fuller House, Season 3: New Episodes (Netflix Original)
Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber
Synopsis: With teen romance, family barbecues, a wedding abroad and (just maybe?) a brand-new baby, it’s shaping up to be the fullest summer yet.
Inconceivable
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Gina Gershon, Faye Dunaway
Synopsis: A mother looks to escape her abusive past by moving to a new town where she befriends another mother, who grows suspicious of her.
The Toys That Made Us, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: For the casual to the hardcore collector, this is an international journey through parts of our history and culture shaped by popular toys.
December 23:
Bright: The Music Videos
Synopsis: Anthology of music videos from the Netflix Original film Bright, including “World Gone Mad” by Bastille, and “Home” by Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors & Bebe Rexha.
Creep 2
Cast: Karan Soni, Mark Duplass, Desiree Akhavan
Synopsis: A video artist looking for work drives to a remote house in the forest to meet a man claiming to be a serial killer. But after agreeing to spend the day with him, she soon realizes that she made a deadly mistake.
Myths & Monsters, Season 1
Cast: Nicholas Day
Synopsis: This documentary series tells the stories that have gripped imaginations for centuries and reveals the fascinating and unexpected history behind them.
December 25:
Fallen
Cast: Addison Timlin, Lola Kirke, Hermione Corfield
Synopsis: A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was blamed for the death of a young boy. At the school she finds herself drawn to a fellow student, unaware that he is an angel, and has loved her for thousands of years.
Cable Girls, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Blanca Suárez, Ana Polvorosa, Ernesto Alterio
Synopsis: Six months later, new management shakes things up, the friends commit a dark deed, Lidia faces romantic backlash and Sara suffers an identity crisis.
December 26:
El Vato, Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Cast: El Dasa, Cristina Rodlo, Ricardo Polanco
Synopsis: Trapped in his contract with Pollo but given no paying gigs, El Vato enlists his friends’ and father’s help in a series of wild moneymaking schemes.
NYE Countdowns
Synopsis: Is it midnight yet? Who cares! Before the fireworks begin, kids can ring in the New Year with Netflix and their favorite characters from True and The Rainbow Kingdom, Pororo, Larva, Word Party, Puffin Rock, Beat Bugs, Skylanders Academy, DreamWorks All Hail King Julien and DreamWorks.
Todd Barry: Spicy Honey (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Dry wit personified, comic Todd Barry chats with a vocal crowd as he dissects everything from CVS and hoarding to pricey soap and dollar pizza.
December 27:
Chronically Metropolitan
Cast: Shiloh Fernandez, Chris Noth, Victor Cruz
Synopsis: Chronically Metropolitan is a cynical and clever coming of age film about first time novelist Fenton Dillane, who returns unannounced to New York City to confront his family, his ex- girlfriend and a few lingering childhood fears.
Correspondence
Cast: Jeremy Irons, Olga Kurylenko, Simon Johns
Synopsis: Focused on the relationship between an astronomer and his lover, who spend their years apart.
McLaren
Cast: Mario Andretti, Alastair Caldwell, Dwayne Cameron
Synopsis: The story of Bruce McLaren, the New Zealander who founded the McLaren Motor Racing team and showed the world that a man of humble beginnings could take on the elite of motor racing and win.
My Life as a Zucchini
Cast: Gaspard Schlatter, Sixtine Murat, Paulin Jaccoud
Synopsis: After losing his mother, a young boy is sent to a foster home with other orphans his age where he begins to learn the meaning of trust and true love.
The Ottoman Lieutenant
Cast: Michiel Huisman, Hera Hilmar, Josh Hartnett
Synopsis: The Ottoman Lieutenant is a love story between an idealistic American nurse and a Turkish officer in World War I.
December 29:
Bill Nye Saves the World, Season 2: Part 1 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Bill Nye
Synopsis: The Emmy-nominated series returns as Bill talks sleep, drugs, internet security and more with a fresh batch of famous guests and science experts.
La Mante, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Carole Bouquet, Fred Testot, Jacques Weber
Synopsis: Decades after her capture, a serial killer offers to help solve a string of copycat murders—but only if her son, now a cop, will work by her side.
Sicario
Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro
Synopsis: An idealistic FBI agent is enlisted by a government task force to aid in the escalating war against drugs at the border area between the U.S. and Mexico
The Climb (Netflix Film)
Cast: Ahmed Sylla, Alice Belaïdl, Kevin Razy
Synopsis: A young Senegalese-French man from humble roots sets out to climb Mount Everest to impress the woman he loves—and slowly becomes a media sensation.
December 30:
All Roads Lead to Rome
Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Rosie Day, Raoul Bova
Synopsis: Maggie is an uptight single mother and college writing teacher from New York City. In an effort to reconnect with her troubled teen daughter, Summer, she decides to embark on a journey to a Tuscan village that she frequented in her younger days.
December 31:
Aliens: Zone of Silence
Cast: Sarah Hester, Peter Gesswein, Jed Maheu
Synopsis: After her brother mysteriously vanishes from the Mexican desert, a young woman sets out to uncover the otherworldly truth about his disappearance.
Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World
Cast: Marina Abramovic, Katherine Arnold, Amy Cappellazzo
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Comedy legend Dave Chappelle returns to his roots with an all-new stand-up special filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C.
Dead Draw
Cast: Michael Eklund, Elizabeth Tulloch, Gil Bellows
Synopsis: Someone knows about the 25 million and the plane to Mexico. Someone killed the getaway pilot. As loyalty turns to suspicion and friends become enemies, four criminals try to find the rat and escape their past—if they can survive the night.
Fun Mom Dinner
Cast: Katie Aselton, Toni Collette, Bridget Everett
Synopsis: Four moms whose only common ground is their kids’ preschool class decide to get together for a harmless “fun mom dinner.”
Haze
Cast: Kirk Curran, Mike Blejer, Jeremy O’Shea
Synopsis: In the aftermath of a brutal fraternity hazing death, a college freshman’s desire to join the best fraternity on campus is compromised when his older brother launches an anti-hazing crusade.
Standing Tall
Cast: Catherine Deneuve, Rod Paradot, Benoît Magimel
Synopsis: A juvenile judge and a special educator are convinced that they can save the young delinquent Malony from himself and his violent ways.
Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in December:
December 1:
Dragon’s Den, Seasons 9-10
Glee, Seasons 1-2
Runner Runner
Sherlock Holmes
The Revenant
The Wolverine
December 7:
The Good Dinosaur
December 14:
No Reservations
Pitch Perfect
Related:
The New Black Hood Theory Riverdale Fans Are OBSESSED With
What’s Coming (and Going) on Netflix Canada in November
What to Watch on Netflix Tonight, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.