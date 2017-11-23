What’s Coming (and Going) on Netflix Canada in December

December is almost here and that can only mean one thing for many of us: days upon days of pyjama-clad, near-reclusive binge-watching over the holidays, of course. But what to watch?! If the Netflix homepage sends you into a mild panic, don’t stress too hard because we’ve got you. Here’s your complete list of all the Netflix movies and TV shows coming (like Emily Blunt’s 2015 TIFF hit, Sicario, and Season 2 of the royally good Netflix original series, The Crown) and going (like Pitch Perfect—yes, it’s OK to cry about this one) from Netflix Canada this December, so all you have to do is grab your jammies and your streaming snack of choice.

December 1:

A StoryBots Christmas (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Bo thinks her holiday gift-giving isn’t good enough, so she heads north to study under Santa Claus—only to find he’s missing.

All Hail King Julien, Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Ted’s alter ego Snake returns, social media comes to the jungle, Uncle King Julien tries to take over the kingdom again and wedding bells ring.

Before I Fall

Cast: Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage, Cynthy Wu

Synopsis: After a car crash claims her life, a popular high school senior wakes up and realizes she’s trapped in a cycle of living her last day over and over.

Chelsea, Season 2 (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)

Synopsis: Exciting guests, timely topics, global destinations. Chelsea returns with a fresh new format, bringing her bold perspective to a changed world

Dark, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Jordis Triebe

Synopsis: A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers. Their search for a culprit unearths a small town’s sins and secrets.

Diana: In Her Own Words

Synopsis: Featuring archival footage and personal recordings, this documentary offers candid insight into the life of the beloved princess.

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Oh takes it upon himself to introduce Christmas joy to his fellow Boovs. Unfortunately, his well-meaning mission nearly destroys the city.

Easy, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Kate Micucci, Jane Adams, Zazie Beetz

Synopsis: Returning characters and new faces navigate the ups and downs of relationships, friendships, family and more.

Enemy Mine

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Louis Gossett Jr., Brion James

Synopsis: Two outer-space foes marooned together—one an earthling and the other a reptilian alien—must set aside their hostility in order to stay alive.

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Cast: Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton, John Turturro

Synopsis: Raised by Pharaoh’s daughter in the lap of luxury, Hebrew-born Moses returns to his roots to lead his enslaved people out of Egypt.

Gods or Men (aka Born Strong)

Synopsis: The four strongest men on the planet compete for the crown. We meet each 400-pound giant in his home country, then on to The Arnold (Schwarzenegger) Strongman Classic

Hired Gun

Cast: Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Pink

Synopsis: Session musicians get their time in the spotlight with interviews, concert footage and behind-the-scenes stories about their brushes with greatness.

Monster Island

Cast: Joey Caman, Fiona Hardingham, Johnny Rose

Synopsis: When a teenager discovers he’s not really human, he ventures out to a remote island to explore his roots and confronts a series of wild challenges.

My Happy Family (Netflix Film)

Cast: La Shugliashvili, Merab Ninidze, Berta Khapava

Synopsis: A middle-aged wife and mother of two shocks her traditional, multigenerational Georgian household when she announces she’s going to live by herself.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Cast: Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, Owen Wilson

Synopsis: Security guard Larry Daley plunges into an adventure at a London museum, where the remains of an Egyptian pharaoh are resurrected by a magic tablet.

Our Man Flint

Cast: James Coburn, Lee J. Cobb, Gila Golan

Synopsis: Meet the original man of mystery. On his first mission, secret agent Derek Flint (James Coburn, with suavity to spare) squares off against the most dangerous, unpredictable weapon known to humankind.

Sinister 2

Cast: James Ransone, Shannyn Sossamon, Robert Daniel Sloan

Synopsis: A single mother and her twin sons move into a rural house, unaware of its history of being inhabited by an evil spirit that preys upon young children.

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Synopsis: This documentary chronicles the tragic, true story of Justin Fashanu, the first—and only —openly gay man to have played professional soccer.

Slap Shot

Cast: Paul Newman, Strother Martin, Michael Ontkean

Synopsis: A former hockey star now coaching a losing minor-league team turns them into a good squad of thugs when he realizes that playing dirty excites fans.

Sleeping with the Enemy

Cast: Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin, Kevin Anderson

Synopsis: A battered wife orchestrates her escape by faking her death and starts over with a new identity, until her sadistic spouse discovers the subterfuge.

Table 19

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Craig Robinson, June Squibb

Synopsis: Eloise, having been relieved of maid of honor duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text, decides to attend the wedding anyway, only to find herself seated with five fellow unwanted guests at the dreaded Table 19.

TURN: Washington’s Spies, Season 4

Cast: Jamie Bell, Seth Numrich, Daniel Henshall

Synopsis: Set in 1778, this period drama recounts the story of Abe Woodhull, an American cabbage farmer obliged to begin spying on the British enemy.

Under the Same Moon

Cast: Adrian Alonso, Kate del Castillo, Eugenio Derbez

Synopsis: Rosario, a woman working illegally in the United States, struggles to provide a better life for her son Carlitos, who remains at home in Mexico.

Voyeur (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Legendary journalist Gay Talese investigates one of the most controversial stories of his career—a motel owner who spied on his guests for decades.

Wild

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Gaby Hoffmann

Synopsis: Still reeling from her mother’s death, a recently divorced woman decides to hike alone along the Pacific Crest Trail with no previous experience.

Wilson

Cast: Woody Harleson, Cheryl Hines, Isabella Amara

Synopsis: A lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged man reunites with his estranged wife and meets his teenage daughter for the first time.

December 2:

Temple

Cast: Logan Huffman

Synopsis: Three unsuspecting American tourists visit a mysterious mountain shrine in Japan despite uncanny warnings from local inhabitants to stay away.

The Survivalist

Cast: Martin McCann, Mia Goth, Olwen Fouere

Synopsis: A man struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic world must decide how to deal with two women who appear at his farm in need of help.

December 3:

Lost & Found Music Studios, Season 2

Cast: Victoria Baldesarra, Sarah Carmosino, Jordan Clark

Synopsis: Teen singers-songwriters in an elite music program form bonds of friendship, creativity and romance while turning their passion into their profession.

December 4:

Paris Can Wait

Cast: Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard, Alec Baldwin

Synopsis: When Anne accepts a ride to Paris with her movie producer husband’s colleague, the trip becomes a leisurely and life-changing journey through France.

The Best of Me

Cast: Michelle Monaghan, James Marsden, Luke Bracey

Synopsis: Sparks fly between former high school flames when they return home for a funeral, but painful memories may keep them from having a future together.

December 5:

7 Sisters

Cast: Willen Dafoe, Robert Wagner, Noomi Rapace

Synopsis: In a world where families are limited to one child due to overpopulation, a set of identical septuplets must avoid both being put to a long sleep by the government and dangerous infighting while investigating the disappearance of one of their own.

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Roguish comic Craig Ferguson reveals the world’s oldest joke—but first he has some unwholesome thoughts on beards, magic and suicidal hamsters.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista

Synopsis: The ragtag, wisecracking band of miscreants known as the Guardians of the Galaxy return to unravel the mystery of Peter “Star Lord” Quill’s origins.

December 6:

Born in China

Synopsis: Experience life through the eyes of a giant panda and her young cub, a golden monkey and a mother snow leopard as they traverse the wilds of China.

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children

Cast: Takahiro Sakurai, Ayumi Ito, Showtaro Morikubo

Synopsis: Two years after leading the charge against the evil Sephiroth, Cloud is called back to action after an attack by three mysterious brothers.

Power Rangers

Cast: Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks, Bill Hader

A group of high-school students, who are infused with unique superpowers, harness their abilities in order to save the world.

Trolls Holiday Special

Synopsis: When Queen Poppy realizes that Bridget and the Bergens don’t have any holidays, she hatches a plan for Branch and the Snack Pack to help create one.

December 7:

Dynasty, Season 1 (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)

Cast: Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, Grant Show

Synopsis: With a new face poised to join the family, the Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune—and their children’s lives.

Riverdale, Season 1 (Netflix Original, new episodes weekly)

Cast: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols

Synopsis: If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.

The Red Tent, Season 1

Cast: Minnie Driver, Morena Baccarin, Rebecca Ferguson

Synopsis: The biblical story of Jacob is told through the eyes of his daughter Dinah and his four wives, who nurture the girl in the women’s special red tent.

December 8:

El Camino Christmas (Netflix Film)

Cast: Vincent D’Onofrio, Jessica Alba, Dax Shepard, Tim Allen

Synopsis: Stuck in a liquor store during an alleged robbery, a group of strangers shares hidden truths and forms an unexpected bond on Christmas Eve.

The Crown, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby

Synopsis: As a new era begins, Queen Elizabeth struggles to uphold longstanding traditions while navigating a world that’s changing around her.

The Oath

Cast: Baltasar Kormákur, Hera Hilmar, Gísli Örn Gardarsson

Synopsis: Icelandic auteur Baltasar Kormákur (Contraband, 2 Guns, Everest) directs and stars in this psychological thriller about a father who tries to pull his daughter out of her world of drugs and petty crime, only to find that danger can be found in unexpected places

December 10:

The Little Hours

Cast: Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci

Synopsis: In the Middle Ages, a young servant fleeing from his master takes refuge at a convent full of emotionally unstable nuns. Introduced as a deaf mute man, he must fight to hold his cover as the nuns try to resist temptation.

December 12:

It Comes at Night

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo

Synopsis: As danger stalks the world outside his isolated home, an overprotective father faces a tough decision when another family shows up seeking help.

Judd Apatow: The Return (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Renowned producer, director and writer Judd Apatow makes his long-awaited return to stand-up comedy with this new special shot in Montreal.

LEGO: Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

Cast: Troy Baker, Eric Bauza, Greg Cipes

Synopsis: Superman watches over Gotham for a vacationing Batman. But familiar foes, a hot tub of horror and visitors from inner Earth soon disrupt their plans.

Manhunt: Unabomber (Netflix Original)

Cast: Paul Bettany, Sam Worthington, Mark Duplass

Synopsis: Faced with few clues and an increasingly panicked public, the FBI calls on a new kind of profiler to help track down the infamous Unabomber.

December 14:

Concussion

Cast: Will Smith, Alec Baldwin, Albert Brooks

Synopsis: This drama is based on the true story of a forensic pathologist who made a controversial link between NFL players’ concussions and brain disorders.

Go Back to Where You Came From, Season 1-3

Cast: Imogen Bailey

Synopsis: Six ordinary Australians with strong opinions on the issue of refugees and asylum seekers embark upon a social experiment to live like refugees for 25 days.

Halt and Catch Fire, Season 4

Cast: Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy, MacKenzie Davis

Synopsis: Re-creating the dawn of the personal computer era, this digital drama tracks the fates of an industry visionary and his brilliant colleagues.

Murderous Affairs, Season 2

Synopsis: Mixing interviews with dramatic re-enactments, this series focuses on lethal love affairs and spouses driven to murder.

December 15:

Christmas Inheritance (Netflix Film)

Cast: Eliza Taylor, Jake Lacy, Andie MacDowell, Neil Crone,

Synopsis: To inherit her father’s company, socialite Ellen must first visit his small hometown, where she learns the value of hard work and helping others.

Discovering Bigfoot

Synopsis: Discovering Bigfoot is the first feature film documentary with real live interaction between a Bigfoot creature, wilderness experts, PhD’s and other world renowned experts and researchers of the Bigfoot enigma.

Erased, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: After his mother is killed, a man travels 18 years back in time and has a chance to stop a kidnapping that took the lives of three of his classmates.

Freeway: Crack In The System

Synopsis: Take in the true account of drug kingpin “Freeway” Rick Ross’s empire and how the CIA helped him fuel America’s devastating crack cocaine epidemic.

PAW Patrol, Season 4

Cast: Devan Cohen, Owen Mason, Kallan Holley

Synopsis: Six heroic puppies led by a tech-savvy 10-year-old pull of high-stakes missions using humour, problem-solving skills and cool vehicles.

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Cast: Reggie Yates

Synopsis: Award-winning filmmaker Reggie Yates travels around the world tackling big issues such as gun violence, racism, gay rights and addiction.

The Ranch, Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger and Elisha Cuthbert

Synopsis: New business ventures, relationships and challenges keep the Bennett men on their toes—and at odds with the women in their lives.

Trollhunters, Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Backed by loyal friends, once-ordinary teen Jim Lake Jr. advances his battle to protect Arcadia and the Troll world he’s pledged to keep safe.

Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Hosted by Tiki Barber and Chris Distefano, the ultimate obstacle course competition returns with Americans taking on athletes from five new countries.

Wormwood (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Errol Morris reconstructs the mysterious death of a Cold War military scientist involved in a secret biological warfare program.

December 16:

Remember

Cast: Christopher Plummer, Kim Roberts, Amanda Smith

Synopsis: With the aid of a fellow Auschwitz survivor and a hand-written letter, an elderly man with dementia goes in search of the person responsible for the death of his family.

December 17:

Shot Caller

Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Omari Hardwick, Lake Bell

Synopsis: Trying to go straight, a once-successful businessman fresh out of prison is forced to orchestrate a brazen crime or risk his family.

December 18:

Hello, My Twenties!, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Ye-ri Han, Seung-yeon Han, Eun-bin Park, Min-seok Kim

Synopsis: One year after the Season 1 finale, the Belle Epoque residents say goodbye to one of their own and hello to a new housemate and love prospects.

December 20:

La Casa de Papel, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Álvaro Morte

Synopsis: Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.

December 21:

Peaky Blinders, Season 4

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Adrien Brody, Charlie Murphy

Synopsis: One year after a rift divides the Shelbys, they become targets of a Mafia vendetta, forcing the family to reunite and seek help from a shady new ally.

December 22:

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Powerful cats, indestructible arachnids and flesh-melting pit vipers are just the beginning in this series about Latin America’s deadly fauna.

Bright (Netflix Film)

Cast: Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace

Synopsis: In an alternate present-day where magical creatures live among us, two L.A. cops become embroiled in a prophesied turf battle.

Dope, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Filmed from the perspectives of dealers, users and the police, this vivid series offers a bracing look at the war on drugs.

Fuller House, Season 3: New Episodes (Netflix Original)

Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber

Synopsis: With teen romance, family barbecues, a wedding abroad and (just maybe?) a brand-new baby, it’s shaping up to be the fullest summer yet.

Inconceivable

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Gina Gershon, Faye Dunaway

Synopsis: A mother looks to escape her abusive past by moving to a new town where she befriends another mother, who grows suspicious of her.

The Toys That Made Us, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: For the casual to the hardcore collector, this is an international journey through parts of our history and culture shaped by popular toys.

December 23:

Bright: The Music Videos

Synopsis: Anthology of music videos from the Netflix Original film Bright, including “World Gone Mad” by Bastille, and “Home” by Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors & Bebe Rexha.

Creep 2

Cast: Karan Soni, Mark Duplass, Desiree Akhavan

Synopsis: A video artist looking for work drives to a remote house in the forest to meet a man claiming to be a serial killer. But after agreeing to spend the day with him, she soon realizes that she made a deadly mistake.

Myths & Monsters, Season 1

Cast: Nicholas Day

Synopsis: This documentary series tells the stories that have gripped imaginations for centuries and reveals the fascinating and unexpected history behind them.

December 25:

Fallen

Cast: Addison Timlin, Lola Kirke, Hermione Corfield

Synopsis: A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was blamed for the death of a young boy. At the school she finds herself drawn to a fellow student, unaware that he is an angel, and has loved her for thousands of years.

Cable Girls, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Blanca Suárez, Ana Polvorosa, Ernesto Alterio

Synopsis: Six months later, new management shakes things up, the friends commit a dark deed, Lidia faces romantic backlash and Sara suffers an identity crisis.

December 26:

El Vato, Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Cast: El Dasa, Cristina Rodlo, Ricardo Polanco

Synopsis: Trapped in his contract with Pollo but given no paying gigs, El Vato enlists his friends’ and father’s help in a series of wild moneymaking schemes.

NYE Countdowns

Synopsis: Is it midnight yet? Who cares! Before the fireworks begin, kids can ring in the New Year with Netflix and their favorite characters from True and The Rainbow Kingdom, Pororo, Larva, Word Party, Puffin Rock, Beat Bugs, Skylanders Academy, DreamWorks All Hail King Julien and DreamWorks.

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Dry wit personified, comic Todd Barry chats with a vocal crowd as he dissects everything from CVS and hoarding to pricey soap and dollar pizza.

December 27:

Chronically Metropolitan

Cast: Shiloh Fernandez, Chris Noth, Victor Cruz

Synopsis: Chronically Metropolitan is a cynical and clever coming of age film about first time novelist Fenton Dillane, who returns unannounced to New York City to confront his family, his ex- girlfriend and a few lingering childhood fears.

Correspondence

Cast: Jeremy Irons, Olga Kurylenko, Simon Johns

Synopsis: Focused on the relationship between an astronomer and his lover, who spend their years apart.

McLaren

Cast: Mario Andretti, Alastair Caldwell, Dwayne Cameron

Synopsis: The story of Bruce McLaren, the New Zealander who founded the McLaren Motor Racing team and showed the world that a man of humble beginnings could take on the elite of motor racing and win.

My Life as a Zucchini

Cast: Gaspard Schlatter, Sixtine Murat, Paulin Jaccoud

Synopsis: After losing his mother, a young boy is sent to a foster home with other orphans his age where he begins to learn the meaning of trust and true love.

The Ottoman Lieutenant

Cast: Michiel Huisman, Hera Hilmar, Josh Hartnett

Synopsis: The Ottoman Lieutenant is a love story between an idealistic American nurse and a Turkish officer in World War I.

December 29:

Bill Nye Saves the World, Season 2: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Bill Nye

Synopsis: The Emmy-nominated series returns as Bill talks sleep, drugs, internet security and more with a fresh batch of famous guests and science experts.

La Mante, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Cast: Carole Bouquet, Fred Testot, Jacques Weber

Synopsis: Decades after her capture, a serial killer offers to help solve a string of copycat murders—but only if her son, now a cop, will work by her side.

Sicario

Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro

Synopsis: An idealistic FBI agent is enlisted by a government task force to aid in the escalating war against drugs at the border area between the U.S. and Mexico

The Climb (Netflix Film)

Cast: Ahmed Sylla, Alice Belaïdl, Kevin Razy

Synopsis: A young Senegalese-French man from humble roots sets out to climb Mount Everest to impress the woman he loves—and slowly becomes a media sensation.

December 30:

All Roads Lead to Rome

Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Rosie Day, Raoul Bova

Synopsis: Maggie is an uptight single mother and college writing teacher from New York City. In an effort to reconnect with her troubled teen daughter, Summer, she decides to embark on a journey to a Tuscan village that she frequented in her younger days.

December 31:

Aliens: Zone of Silence

Cast: Sarah Hester, Peter Gesswein, Jed Maheu

Synopsis: After her brother mysteriously vanishes from the Mexican desert, a young woman sets out to uncover the otherworldly truth about his disappearance.

Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World

Cast: Marina Abramovic, Katherine Arnold, Amy Cappellazzo

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Comedy legend Dave Chappelle returns to his roots with an all-new stand-up special filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Dead Draw

Cast: Michael Eklund, Elizabeth Tulloch, Gil Bellows

Synopsis: Someone knows about the 25 million and the plane to Mexico. Someone killed the getaway pilot. As loyalty turns to suspicion and friends become enemies, four criminals try to find the rat and escape their past—if they can survive the night.

Fun Mom Dinner

Cast: Katie Aselton, Toni Collette, Bridget Everett

Synopsis: Four moms whose only common ground is their kids’ preschool class decide to get together for a harmless “fun mom dinner.”

Haze

Cast: Kirk Curran, Mike Blejer, Jeremy O’Shea

Synopsis: In the aftermath of a brutal fraternity hazing death, a college freshman’s desire to join the best fraternity on campus is compromised when his older brother launches an anti-hazing crusade.

Standing Tall

Cast: Catherine Deneuve, Rod Paradot, Benoît Magimel

Synopsis: A juvenile judge and a special educator are convinced that they can save the young delinquent Malony from himself and his violent ways.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in December:

December 1:

Dragon’s Den, Seasons 9-10

Glee, Seasons 1-2

Runner Runner

Sherlock Holmes

The Revenant

The Wolverine

December 7:

The Good Dinosaur

December 14:

No Reservations

Pitch Perfect

