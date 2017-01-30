On Monday, January 30, Torontonians of all backgrounds joined the resistance.

Hundreds gathered outside of Toronto’s U.S. consulate, huddled against the biting cold with coffees and signs in hand to protest President Trump’s immigration ban, and pay respect to the victims of Sunday’s terrorist attack on a Quebec City mosque.

“The event is now a rally as well as, sadly, a vigil,” organizer Dave Meslin wrote on the Facebook event after the news of the Sunday shooting broke out.

Despite the sombre news and the 8 a.m. start, the crowd—which included everyone from children to seniors, imams to rabbis and at least one clergywoman—came with signs and spirit, chanting “No one is illegal, stop deporting people” and “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here!”

The event was organized after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations (Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya and Yemen) from entering the U.S. for a period of 90 days. The ban also halted the U.S.’s intake of Syrian refugees, and as The Telegraph explains, gives preference to Christian versus Muslim refugees from the Middle East.

“This is targeted racism,” said one woman at the Toronto gathering who did not want to be named. “It has to stop because it’s making the problem bigger.”

The president’s actions resulted in mass protests over the weekend in major U.S. cities including L.A., Boston and New York City, prompting Meslin to take to Facebook and propose a “peaceful shutdown” of the U.S. consulate in Toronto on Monday.

“No speeches, no violence. We just sit down, on the sidewalk, and block both entrances,” he wrote on his personal page on Saturday evening. “Trump’s racism needs a very swift and very firm response, from all of us.”

The response he got on social media was just that—more than 3,000 people clicked “attending” on the Facebook event. In light of the planned demonstration, the U.S. consulate issued a statement on Sunday notifying the public that it would be essentially shutting down its services for Monday.