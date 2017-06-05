For the first time as a solo artist, Camila Cabello will be gracing the stage at this year’s iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on June 18. If last year’s ceremony is any indication, we’re expecting the pop star—who won Best Pop Video and Fan Fave Video with Shawn Mendes in 2016—to totally clean up.

Camila will be performing at the #MMVAs i’m living pic.twitter.com/aknoX135Qk — Sofi (@stuckonkarla) June 1, 2017

@Camila_Cabello areeeeee you excited to see me in toronto at the mmva’s 😀 — laur (camilasmonkey) (@itslaurlmao) June 3, 2017

@Much SOMEONE PLS GIVE ME A WRISTBAND FOR THE @iHeartRadio MMVA, i LIVE AND BREATHE @Camila_Cabello Rii NOW. and I AM SO FREAKIN OUT — mcflymcfly (@NikaLovesCamila) June 2, 2017

Another X-Factor alumnus, Bea Miller, will also be debuting at the MMVAs this year, after touring with Selena Gomez in 2016. Oh, and did we mention that Lorde, who drops her highly-anticipated second album, Melodrama, on June 16, is also on the bill? As is Iggy Azalea, Imagine Dragons, DNCE (hi, Joe Jonas!) and Julia Michaels. And it wouldn’t be a true MMVA experience without some Canadian love: prolific MMVA winner Hedley will be performing, as well as Toronto hip-hop artist Jazz Cartier.

(Photo: Getty)

Pretty Little Liars star (and former FLARE cover queen) Shay Mitchell is hosting, alongside first-time presenter and Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt, who has also made appearances in music vids for The Chainsmokers and Taylor Swift. Actor Brandon Flynn, who plays Justin Foley on the Gomez-produced TV show 13 Reasons Why, will also be in attendance for the first time, along with Scream Queens star and singer Keke Palmer.

