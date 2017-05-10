In the first season of Master of None, Aziz Ansari doles out hard truths as if they were tortellini—wrapping a meaty centre in light, palatable material.

When the comedian debuted the Netflix series back in 2015, I expected to binge easy-going eps and maybe even catch a few “treat yo self” references in homage to his LOL-worthy character from Parks and Recreation. Instead Ansari pointed out flaws with the way urban millennials, like myself, live and treat each other that I simply was not ready for.

In anticipation of the May 12 second season release of what is easily one of my fave shows on Netflix—and that is saying a lot—here is a round-up of the life lessons from the first season of Master of None:

We’ve lost our ability to be spontaneous

When is the last time you just saw a restaurant and walked on in—without checking Yelp or a local restaurant review blog? In the first season of Master of None, Ansari’s character Dev, points out our reliance on technology when it comes to making decisions, particularly when it comes to picking a great spot to eat. Gone is the spontaneity of just walking into a restaurant that “looks good.” There are just so many other factors to consider, the main one being: other people’s opinions.

We need to rethink the shows we grew up with

In the “Indians on TV” episode, Master of None artfully depicts the lack of diversity on television and in particular, the shows that shaped our childhood. Take a minute to think about the shows you grew up with. Who did you relate to? Thinking back to the shows that we binged before binging was a verb, and the characters that shaped our perceptions—like Dev and his friends do in this ep—will seriously mess with your mind, and get you riled up about the need for change in the stories we see.

We’ve got to stop raging at our parents when they struggle with technology

As I write this, I can already hear my dad referencing this paragraph the next time I refuse to help him with his iPad. Yes, for some reason, parents and tech are more frustrating than Ikea on a Saturday. That being said, as shown in “Parents,” most parents went through a lot to give you a life where iPads are second nature for you. It’s easy to forget that our parents had lives before we came along, but as Master of None points out, asking them about the good ol’ days can be well worth your time.

The honeymoon period is not just for honeymooners

The “Mornings” episode is not all sunny—far from it in fact. The idea that couples go through ups and downs is nothing new, but what this episode shows so well are the little things that can drive a wedge (fans, not the reference) between a couple. What starts out as fun and exciting will also take real work, and unlike other shows, the Master of None crew really digs into both the good, the bad and the everyday.

We need to be better to the seniors in our lives

In the same way that I can hear my dear old dad referencing this article, I can now hear my grandmas guilting me for not calling more often. The bluntly named “Old People” episode of begins with the known fact that we should love people while they’re here, because we don’t know when they’ll be gone. But this episode also encourages viewers to take their conversations beyond the “Hi, how are you” and really ask seniors about the lives that they’ve lived.

Sometimes we just need to start over

Nothing about Master of None follows typical story structure so it should be no surprise that the finale isn’t the happily ever after that some fans might’ve been rooting for. Instead, Ansari shows what happens when you’ve gone down a path for so long that you need to hit a complete “reset” button in order to figure out what you want and where you’re truly going. The surprise twist ending of the series, that left us thirsty for season two since 2015, is just another reminder that we’re all figuring this shit out as we go and you’re never too old to be lost.

Master of None season two

