Luke from Gilmore Girls Is Starting His Own Line of Coffee!

Our teen dreams have come true. Scott Patterson—a.k.a. Luke Danes from Gilmore Girls, Stars Hollow’s resident coffee connoisseur and Lorelai Gilmore’s true love—is launching his own coffee brand. And if you don’t like coffee, well, what are you doing with your life?

The IRL caffeine-fiend, 58, shared the details of his new business venture with WealthManagement.com. “Quality coffee is something that I am obsessed with,” Patterson told the website. “It’s the thing I look forward to every morning and throughout the day and throughout the evening and now throughout the middle of the night. It’s going to be called Scotty P’s Big Mug Coffee.”

Twitter is clearly just as excited about this news as we are (although TBH, we kinda wish it was called “Luke’s Brew”).

Luke from Gilmore Girls created his own coffee line and I can’t wait to try it — Rachel Wallenhorst (@RachelWallenho1) June 29, 2017

Can we talk about how Scott Peterson from Gilmore Girls is releasing a coffee brand so we can all drink Luke’s coffee — Destiny Anders (@dessy_hope97) June 29, 2017

Luke from Gilmore Girls is coming out with his own coffee brand and honestly even if it turns out to be crap I’ll probably still drink it — natz (@linds_mn) June 29, 2017

During the seven-season emotional rollercoaster that was Gilmore Girls, Patterson played Stars Hollow’s grumpiest diner owner and will-they-or-won’t-they love interest to Gilmore mom, Lorelai (Lauren Graham). He served up sass and caffeine to Lorelai and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) at Luke’s Diner from 2000 to 2007 and our prayers were answered when the show returned for a Netflix reboot last November.

To ramp up buzz for the four-episode special, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Luke’s Diner pop-up shops appeared all over North America, including a location in Toronto. FLARE, naturally, was there.

We don’t know when Luke’s Java Scotty P’s Big Mug Coffee will be available yet, but we can’t wait to enjoy our morning java with a splash of nostalgia—just how we like it.

