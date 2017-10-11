10 Times Lincoln from Broad City Was the Partner We All Deserve

Fact: Broad City‘s Lincoln Rice is the patron saint of romantic companions.

Ilana’s chill AF kinda-boyfriend is simply the best: he’s supportive, loves dogs, makes pasta FROM FREAKIN’ SCRATCH and is respectful AF. Lincoln and Ilana are #OpenRelationshipGoals (that’s a thing, right?) since the series’ first episode when Ilana, Lincoln and Abbi had an accidental threesome via Skype. Off-screen, Lincoln is actually hilarious 34-year-old comedian Hannibal Buress, but, like, we hope he’s just like our boo Lincoln IRL.

As a dentist, he also has a six-figure income which is great, but obviously not a requirement to win our love. (Although getting free veneers certainly would be a bonus. Raise your hand if you don’t have health insurance!)

Ahead of tonight’s new episode (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m. ET, and in honour of our forever love, here are all of the times Lincoln—a.k.a. the Al Dente Dentist—was the partner we all deserve.

1 of 10 Previous Next Tumblr

(Source: Giphy) When he rented a truck to take Ilana and her friends to a wedding In the eighth episode of Season 1, Lincoln paid for a rental truck to take the Broad City crew to a wedding in Philadelphia, which is selfless enough as it is. But even better? After they—naturally—crashed the truck, he stayed behind to deal with insurance while the others made their way to the wedding. And did we mention that weddings are Lincoln’s fave?

Previous 1. When he rented a truck to take Ilana and her friends to a wedding In the eighth episode of Season 1, Lincoln paid for a rental truck to take the Broad City crew to a wedding in Philadelphia, which is selfless enough as it is. But even better? After they—naturally—crashed the truck, he stayed behind to deal with insurance while the others made their way to the wedding. And did we mention that weddings are Lincoln’s fave?

2. When he always knows how to make people feel better Even in the midst of missing the aforementioned wedding, Lincoln stops to break out some of his best dance moves to make Ilana laugh.

3. When he loved dogs The perfect man also loves dogs. Duh. But even more heartwarming than his love for our four-legged friends is his consideration for their quality of life. As a denist, he simply doesn’t have the time to own a pet—so he freaking goes to pet them at the local humane society. UGH. He also met up with Ilana when she was a temporary dog walker, and proceeded to give each canine an adorable nickname.

4. When he was respectful of boundaries Remember that time Ilana and Abbi had to busk for weed money and Lil Wayne concert tickets? Lincoln showed up to show his support, but kept his distance, and this was probably the fifth time we fell in love with him before the end of the series’ first episode.

5. When he didn't mansplain Even though Ilana totally forgot it was his birthday in this ep, he still let her go on a feminist rant at his celebratory dinner without interjecting to mansplain even once. A+, baby.

6. When he supports Ilana’s friends The seventh episode of Season 2 saw Ilana’s adorable roomie Jaime officially become an American citizen. To celebrate, the group took a cruise where Lincoln helped Jaime reenact an iconic scene from Titanic and it is easily the cutest thing in the world.

7. When he was not ashamed of his fashion choices NBA’s Blake Griffin makes a surprisingly hilarious cameo in Season 3. But even funnier than him and Ilana’s nude romp around a hotel room is the fact that super fan Lincoln wears the basketball player’s shoe as a murse (and proudly explains this to a hot dog vendor).

8. When he solved problems by smashing his face into a cake Abbi’s phone mysteriously goes missing in episode six of the first season. Lincoln, being the teddybear that he is, spends all day worrying about her. To deal with the stress, he bakes a cake (an instinct we can relate to.) Later on, Ilana and him shove their faces in said cake for Abbi on Skype, securing them as the ultimate friendship trifecta.

9. When he was a part-time chef Lincoln prides himself on his creative cooking abilities, which he displays on his fictional blog The Al Dente Dentist (which, P.S., was an actual Tumblr run by the Broad City folks during the show’s first season.)

10. When he helped Ilana clean up after she literally shat her leotard Of course, one of the most notable moments in Broad City‘s latest season was when Ilana shit herself after meeting Lincoln’s new girlfriend. *TEARS* Like the true gentleman he is, he knew when Ilana was in distress, followed her to the bathroom and kept her company as she, uh, cleaned herself up. Next

Related:

Broad City’s Abbi and Ilana: “The Best F-cking Interview”

You Won’t Hear These Two Words on Broad City

Are You an Abbi or Ilana? Take Our Broad City Quiz to Find Out!

