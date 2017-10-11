10 Times Lincoln from Broad City Was the Partner We All Deserve

Fact: Broad City‘s Lincoln Rice is the patron saint of romantic companions.
Ilana’s chill AF kinda-boyfriend is simply the best: he’s supportive, loves dogs, makes pasta FROM FREAKIN’ SCRATCH and is respectful AF. Lincoln and Ilana are #OpenRelationshipGoals (that’s a thing, right?) since the series’ first episode when Ilana, Lincoln and Abbi had an accidental threesome via Skype. Off-screen, Lincoln is actually hilarious 34-year-old comedian Hannibal Buress, but, like, we hope he’s just like our boo Lincoln IRL.
As a dentist, he also has a six-figure income which is great, but obviously not a requirement to win our love. (Although getting free veneers certainly would be a bonus. Raise your hand if you don’t have health insurance!)
Ahead of tonight’s new episode (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m. ET, and in honour of our forever love, here are all of the times Lincoln—a.k.a. the Al Dente Dentist—was the partner we all deserve.
1 of 10
When he rented a truck to take Ilana and her friends to a wedding
In the eighth episode of Season 1, Lincoln paid for a rental truck to take the Broad City crew to a wedding in Philadelphia, which is selfless enough as it is. But even better? After they—naturally—crashed the truck, he stayed behind to deal with insurance while the others made their way to the wedding. And did we mention that weddings are Lincoln’s fave?
