Lainey, For Real: Chicken Feet, Fat and Food-Shaming

I like to eat the fat bits on my steak and roast beef. I like to eat it off other people’s plates too. The fat is the softest, most flavourful part. So I’ve never understood why people push it off to the side. Is it that you don’t want to admit you like the fat? Or do you really not like the taste of fat? How can you not like butter? If you don’t like butter, I don’t trust you.
Have I just food-shamed you? Good. Because now you know what it feels like.
I get food-shamed all the time. Food shaming, to me, is not a health issue. The people who side-eye me for finishing off the fat from the roast aren’t concerned about my heart. It’s a question of class. But what’s the difference between fatty roast beef bits and the pork belly that food snobs brag about? Both are fat. But pork belly has been declared a “trend,” so it’s considered high-end, while my roast beef fat is, evidently, the mall knock-off. You know what they have at the mall? The food court. There is nothing better, to me at least, than a meal at the food court. A couple of months ago, before seeing a movie with a friend, I suggested we meet at the food court for dinner. She was, however, coming with an acquaintance from work. The acquaintance was not impressed. “Um, like Manchu Wok? Gross” was the exact text she sent back. Excuse me. I’m Chinese. I know my Chinese food. And there is nothing wrong with Manchu Wok. In fact, its kung pao chicken, when value and taste are factored in, could stand up to any kung pao chicken at any high-end Chinese restaurant in the world. The key here is that they cut generous chunks of chicken thigh instead of using chicken breast.
OK, fine, maybe I’m a hypocrite. Because I’ll admit that I food-shame people who prefer chicken breast over chicken thigh all the time. It’s just that the thigh is so obviously better than the breast. The breast is dry. It has no personality. If you ordered it when we were out, I would assume you have no personality. I mean, besides socialites and Victoria Beckham, who orders chicken breast when they go out to dinner? Lately the most common food-shaming move is related to sustainability. At our wedding in 2001, my husband and I served Chilean sea bass. That’s right. I suck. At the time, I didn’t know that it was often illegally caught, using hooks that killed lots of other non–sea bass in the process. Ignorance is not an excuse—I get it. So during a recent discussion about wedding menus at a charity event, I guess I deserved to be lectured for 20 minutes by the Chilean Sea Bass Crusader seated next to me. I sat there and I took it from him. I took it as he spouted fact after statistic after percentage about what’s happening to the fish in the oceans. I sat there as he introduced me as the “Chilean Sea Bass Murderer” to every person who approached our table. When his entrée arrived, though, I noticed he’d ordered the chicken breast. Of course he ordered the chicken breast.
If I could go back and do it all over again, I would have asked him if he ever ate chicken feet. I would have wondered aloud whether or not the people who lecture others about making sustainable food choices also regularly eat nose to tail, the way the Chinese do. Sure, deliberately making “sustainable food choices” isn’t a consciously honourable decision my culture has made in service of the environment. But for centuries we’ve typically used almost every part of the animal—chicken feet, fish heads, pig lungs—so as not to waste anything. Doesn’t that count for a few redemption points? Are you even allowed to bitch about sustainable food choices if you only ever eat chicken breast? Which is why I suggest sucking on a chicken toe first. Shove it right into your mouth. Savour the cartilage. Flip the skin back and forth between your tongue and the roof of your mouth and suck up all the chili sauce. Then, after you’ve spit out the bone, you can cast the first stone.
Elaine Lui is the founder of Lainey Gossip and the author of Listen to the Squawking Chicken.
I’m not alone!! I too love the fat on steak and roast!! As for food snobs, they too drive me crazy! I’ve eaten at a high end restaurants and food courts. I have experienced great meals at both but at the same time, awful meals at both. To me it doesn’t matter the building, what matters is good food I will eat anywhere
natalie on
For me it is not about taste but rather a texture issue. That feeling if fat in my mouth makes me gag. Sure it tastes good but it is not going down my throat.
Kendra on
I love butter but and fat. But I do push aside the big pieces of fat because the texture and feeling is really off-putting when not balanced with the actual flesh. The feeling of all fat in my mouth gives me the willies. I would normally never turn my nose up at fat in general. Just the really jiggly parts. I had no idea about Chilean sea bass. You stated ignorance is no excuse. Are we supposed to be researching every thing we do now? Or do we accept that some of the stuff we do will damage living things? And like you asked, does some of the good stuff balance out the bad. I stopped buying paper towels so is it okay if some of my takeout comes in Styrofoam? Now that we have no excuse not to know, do we research everything? What if the food in the grocery store is okay but I forgot to research the grocery store and they don’t support gay marriage? Ignorance is not an excuse but how are we supposed to know everything?
june on
Amen – why is what pleases one person’s taste buds a source of judgement and shaming for another person? For me, it’s the “beer snobs” (not an oxymoron) that shame me for liking Miller. Plain old Miller High Life. I love it. Apparently, the fact that I don’t like brews that taste like seven-day old pumpernickel soaked in vinegar makes me less of a person. I also wonder if they really like it…or if they’re just on the bandwagon – saying something is good just because other people have pronounced it good.
Olivia on
Lainey – you are awesome. Thank you for being real.
TJ on
My dorm roommate at university once shamed me for making a toasted egg and tomato sandwich using only a toaster and a microwave (no stove, no hotplates permitted). She turned to me and said “Ew!” to which I replied, more or less, “Don’t be a bitch.”
We didn’t speak for a week.
-K
Krystyna on
She was clearly jealous of your awesome sandwich!
Liz on
YES! THANK YOU! Nothing ruins a meal more than one of my friends food shaming what I choose to order and eat. Yes, I like the fat attached to my brisket. Yes I’d like a side order of fries and not sub a salad. Yes I want butter on all my vegetables and bread. DON’T LOOK AT ME LIKE THAT! I’m not overweight, so don’t judge me! THANK YOU!!
Eli P. on
I love to eat the fat!!!! I love chicken thighs. Thank you Lainey
dsmith on
PREACH!! All through this article. I just kept saying “YES! EXACTLY!” Also, I am seriously impressed that you kept your mouth shut in front of that food shaming jerk. If it had been me, I’d probably have shoved a dinner roll in his mouth and yelled “SHUT THE F**CK UP!” Clearly, you’re a classier broad than I.
Liz on
I know food shaming well. I don’t like coffee, which apparently is blasphemous where I live. There have been times, when out with new people, I’ve ordered a small cup of coffee and just kept it beside me because I didn’t want to answer the typical ‘how can you not drink coffee?!!’ question. It really is the worst.
Phie on
I love fat AND chicken feet, too!
Having immigrant parents means that I’ve been ‘food-shamed’ since I was very young, when my lunch sandwiches were not the prerequisite ham and cheese.
Back then you could barely buy a pomegranate in this country, so I think we’ve come a long way with the diversity of our food choices in Toronto and Canada.
And those chicken-breast eaters are probably the same folks who head right for MacDonald’s when they’re visiting Paris, France; they really don’t know what they’re missing!
As for the chicken feet, I sometimes have to finish the entire order, as no one else will partake in this dim sum delicacy. But, as my mother used to say, that just means there’s more for me! Yum!
Eydie on
I’m glad you stopped eating Chilean sea bass once you learned about the harm fishing for it does to the sea life. I’m just sad you stuff your face with all the other dead animals’ bodies without a care for what’s happening to them in slaughterhouses before they reach your plate. Beaks cut off with no anesthesia, little male chicks ground up alive cause they’re of no use to the industry, cows crying when they’re separated from their calves same way as mothers cry when you take away their newborn baby… look it up sometime. It’ss all there, you just have to care enough to look.
qwerty on
I judge all of you for eating chicken. There is no real way to eat chicken ethically. You’re all eating a chicken that is only a few weeks old. Assholes.
PS You’re right about the fat
Zelda Fitzgerald on
