KUWTK Is Renewed! Here’s Our Predictions of the WTF Stuff They’ll Pull Next

Praise to the reality TV gods!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be on the air for at least three more years; according to the Hollywood Reporter, E! renewed the show for several more seasons, running the series into 2020.

While reports vary of how much the famous fam will be getting paid, it’s safe to say it’s in the ballpark of $100 million USD. No biggie.

Since we’ve watched KUWTK for the last 10 (!) years, we feel pretty equipped to make some educated guesses on what’s to come. Here, our predictions for what crazy sh-t the Kardashians will get up to in the upcoming seasons.

Kris Jenner will announce she’s pregnant

The momager can’t be left out! With rumours that Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are expecting—and confirmed news that Kim Kardashian West has a babe on the way—no pregnancy announcement would be too shocking for Kardashian fans. Grandma Kris becoming mama Kris in 2018? We’re callin’ it! Is it possible? WHO CARES!

Kim will use KUWTK to campaign for president



Yes, Kanye West was supposed to be the next political star, but since he’s keeping a low profile these days, what if someone else has her eye on the prize? We already told you all the reasons why we think Kim is eyeing the White House, so we would defs NOT be surprised if she uses her TV time to launch a political campaign. With the next U.S. election in 2020, Kim has three years to convince people that she should be prez. The Kardashians are basically already America’s new First Family, TBH, so it’s not a far stretch.

Scott Disick will get a spinoff show with Sofia Richie

The Kardashians are legit geniuses when it comes to turning tabloid trash into TV treasure. With the blossoming love between 34-year-old Scott Disick and 19-year-old Sofia Richie making all the headlines, Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner likely isn’t going off the air any time soon. We predict a serious spinoff special. *Phone rings* “Hello? Scott? It’s Kris. I have a proposition for you…”

Kendall Jenner will move to the south of France and abandon the family

If we’re being REAL real, Kendall Jenner is rarely seen on KUWTK, and when she is, she legit looks like she’d rather be. any. where. else. We predict in 2019, Kendall will be so over the whole reality fame game that she will disconnect from the fam, move to the south of France and shack up with a hot European model. We’d support that.

North West will be the most entertaining person on the show

The adorbs four-year-old daughter of Kim and Kayne is actually hilarious. Between sass, an obvious disdain for her baby brother, and a killer fashion sense, North West is destined to be famous. While Nori makes casual appearances on the show now, by 2020, we think she will have taken over the entire series and launched her own multi-billion dollar business. Kan You Keep Up?

