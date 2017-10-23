Justin Bieber Just Got a Massive New Tattoo—Here Are 10 More of His Worst

Can someone please stop Justin Bieber from getting any more tattoos? The Biebs has arguably the worst taste in ink, and his 23-year-old body should not suffer any more. Over the weekend, Bieber revealed another enormous addition to his collection of “body art” on his Instagram account: his torso and abdomen are now completely covered by a collection of gargoyles, skeletons and more (and yes, the bald eagle is still visible). While the bad boy/heartthrob/animal lover has more than 50 terrible designs spread over his body, some are worse than others.

From a one on the ugliness scale (à la Scarlett Johansson’s tropical scene on her arm) to a level-10 Ben Affleck back monstrosity, we rated 10 of Bieber’s most hideous tattoos.

(Photo: instagram.com/justinbieber) Gargoyles, a skeleton and so much more on his torso Say goodbye to Bieb's "Son of God" lettering and say bonjour to the family of gargoyles and skeletons that now cover it. The bald eagle is still there, though. Phew, amiright? Artistry: 8/10

Ugliness: 6/10

2. Bald eagle on his abdomen The latest in the Bieber body art collection, this bald eagle is awkwardly sandwiched between his “Son of God” tat and his belly button. Artistry: 4/10 Ugliness: 7/10

3. ”Patience” on the side of his neck Who created this god-awful design?! It looks as if the pop star let a fan take a Sharpie to his neck. It also would have been helpful if Bieber inked this reminder on a part of his body that he can actually see. Artistry: 2/10 Ugliness: 8/10

4. Eyeball on his elbow crease This terrifying eyeball isn’t just any ol’ peeper; it’s the eye of Bieber’s mom—for real. Artistry: 3/10 Ugliness: 9/10

5. Angel wings on the back of his neck Bieber told GQ last year that the worst part about getting wings on his neck was that he had to look down “for so long.” The struggle is real. Artistry: 6/10 Ugliness: 6/10

6. Seagull on his hip Apparently this is a seagull. Strangely, Bieber’s feathered friend—the D-list celeb of the bird kingdom—was the pop star’s first tattoo. He got this garbage-diver on his 16th birthday. Artistry: 0/10 Ugliness: 10/10

7. Selena Gomez’s face as an angel on his arm This tattoo is one of his worst. First beef: it looks nothing like Gomez. Second beef: an angel?! Gomez would be better represented as a weasel, IMO. #TeamBella Artistry: 4/10 Ugliness: 6/10

8. Jester on his arm Next to Bieber’s hideous court jester is the word “LOVE.” Is there some deep symbolism behind this pairing? We definitely pity the fool . Artistry: 2/10 Ugliness: 8/10

9. Music note behind his ear Most of Bieber’s tattoos are bad—but this is bad and basic. (See also these oh-so-original designs.) Artistry: 1/10 Ugliness: 9/10

10. ”Believe” on inside of his arm Justin really has a penchant for outdated fonts. Even worse, the terrible text sits under his eyeball tat, as if to say, “I believe.” Artistry: 1/10 Ugliness: 10/10

11. Indigenous person on his upper shoulder This is actually the logo of a junior ice hockey team from Bieber’s hometown of Stratford, Ont. The Biebs got the inappropriate ink to celebrate his grandpa, who would take him to watch games. Sorry Grandpa Bieber: it’s still super-offensive. Artistry: 4/10 Ugliness Offensiveness: 10/10 Next

