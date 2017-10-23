Justin Bieber Just Got a Massive New Tattoo—Here Are 10 More of His Worst

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Can someone please stop Justin Bieber from getting any more tattoos? The Biebs has arguably the worst taste in ink, and his 23-year-old body should not suffer any more. Over the weekend, Bieber revealed another enormous addition to his collection of “body art” on his Instagram account: his torso and abdomen are now completely covered by a collection of gargoyles, skeletons and more (and yes, the bald eagle is still visible). While the bad boy/heartthrob/animal lover has more than 50 terrible designs spread over his body, some are worse than others.