JAY-Z’s New Album 4:44 Is More than Just an Apology to Beyoncé

On June 30, JAY-Z released his newest album 4:44 exclusively on music streaming service Tidal, and it seems like it’s the response the Beyhive has been waiting for since Beyoncé’s visual album Lemonade sparked rumours that her hubby was cheating.



When Lemonade was released last year, normies and celebs alike went ballistic. Not only was it a display of Bey’s artistic genius—and major marketing skillz—the album called out her husband JAY-Z for his supposed infidelity with a certain “Becky”. You know, the one with the good hair.

All this marital drama has produced some great music. Let’s just start off by addressing the fact that the 47-year-old rapper’s alleged apology track “4:44″—which name drops Becky, BTW—is straight musical fire. The lyricism of the song is truly poetic, regardless of whose side you’re on.

Along with mentioning Carter kids Blue Ivy and newborn twins, JAY-Z raps, “I apologize, often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you.”

Later in the song, he goes on to rap, “I will probably die with all the shame / You did what with who? / What good is a ménage-a-trois when you have a soulmate? / You risked that for Blue? / If I wasn’t a superhero in your face / My heart breaks for the day I have to explain my mistakes / And the mask goes away.”

We don’t know about you, but that seems like a pretty clear-cut apology to us. And Twitter seems to agree.

Me tryna vibe to Jay Z album but him cheating on Beyoncé keeps popping in my head pic.twitter.com/k5RrH5EMtt — (@xxMERE) June 30, 2017 the beyhive when they heard jay z admit to cheating on beyoncé on 4:44 pic.twitter.com/B5xLvh62qk — breanna. (@brexpk) June 30, 2017 I thought Beyoncé was lying about Jay Z on cheating on Lemonade but he came out and said he did pic.twitter.com/B2tvSKn5xW — j (@JUSTlNW) June 30, 2017

We understand the hype: JAY-Z apologizing to Queen Bey is a big deal and we’ve waited over a year for it. But his album is about a lot more than just his alleged affair.

The rapper recently broke down the intricacies of his album to iHeartRadio. Along with addressing infidelity in “4:44,” he also raps about culture, racial tension, fatherhood and sexuality.

On his track, “Smile,” he acknowledges his mom’s homosexuality for the first time ever, demonstrating his steadfast acceptance of her when he raps, “Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take / Cried tears of joy when you fell in love / Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her.” The track also features a monologue from his mom, describing her pain of not being able to live authentically.

“Moonlight,” the eighth song on the album, is an ode to this year’s Oscars mishap, when La La Land was wrongly named Best Picture winner. He raps, “We stuck in La La Land / Even if we win, we gonna lose.” He explained to iHeartRadio that “it’s really a commentary on the culture and where we’re going.”

To put it simply, 4:44 offers a lot more than just a masterful, musical apology. It’s worth listening to, not just for the hype but for the important messages presented; messages that needn’t be overshadowed by buzzy marital drama.

Well played, Mr. Carter.

