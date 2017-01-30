Here’s Why the Internet Is Deciding to #DeleteUber

Checked your feed lately? The Internet is calling for everyone to #DeleteUber following events related to Trump’s Muslim ban. Here’s what you need to know

  1

Curious why you’ve been seeing the #DeleteUber hashtag all over the damn Internet? Let us catch you up.

It all started when President Trump signed an executive order on Friday titled “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States” that would prevent many travellers from countries with a high Muslim population—such as Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia—from entering the U.S.

The order also calls to suspend the United States’ refugee program for 120 days, including blocking Syrian refugees from entering the country.

Thousands gathered outside New York City’s JFK Airport on Saturday to protest Trump’s #MuslimBan; NYC taxi workers responded on Twitter by calling for a one-hour work stoppage at JFK between 6 p.m and 7 p.m.

Uber, however, took a different approach. They tweeted that they would be turning off surge pricing in the JFK area and continuing service.

This was in spite of the fact that, earlier that day, Uber’s CEO had released a statement on Twitter saying the company, “opposes the recent travel ban,” and that they will compensate any drivers who may be affected for the next three months.

But many people on Twitter interpreted Uber’s JFK move as profiteering off of the Muslim ban—and started spreading the hashtag #DeleteUber and urging people to use Uber’s competitor, Lyft, instead

Celebrities were quick to lend their support:

Lyft’s CEO Logan Green put out a statement that afternoon saying the company opposes #MuslimBan.

Lyft followed up on Sunday morning, saying they will donate $1,000,000 over the next four years to the ACLU [American Civil Liberties Union], which will go towards defending the American constitution.

Many Canadians have also decided to #DeleteUber.

But Canadians may actually have a harder time deleting Uber, since alternative transportation apps like Lyft are not available. And taxi services are becoming more and more controversial.

Similar apps, like Toronto’s own DriveHer (which offers a female-drivers-only service), exist, but none that can be accessible by all genders or locations.

Maybe it’s time for a new transportation app?

One comment on “Here’s Why the Internet Is Deciding to #DeleteUber

  1. ARE YOU KIDDING ME? and how does this “ACTUALLY” help? you sound like a bunch of children.
    “Tommy can’t play with me for an hour, so I am not going to play with anyone ever again because I am mad at him”

    You Americans are ridiculous.

    Reply

Resources