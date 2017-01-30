Curious why you’ve been seeing the #DeleteUber hashtag all over the damn Internet? Let us catch you up.

It all started when President Trump signed an executive order on Friday titled “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States” that would prevent many travellers from countries with a high Muslim population—such as Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia—from entering the U.S.

The order also calls to suspend the United States’ refugee program for 120 days, including blocking Syrian refugees from entering the country.

Thousands gathered outside New York City’s JFK Airport on Saturday to protest Trump’s #MuslimBan; NYC taxi workers responded on Twitter by calling for a one-hour work stoppage at JFK between 6 p.m and 7 p.m.

BREAKING: NYTWA drivers call for one hour work stoppage @ JFK airport today 6 PM to 7 PM to protest #muslimban! #nobannowall — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017

Uber, however, took a different approach. They tweeted that they would be turning off surge pricing in the JFK area and continuing service.

Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient. — Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) January 29, 2017

This was in spite of the fact that, earlier that day, Uber’s CEO had released a statement on Twitter saying the company, “opposes the recent travel ban,” and that they will compensate any drivers who may be affected for the next three months.

Our CEO's reaction to immigration order: "We'll compensate drivers impacted by the ban pro bono for next 3 months." https://t.co/meCT1ahEjH — Uber (@Uber) January 29, 2017

But many people on Twitter interpreted Uber’s JFK move as profiteering off of the Muslim ban—and started spreading the hashtag #DeleteUber and urging people to use Uber’s competitor, Lyft, instead.

Celebrities were quick to lend their support:

When you go from living with a boyfriend to never speaking to him again pic.twitter.com/s5n2kGyG6r — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 29, 2017

Deleting my @Uber today after reading about @lyft donating $1million to the @ACLU. That's the company I want to keep. — Hannah Hart (@harto) January 29, 2017

Lyft’s CEO Logan Green put out a statement that afternoon saying the company opposes #MuslimBan.

1/ Lyft has worked hard to create an inclusive, diverse and conscientious community where all our drivers and passengers feel welcome. — logangreen (@logangreen) January 29, 2017

2/ Trump’s immigration ban is antithetical to both Lyft's and our nation's core values. — logangreen (@logangreen) January 29, 2017

Lyft followed up on Sunday morning, saying they will donate $1,000,000 over the next four years to the ACLU [American Civil Liberties Union], which will go towards defending the American constitution.

3/ We are donating $1,000,000 over the next four years to the ACLU to defend our constitution. https://t.co/0umGOlkhSx — logangreen (@logangreen) January 29, 2017

Many Canadians have also decided to #DeleteUber.

But Canadians may actually have a harder time deleting Uber, since alternative transportation apps like Lyft are not available. And taxi services are becoming more and more controversial.

@BeckTaxi #torontotaxi SUCK! Multiple cars refused 2 take me 10min away / tried to charge $30 for a $6 ride. Thanks @Uber 4 being reliable — Brandon Fairley (@brandonTO) July 2, 2016

#torontotaxi leaving a charity event and all taxis are rejecting fairs #boobyball — DrPete_ER (@DrPete_ER) October 15, 2016

I don't care how much @uber_tor surges I will NEVER call another #torontotaxi

RUN the entire industry to the ground & start over #topoli — Akio Maroon (@AkioMaroon) August 16, 2016

Similar apps, like Toronto’s own DriveHer (which offers a female-drivers-only service), exist, but none that can be accessible by all genders or locations.

Maybe it’s time for a new transportation app?

Related:

What it Was Like on the Ground of Toronto’s #MuslimBan Protest

Meet the Boss Babe Behind a New, All-Woman Taxi Service

Why the Women’s March Matters to Canadians

What It’s Really Like to Be the Face of the #Resistance

20 of the Funniest Tweets From Trump’s Inaugural Concert